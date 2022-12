URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST. * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4. inches. Some of the higher benches could see 5 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Cashmere, Oroville, Mansfield, Disautel Pass, Tonasket,. Pangborn Airport, Nespelem, Omak, Badger Mountain...

SPOKANE, WA ・ 4 HOURS AGO