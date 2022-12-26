ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock County, WV

Hinton News

Gov. Justice announces Form Energy will site first American battery manufacturing plant in Weirton, creating hundreds of jobs

CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice announced on Thursday, December 22, 2022, that Form Energy, Inc. (Form Energy) will partner with the State of West Virginia to build its first iron-air battery manufacturing facility on 55 acres of property in the northern panhandle of West Virginia, along the Ohio River, in the city of Weirton. The new battery manufacturing plant is expected to create a minimum of 750 new full-time jobs and will represent a total investment of up to $760 million.  "Weirton is long overdue for some incredible news," Gov. Justice said. "At one point, Weirton was one of America's most important...
WEIRTON, WV
Williamson Daily News

Solar Holler installs largest solar system in West Virginia

OLD FIELDS, W.Va. — Solar Holler has installed nearly 1,400 solar panels at a poultry farm in Hardy County. The panels will provide the farm with 941,371 kWh of energy per year, making it the largest in all of West Virginia, according to a press release from Solar Holler.
HARDY COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Gov. Justice criticizes Christmas weekend power grid issues

CHARLESTON — Calls by West Virginia’s electric utilities over the Christmas weekend asking residents to conserve power during the record-breaking cold snap left Gov. Jim Justice seeing red. PJM Interconnection, which manages the electric grid for West Virginia and 12 other states plus Washington, D.C., issued a call...
TEXAS STATE
WSAZ

W.Va. tax cuts remain uncertain in ‘23

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The state of West Virginia is flush with cash -- historic, billion-dollar surpluses made possible with your tax dollars. West Virginia’s legislative leaders -- Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, and House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay -- seem optimistic. “The atmosphere looks very good for tax...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WBOY 12 News

4 West Virginia affordable housing projects funded

FHLBank Pittsburgh, in partnership with MVB Bank Inc., awarded $1.5 million to four affordable housing projects in north central West Virginia. The awards were made possible through the 2022 funding round of FHLBank's Affordable Housing Program grants and voluntary housing initiative.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTAP

Governor Justice announces plan for battery plant in Weirton, W.Va.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Form Energy will build a battery manufacturing facility in Weirton, West Virginia, Gov. Jim Justice announced Thursday, December 22. In a press release, the governor’s office said the plant should create at least 750 jobs in the region and will represent a total investment of up to 760 million dollars.
WEIRTON, WV
Metro News

COVID hospitalizations spike after Christmas in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — While there haven’t been any COVID-19 related deaths in West Virginia over the last week, hospitalizations from the virus are beginning to increase following the Christmas holiday. “We’ve been very fortunate that over the last 11 days we have not had any fatalities related to...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WSAZ

Leaders preview W.Va. DHHR reform

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia’s Department of Health and Human Resources is the one agency that touches virtually every stage of your life, and lawmakers say it is broken. Fixing the agency is a top priority when the gavel falls on a new legislative session -- Jan. 11,...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WDTV

Free seeds available from WVU Extension program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Free garden seeds are available to West Virginia residents who fill out a short online survey. The seeds are available through the Grow This: West Virginia Garden Challenge, a project of the West Virginia University Extension Family Nutrition Program. “With the high cost of food...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Williamson Daily News

COVID relief money is building new Marshall baseball field

CHARLESTON — Despite pleas from social service groups to Gov. Jim Justice that leftover federal COVID relief money should be used to help struggling households, Justice instead diverted some of that money to ensure construction of Marshall University’s new baseball field. Seven months into the COVID-19 pandemic, 29...
HUNTINGTON, WV

