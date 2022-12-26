CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice announced on Thursday, December 22, 2022, that Form Energy, Inc. (Form Energy) will partner with the State of West Virginia to build its first iron-air battery manufacturing facility on 55 acres of property in the northern panhandle of West Virginia, along the Ohio River, in the city of Weirton. The new battery manufacturing plant is expected to create a minimum of 750 new full-time jobs and will represent a total investment of up to $760 million. "Weirton is long overdue for some incredible news," Gov. Justice said. "At one point, Weirton was one of America's most important...

