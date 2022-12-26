ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Concerned About a Recession? Here Are 2 of the Best Dividend Stocks to Buy

There's a lot of uncertainty as we enter 2023. Many investors believe higher interest rates to combat inflation will cause a significant economic slowdown in the new year. Recessions tend to cause economically sensitive companies to report much lower earnings, often forcing them to slash cash outflows, including dividend payments.
How a Single ETF Could Help You Retire a Millionaire

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), which tracks the 500 largest public U.S. companies by market cap, is one of three major stock market indexes. It's generally viewed as the primary benchmark for the stock market -- so much so that its performance is often used interchangeably with the stock market's performance as a whole.
2 Magnificent Growth Stocks That Dividend Investors Can Buy With Confidence in a Bear Market

Recession fears sent the Nasdaq Composite tumbling into a bear market this year. But while the index itself is down 35%, certain dividend-paying constituents have fallen less sharply. For instance, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) have seen their share prices drop 30% and 24%, respectively. That illustrates...
Dow up over 350 points, stocks rebound after jobless claims data deemed ‘welcome news for the Fed’

U.S. stocks advanced on Thursday afternoon, erasing losses from earlier in the week during the second-to-last trading session of the year. The main indexes built on premarket gains after U.S. weekly jobless claims data showed the number of workers receiving benefits has climbed to the highest level since February, a tentative sign that the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate hikes might be slowing economic growth and inflation.
Russian rouble falls to 70 vs dollar as sanctions weigh

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian rouble weakened on Tuesday, struggling to consolidate a slight recovery from last week's slide as the market comes to terms with the prospect of lower export revenue in the wake of restrictions on Russian oil. The rouble lost about 8% against the dollar last week...
Dow Surges 250 Points; Jobless Claims Rise To 225,000

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 250 points on Thursday. Following the market opening Thursday, The Dow traded up 0.76% to 33,124.92 while the NASDAQ rose 1.77% to 10,393.75. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.21% to 3,828.90. Check This Out: 5 Materials Stocks...
Congress Begins its Crackdown on TikTok

For as long as TikTok has been around (it launched in 2016 and started to get really popular in the U.S. by 2019), it has been a point of discord between the government and the tens of millions of Americans who use it every day. Government officials frequently warn of...
