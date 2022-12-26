Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Concerned About a Recession? Here Are 2 of the Best Dividend Stocks to Buy
There's a lot of uncertainty as we enter 2023. Many investors believe higher interest rates to combat inflation will cause a significant economic slowdown in the new year. Recessions tend to cause economically sensitive companies to report much lower earnings, often forcing them to slash cash outflows, including dividend payments.
msn.com
How a Single ETF Could Help You Retire a Millionaire
The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), which tracks the 500 largest public U.S. companies by market cap, is one of three major stock market indexes. It's generally viewed as the primary benchmark for the stock market -- so much so that its performance is often used interchangeably with the stock market's performance as a whole.
msn.com
2 Magnificent Growth Stocks That Dividend Investors Can Buy With Confidence in a Bear Market
Recession fears sent the Nasdaq Composite tumbling into a bear market this year. But while the index itself is down 35%, certain dividend-paying constituents have fallen less sharply. For instance, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) have seen their share prices drop 30% and 24%, respectively. That illustrates...
msn.com
Dow up over 350 points, stocks rebound after jobless claims data deemed ‘welcome news for the Fed’
U.S. stocks advanced on Thursday afternoon, erasing losses from earlier in the week during the second-to-last trading session of the year. The main indexes built on premarket gains after U.S. weekly jobless claims data showed the number of workers receiving benefits has climbed to the highest level since February, a tentative sign that the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate hikes might be slowing economic growth and inflation.
msn.com
Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Point To Cautious Start On Wednesday As Year-End Rally Proves To Be Non-Starter
Trading in index futures suggests stocks may open Wednesday’s session modestly higher. The lack of any major trading cues, save a couple of housing market readings, makes it difficult to predict the trading direction. U.S. stocks got off to a lackluster start to the week, as the major averages...
msn.com
Much Wow! If You Invested $100 When Elon Musk First Tweeted About Dogecoin, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
One of the most popular voices behind the meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The Tesla CEO has tweeted about the Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency many times, and often caused spikes in valuation. The meme cryptocurrency remains one of Musk’s favorite topics on Twitter. Here is...
msn.com
Russian rouble falls to 70 vs dollar as sanctions weigh
MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian rouble weakened on Tuesday, struggling to consolidate a slight recovery from last week's slide as the market comes to terms with the prospect of lower export revenue in the wake of restrictions on Russian oil. The rouble lost about 8% against the dollar last week...
msn.com
Dow Surges 250 Points; Jobless Claims Rise To 225,000
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 250 points on Thursday. Following the market opening Thursday, The Dow traded up 0.76% to 33,124.92 while the NASDAQ rose 1.77% to 10,393.75. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.21% to 3,828.90. Check This Out: 5 Materials Stocks...
There are 2 types of companies, Harvard remote work expert says: Embrace work from anywhere, or live in denial
Raj Choudhury studies remote work as an economist at Harvard Business School and he has a message for CEOs who want to bring back the office.
Congress Begins its Crackdown on TikTok
For as long as TikTok has been around (it launched in 2016 and started to get really popular in the U.S. by 2019), it has been a point of discord between the government and the tens of millions of Americans who use it every day. Government officials frequently warn of...
Housing Market Health and Inventory Outlook 2023
Lisa Sturtevant, chief economist at Bright MLS, joined Cheddar News to look ahead at the health of the homebuying market in the new year.
Fortune’s Blue Ribbon Companies 2023
To qualify for the Blue Ribbon list, a company must appear on at least four of our seven most rigorous annual rankings.
msn.com
Tesla stock crash is an automobile asset bubble problem, not an Elon Musk problem
After dropping out of the top 10 largest companies in the S&P 500, Tesla is set to close the year with the worst performance in the stock index. Tesla's market cap, which peaked at $1.24 trillion last year, is down to $389 billion. Despite Tesla bears pointing fingers at Elon...
Comments / 0