ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8newsnow.com

US 95 northbound remains closed before Lee Canyon

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The northbound lanes of U.S. 95 north of Las Vegas and before the turnoff for Lee Canyon, or Highway 156, are closed to traffic Thursday morning due to a big rig crash. The crash happened around 12:25 a.m. when a tractor-trailer overturned at mile marker...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Radiation detection flights over Las Vegas Strip happening soon

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With New Year’s Eve just days away, the government is ramping up its security footprint around the valley. This includes what is commonly known as radiation flights over the Strip. The U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) will be flying a...
Americajr.com

PHOTOS: The Rock Rink at Downtown Summerlin (Las Vegas, NV)

AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo stopped by The Rock Rink at Downtown Summerlin (Las Vegas) on Christmas Eve. Downtown Summerlin is pleased to announce the return of Rock Rink presented by Live Nation! – the signature 8,000 square foot real-ice skating rink located near the Pavilion at The Lawn. Skate under the stars set to the backdrop of festive holiday music and an impressive 40-foot glittering holiday tree overlooking the rink. Skate rentals start at $16, and all ages are welcome. Stay warm with Sterling’s Hot Cocoa offering a variety of signature holiday beverages sure to please.
LAS VEGAS, NV
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near Las Vegas

The average daytime temperature in Las Vegas during the summertime regularly exceeds 100°F. Understandably, you’ll be looking for a means to cool off and combat the heat when the thermometer reads triple digits. Naturally, swimming should be at the forefront of your list of things to do in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Foothill High School students recognized

Two students are being recognized for their hard work in the community. Two students are being recognized for their hard work in the community. K9 training demonstration held at new Las Vegas Metropolitan …. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department K-9 unit hosted its special year-end training demonstration on Wednesday.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Americajr.com

GALLERY: Christmas light displays on Fifth Street in Boulder City, NV

AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo recently visited Fifth Street in Boulder City, Nevada where several homes were decorated for the holiday season. The house at 1525 Fifth St. was the 2016 winner of the television competition show “The Great Christmas Light Fight” on ABC. Homeowner Dale Ryan is often out and handing candy to guests at the walk-thru display. You’ll also see some of the other homes on that street too. Merry Christmas!
BOULDER CITY, NV
8 News Now

Roads to Mt. Charleston closed due to overcrowding, RTC says

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Roads going to Mount Charleston were closed Monday morning due to overcrowding, according to RTC Southern Nevada. Locals and visitors appeared to flock to the peaks the day after Christmas, leading officials to close state Route 157 and 156, which are Kyle Canyon and Lee Canyon roads. No parking is allowed, […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
businesspress.vegas

REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: DEC. 24

Nevada HAND hosted a lease-up event at its new community, Decatur Commons Senior, at 450 S. Decatur Blvd. in November. Only 10 of the 480 new apartment units were available as of press deadline. Decatur Commons Senior is for income-qualified senior residents. Applicants must be over the age of 55 with an annual income between $26,865 to $34,380 for singles or between $26,865 to $39,300 for couples. The final group of apartments still available will rent for $995 per month for the first year, all utilities included. Each of the remaining units include two bedroom and one bath.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy