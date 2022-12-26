ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Celebrating 2023: OPRD offering First Day Hikes

By Staff Report
The Cannon Beach Gazette
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zPYxe_0juYMmUO00

The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) is partnering with America’s State Parks for free guided First Day Hikes in state parks on New Year’s Day, Sunday, Jan. 1.

Information about the hike at Sitka Sedge State Natural Area is below:

The 2.5-mile hike is on the Beltz Dike and Kinnikinnik Woods trails. Look for birds and river otters along the Sandlake Estuary. The loop trail passes through the forest with views of the estuary and beach access. Depending on conditions, there may be mushrooms along the trail and whale watching at the beach.Meet at 12 p.m. at the Sitka Sedge Parking lot.The first half-mile of the hike on the Beltz Dike trail is packed gravel, flat and stroller friendly. The Kinnikinnik Woods Loop is narrower and on a mix of sand and dirt. The trail has some small hills. This section is not recommended for strollers. Leashed dogs are welcome. Dress in layers with rain gear and gloves, wear sturdy shoes and bring water and snacks, as well as a camera or binoculars for wildlife viewing.For more information, call 503-457-8008.

Information about the hike at Nehalem Bay State Park is below:

Start the New Year fresh with this 2-mile hike on the Nehalem Bay Loop Trail. Enjoy the ocean air, forest and bay views.

Meet at 9 a.m. at the Nehalem Bay main parking lot.

The trail is paved and level, except for a 100-yard gravel section

Leashed dogs are welcome.

Dress in layers with rain gear and gloves, wear sturdy shoes and bring water and snacks, as well as a camera or binoculars for wildlife viewing.

For more information, call 503-812-0650.

Information about the hike hosted at South Beach State Park is below:

Take a 1-hour on the South Jetty Trail through the South Beach foredunes on a fun, informational hike to identify the many mushrooms that grow along the Oregon Coast. Bring a brown paper bag to collect your finds.

The hike starts at 10 a.m. and begins at the new trailhead at the South Jetty Day-use Area.

The trail terrain includes paved areas and hard packed dirt. Some areas may be difficult for baby strollers to traverse.

Dogs are welcome on six-foot leashes.

Participants should dress in layers, wear sturdy shoes, and bring water and snacks, as well as a camera or binoculars for wildlife viewing.

For more information, call 541-867-7451.

Information about the hike at Fort Stevens State Park is below:

Join us for a 45-minute hike at the Historic Military Site and on the Jetty Trail. Views of the Columbia River and passing cargo ships, plus an occasional eagle, elk or winter birds are possible.Meet at 10 a.m. at the main parking lot next to the museum.The trail is dirt, gravel and sand.Leashed dogs are welcome.Dress in layers with rain gear and gloves, wear sturdy shoes and bring water and snacks, as well as a camera or binoculars for wildlife viewing.For more information, call 503-861-3170.

The $5 day-use parking fee is waived that day for all state parks that require a parking permit and are open.

Share photos of First Day Hikes via social media by using the hashtag #ORfirstdayhikes.

First Day Hikes is a national initiative to welcome the coming year in the outdoors, promote exercise and encourage connecting with nature. The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department has participated since 2012.

The Cannon Beach Gazette

