Gov. Justice announces Form Energy will site first American battery manufacturing plant in Weirton, creating hundreds of jobs
CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice announced on Thursday, December 22, 2022, that Form Energy, Inc. (Form Energy) will partner with the State of West Virginia to build its first iron-air battery manufacturing facility on 55 acres of property in the northern panhandle of West Virginia, along the Ohio River, in the city of Weirton. The new battery manufacturing plant is expected to create a minimum of 750 new full-time jobs and will represent a total investment of up to $760 million. "Weirton is long overdue for some incredible news," Gov. Justice said. "At one point, Weirton was one of America's most important...
Metro News
Latest Census numbers show more people moving in than moving out of West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The latest report from the U.S. Census shows West Virginia continued to lose population during the past year because deaths outnumbered births but WVU economist John Deskins says the bigger story may be that the numbers once again show more people moving to West Virginia than leaving the Mountain State.
Williamson Daily News
Solar Holler installs largest solar system in West Virginia
OLD FIELDS, W.Va. — Solar Holler has installed nearly 1,400 solar panels at a poultry farm in Hardy County. The panels will provide the farm with 941,371 kWh of energy per year, making it the largest in all of West Virginia, according to a press release from Solar Holler.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Gov. Justice criticizes Christmas weekend power grid issues
CHARLESTON — Calls by West Virginia’s electric utilities over the Christmas weekend asking residents to conserve power during the record-breaking cold snap left Gov. Jim Justice seeing red. PJM Interconnection, which manages the electric grid for West Virginia and 12 other states plus Washington, D.C., issued a call...
How the Golden Delicious apple was born in WV
While the Golden Delicious (Malus domestica) apple is one of West Virginia's state symbols, not many can claim to know how it came to be that way as well as why exactly it holds such significance to West Virginia.
WTRF
One 2024 Senate seat could be a clash of West Virginia titans
WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) In 2024, there will be some heated battles for US Senate seats. One political science professor at Ohio University predicts that one of the hottest of those battles will be for the seat currently held by W.Va. Senator Joe Manchin. Dr. Kevin Spiker says there could be...
West Virginia is 1 of 10 states still under COVID State of Emergency, for a few more days
West Virginia's COVID-19 State of Emergency is set to end on Jan. 1, 2023, according to a proclamation signed by Gov. Jim Justice last month.
West Virginia veterans could get $10,000 with a simple idea
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Veterans who pitch an idea to build or expand an agribusiness in West Virginia could be eligible to win up to a $10,000 grant from the state Department of Agriculture, officials said in a press release. The department is hosting a “Shark Tank”-style competition for the first time early next year […]
WSAZ
W.Va. tax cuts remain uncertain in ‘23
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The state of West Virginia is flush with cash -- historic, billion-dollar surpluses made possible with your tax dollars. West Virginia’s legislative leaders -- Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, and House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay -- seem optimistic. “The atmosphere looks very good for tax...
4 West Virginia affordable housing projects funded
FHLBank Pittsburgh, in partnership with MVB Bank Inc., awarded $1.5 million to four affordable housing projects in north central West Virginia. The awards were made possible through the 2022 funding round of FHLBank's Affordable Housing Program grants and voluntary housing initiative.
wchstv.com
Concerns elevated following power grid use during arctic weekend across W.Va. and country
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — America's weekend power outages easily topped a million customers. Hit hard by strong winds, snow and bitterly cold conditions, the electric grid, controlled by PJM, made a multi-state request to customers to conserve power by turning down thermostats. Appalachian Power avoided shutting down parts of...
WTAP
Governor Justice announces plan for battery plant in Weirton, W.Va.
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Form Energy will build a battery manufacturing facility in Weirton, West Virginia, Gov. Jim Justice announced Thursday, December 22. In a press release, the governor’s office said the plant should create at least 750 jobs in the region and will represent a total investment of up to 760 million dollars.
Metro News
COVID hospitalizations spike after Christmas in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — While there haven’t been any COVID-19 related deaths in West Virginia over the last week, hospitalizations from the virus are beginning to increase following the Christmas holiday. “We’ve been very fortunate that over the last 11 days we have not had any fatalities related to...
Metro News
Justice predicts flat budget; Tarr says Senate will have its own plan
CHARLESTON, W.Va. Gov. Jim Justice said Tuesday the budget he’ll present to state lawmakers on the first day of the regular session in two weeks will look a lot like this fiscal year’s budget. “It will be awfully close to a flat budget and for all practical purposes...
Metro News
DeChristopher promises to be a prepared, hardworking listener as judge
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice has appointed current Monongalia County Prosecutor Perri Jo DeChristopher as a judge in Monongalia County. DeChristopher will replace Judge Phillip D. Gaujot has announced his retirement and will step down officially at the end of the week. A West Virginia University College of...
Free seeds available through West Virginia University Extension program
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Free garden seeds are available to West Virginia residents who fill out a short online survey. The seeds are available through the Grow This: West Virginia Garden Challenge, a project of the West Virginia University Extension Family Nutrition Program. “With the high cost of food right now, people can really benefit from […]
WSAZ
Leaders preview W.Va. DHHR reform
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia’s Department of Health and Human Resources is the one agency that touches virtually every stage of your life, and lawmakers say it is broken. Fixing the agency is a top priority when the gavel falls on a new legislative session -- Jan. 11,...
WDTV
Free seeds available from WVU Extension program
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Free garden seeds are available to West Virginia residents who fill out a short online survey. The seeds are available through the Grow This: West Virginia Garden Challenge, a project of the West Virginia University Extension Family Nutrition Program. “With the high cost of food...
Best Hot Dog in West Virginia? Try these 50 spots
Who has the best hot dog in West Virginia? Three men decided to take a road trip and make a West Virginia Hot Dog Tour. With a two year tour and with 284 hot dogs eaten the men said they have narrowed down the Top 50 best West Virginia Style Hot Dogs. A list of […]
Williamson Daily News
COVID relief money is building new Marshall baseball field
CHARLESTON — Despite pleas from social service groups to Gov. Jim Justice that leftover federal COVID relief money should be used to help struggling households, Justice instead diverted some of that money to ensure construction of Marshall University’s new baseball field. Seven months into the COVID-19 pandemic, 29...
