ComicBook
Free PS5 Upgrade Released for Critically-Acclaimed PS4 Game
A critically-acclaimed game that was first released on PlayStation 4 back in 2017 has now received a free next-gen upgrade for PlayStation 5. Since the PS5 launched over two years ago, developers around the globe have slowly been pushing out updates to improve their games for the improved hardware that PlayStation's latest console offers. And while this latest title to receive a native PS5 update might be unexpected, it's very much welcome all the same.
ComicBook
Epic Games Leaks Surprise Free Game
Next month, Epic Games will shut down the online servers for several games, including multiple entries in the Rock Band series, 1000 Tiny Claws, and Unreal Tournament 3. However, it seems the publisher has big plans for the latter game in the form of a new version called Unreal Tournament 3 X. It seems that a Steam page for the game was posted ahead of an official announcement, though it's listed as "currently unavailable and will be available in the future." The listing also makes it clear that the game will be "completely free" and will offer crossplay between releases on Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GOG!
ComicBook
Epic Games Store Ends Holiday Promotion With Two More Free Games
The Epic Games Store has today wrapped up its ongoing holiday promotion by giving away two more free games. For the past two weeks, Epic has been handing out new titles on a daily basis that PC users can snag for no cost whatsoever. And while this program has led to a number of titles such as Death Stranding, Mortal Shell, Fallout, LEGO Builder's Journey, and many others free, the storefront has now returned to its weekly cadence of offering up games at no cost instead.
Digital Trends
Our most anticipated Xbox Series X games of 2023
Next year is shaping up to be the most important for Xbox ever. A number of significant titles that could finally give Microsoft a foothold during this console generation are scheduled to release in 2023. We’ll also likely learn whether or not Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard will go through. As such, there’s a lot for Xbox fans to look forward to in 2023.
notebookcheck.net
Sony to replace PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition consoles with new modular PS5 option
It seems that Sony is moving closer to releasing a PlayStation 5 (PS5) console with a detachable disk drive, nearly three months after the rumour first emerged. For context, the rumour originated with Tom Henderson, an industry insider who correctly predicted the DualSense Edge's launch months before Sony announced the controller. While the alleged change is not the introduction of PS5 Pro or Slim models, it should mark a more significant refresh of the PS5 series than the AMD Oberon Plus revisions that arrived earlier this year. With the PlayStation 6 rumoured for 2028, the PS5 with a detachable disk drive could serve as a mid-cycle refresh too.
Why Netflix ‘Crackdown’ on Password Sharing Won’t Actually Put an End to Illicit Account Borrowing
Beginning next year, Netflix will start nagging customers to pay extra if it detects that they’re sharing their account with individuals outside their household — in violation of the streamer’s terms of use. But users determined to continue flouting Netflix’s password-sharing rules won’t face any draconian repercussions for now: The company will not terminate someone’s account even if they’re sharing passwords, nor is Netflix likely to impose additional fees without a customer’s consent. In early 2023, Netflix plans to roll out “a thoughtful approach to monetize account sharing,” expanding beyond its initial test markets in Latin America, the company said in October....
Netflix Customers Could Go to Prison for Sharing Their Password
The law applies to Netflix password sharing, but also to other streaming services, including Amazon Prime, Disney+ and Apple TV+.
ComicBook
Xbox Series X Loses Two Exclusive Games to PS5
Yesterday, an Xbox console exclusive came to PS5. Next week on December 6, another Xbox console exclusive will follow in its footsteps. The first of these two games is Sable from developer Shedworks and publisher Raw Fury. An open-world exploration released on September 23, 2021 via Xbox consoles and PC, Sable debuted with Metacritic scores ranging from 71 to 76, depending on the platform. It's unclear why the game hasn't come to PS4 given it's on Xbox One, but it's now available via PS5 for $24.99.
Microsoft confirms that Sony has blocked these 4 games from hitting Xbox forever
Lawsuits in gaming are always fun, since it means we'll see more and more typically-secret snippets of information emerge in court documents. Microsoft has claimed that Sony has "exclusion" agreements for these games, specifically targeting Xbox.
Millions of Netflix users warned sharing your password is now officially a CRIMINAL OFFENCE
Watching shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ without paying the relevant subscription breaks copyright law, the Intellectual Property Office said.
sneakernews.com
The Next Nike Air Max Plus Features A “Black/University Blue” Outfit
The Nike Air Max Plus continues to form an important part of the Swoosh’s core lineup of products, despite not being amongst the most coveted by sneaker enthusiasts. Akin to countless past propositions of Sean McDowell’s creation from 1998, the unreleased pair features its most understated tone across most of its mesh upper and mixed-materials sole unit. Flair—in this case “University Blue”—enters the mix via the palm tree-reminiscent TPU overlays that appear throughout the sneaker’s top-half. Mid-foot shanks and Tuned Air units underfoot also opt for the ensemble’s bolder hue, creating a straightforward, but fresh look for those enamored with the Air Max-offshoot.
ComicBook
Xbox Reveals 3 Upcoming Bethesda Games Will Be Exclusives
Xbox has confirmed that three upcoming Bethesda games will be exclusives. Xbox has been heavily criticized for its lack of high quality exclusive games over the last decade or so. While it did really well during the Xbox 360, things slowed down quite a bit during the Xbox One era. The console released with some enjoyable launch titles like Dead Rising 3 and even Ryse: Son of Rome before introducing the world to Titanfall as an Xbox exclusive. It was a great start, but suffered when games like Halo 5 underwhelmed fans and there was a lack of exciting new IP exclusive to Xbox. The platform holder has since begun buying developers and publishers to have a wider array of great first-party games, such as the upcoming Starfield from Bethesda.
Centre Daily
Xbox Game Pass January 2023 Games
A number of games are heading to Xbox Game Pass in January 2023, including both new releases and ports. Xbox Game Pass has already wrapped up 2022, but Microsoft has wasted no time in looking ahead to what 2023 has in store. A number of big releases are set to land on Game Pass on day one, including Bethesda's brand-new IP Starfield, set to launch in Q1 or Q2 of 2023.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Gain 22 New Games From PS5, PS4, PS3, and PS1
PlayStation Plus subscribers have this week gained nearly two dozen new games that stem from PS5, PS4, PS4, PS1, and PSP. While PS Plus already pushed live its new round of free games at the start of December for members to snag, those who are subscribed to PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium have patiently been waiting for the monthly influx of new titles to the ever-growing PS Plus library. Now, those new additions have finally rolled out and have given PlayStation fans a ton of new options to spend their time with.
Xbox will join PlayStation in raising the price of games in 2023
MICROSOFT has announced it will raise the price of first-party Xbox games to the same price as those for Sony’s PlayStation. PlayStation kicked off the trend of selling games for £70 ($70) compared to £60 ($60) in 2020 with the Final Fantasy 7 Remake. While Sony can...
ComicBook
Apex Legends Players Get Free Twitch Drop Skins for a Limited Time
Apex Legends is having an end-of-the-year sale right now to give players discounts on some of the game's many cosmetics, but players can also get some skins for free right now over the next couple of days. Those rewards earnable until December 30th include things like loading screens, Legend skins, weapon skins, and other accessories, but the only catch is that you have to watch Apex Legends gameplay each day on Twitch if you want to earn them all.
Xbox Game Pass in 2023 has no chill
Microsoft continues to bet heavily on its gaming subscription service, and Xbox Game Pass in 2023 is strong evidence of those investments.
wegotthiscovered.com
Microsoft enters 10-year deal to bring ‘Call of Duty’ to Nintendo, so take that Sony
In an odd turn of events, considering that Microsoft is yet to pass its acquisition of Activision Blizzard through consumer regulators and Nintendo’s hardware has recently struggled to run a Pokémon game, the tech giant has inked a deal with Nintendo to start bringing Call of Duty games to its consoles, starting with the Nintendo Switch.
game-news24.com
The Epic Games Store gave Mortal Shell a gift
The Holiday Winter Sale starts at the Epic Games store. There’s also a contest, the offer gets changed every day. Now, the distribution of the very loomy role-playing action movie Mortal Shell has begun. This game is considered to be one of the successful clones of Dark Souls, with a complicated combat system and a very good rating from the players.
Polygon
Xbox Games With Gold lived in Game Pass’ shadow in 2022
You may have noticed that Polygon didn’t do an analysis of what Xbox Live’s Games With Gold program offered in 2022, like it did for PlayStation Plus Essential. Honestly, it’s because expectations of that catalog are now so low — and Microsoft doesn’t seem interested in beating them — that it’s just not worthwhile.
