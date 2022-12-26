ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
T3

My surprise favourite watch brand of 2022 is one you've probably never heard of

By Spencer Hart
T3
T3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qk4pu_0juYKH6j00

I'm lucky enought to experience a lot differnet watches from a lot of different watch brands in my job, and while most of the brands I come into contact with are the established names from Switzerland, occassionally an oddball gets thrown up.

That happened this year when an email from CIGA Design dropped into my inbox.

For those unaware, CIGA Design is a relatively new watch brand from China. It has been making watches since 2012, and while you might associate 'Chinese watch brand' with cheap, homage watches, CIGA Design are doing things differently.

The brand is committed to creating original and innovative designs. In the short fwe years they've been going, CIDA Designs has already won numerous pregstigous awards, including IF Awards, German Design Awards, and Red Dot Awards.

The highlight of the companies achievements came when in 2021, it became the first Chinese watch brand to win a Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genève  (GPHG) award for its Blue Planet model (pictured above).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ha4oH_0juYKH6j00

(Image credit: Ciga Design)

The Blue Planet is designed to reflect the fragility of our planet and the harmony of our lives on Earth. The intricate dial features crisp oceans, sprawling mountains and land, with a sapphire crystal dome perfectly illustrating our atmosphere and the protection it provides us.

In terms of telling the time, when the hour 'hand' rotates 30°, the minute 'hand' rotates 390°. This innovative change in the gear ratio means the watch can indicate both the hour and minute with a single pointer.

The case is crafted from recycled titanium and the innovative slim packaging is made from recyclable materials.

The rest of CIGA Design's range is a little more traditional, yet still has a very modern design.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BbkVF_0juYKH6j00

(Image credit: Ciga Design)

Most of the watches feature a highly skeletonised dial, and we're talking a real skeletonisation here - not just a regular movement without a dial. These movements are highly intricate and have been adapted so you can see all the way through.

The watches feel very well made too. I've had the pleasure of wearing both the X Series and the Full Hollow Automatic.

Both are very impressive when you consider the price.

CIGA Design watches are priced around the £250 mark (although the Blue Planet stretches up to around £750). I think that's seriously great value for money, with nothing else in the price category able to compete when you're looking for this style of watch.

Comments / 0

Related
disneytips.com

Don’t Fall for This Scam Found Inside Your Disney Hotel Room

The Walt Disney World Resort provides Guests visiting from around the world a much-needed escape from the negativity of the real world. And while staying at a Disney Resort hotel does help to keep all of the magic nicely inside the Disney bubble, there are, unfortunately, still ways that reality can make its way in.
disneytips.com

Disney World Cast Member Forced to Sleep In Car to Attend Work

A Cast Member forced to sleep in her car most nights in order to arrive on time at the Walt Disney World Resort reveals a dark side of Disney employment. For many Disney fans, it seems like there could be no better job than to work as a Magic Maker at the Happiest Place on Earth or the Magic Kingdom. Indeed, for many intrepid Disney lovers, a summer job at Disney Parks and Resorts, a stint in the Disney College Program, or a retail position at the late Disney Store brought them unparalleled memories and wonderful experiences.
FLORIDA STATE
shefinds

2 iPhone Settings You Should Always Have Turned Off To Save Your Battery, According To Apple Experts

If there’s a better way to use your iPhone so that it doesn’t consume a mountain of battery power each day, you’d do it, right? Well, here’s the great news: conserving battery power is as easy as adjusting a few settings. Without your knowledge, some phone settings can be consuming a great deal of power, leaving you scurrying around searching for a charger just when you need your phone most. Tech Expert Alastair Hazell, an entrepreneur and the founder of The Calculator Site, has priceless advice: turn off these two iPhone settings to save your battery and make your phone charge last so much longer.
Tyla

You might accidentally be overpaying for your Netflix usage

The Christmas season is definitely up there with the most expensive times of year, so as we head into the New Year it's time to note that you might be overpaying for your Netflix usage. From Falling for Christmas to Glass Onion, the streaming service is home to tons of...
disneyfoodblog.com

NEWS: CHANGES Are Coming to Chef Mickey’s in Disney World

Disney World has come a long way since the parks first reopened after the pandemic-related closures. Experiences began returning in phases, character interactions were modified, and buffets switched to family-style or prix fixe meals instead. We’ve seen a lot of that change recently, with many restaurants returning to buffet service. And now, another Disney World restaurant is switching back to a buffet!
disneytips.com

Do Guests No Longer Feel Safe While Visiting Disney Parks?

Whether visiting the Happiest Place on Earth (Disneyland) or the Most Magical Place on Earth (Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom), Disney Parks are considered among the best places to visit in the United States. Disney has always prided itself on how comfortable its Parks can be for Guests. From...
Robb Report

This Cabo Resort Just Unveiled 36 New Private Pool Suites—and Its Own Yacht

The Montage Los Cabos is upping its game. This month, the Mexican beach resort unveiled its newest suite categories, designed to elevate the guest experience, along with a shiny new yacht that you can charter for a day on the water. The 122-key resort has added 36 new private pool suites—and in addition to their own plunge pools, they each also have views of Santa Maria Bay’s blue waters. The latest additions to the property range from studios to a three-bedroom layout, but they all feature a sun-filled balcony with a daybed and an outdoor shower. When you’re ready to venture beyond...
T3

T3

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
802K+
Views
ABOUT

Reflecting the shifting relationship between technology and lifestyle, T3 showcases beautiful things, from watches to wearables, fitness to fashion and audio visuals to cars in a premium environment.

 https://www.t3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy