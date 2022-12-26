Graham’s Port Releases Limited Edition Bicentenary Collection to Mark Historic Milestone • Leading Port house celebrates 200 years with collector’s item • Exceptionally rare release – only 30 editions will be produced • Cabinet containing 12 historic Ports (two never previously released) • Includes legendary Vintage Ports from 1963, 1994 and 2011 SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., OCTOBER 18, 2022 – In celebration of its bicentennial year, leading Port house and Royal Warrant holder, Graham’s, has launched a collection of world-renowned Ports in a specially designed piece of furniture. The project was due to be announced in 2020 but was postponed as a result of the pandemic. Each wine has been carefully selected by members of the 3rd, 4th and 5th generation of the Symington family – Port producers since 1882 and owners of Graham’s since 1970. The Bicentenary Collection is comprised of six Single Harvest Tawny Ports and six classic Vintage Ports, including wines from 1963, 1994 and 2011, which have been hailed as some of the greatest declarations of the last two centuries. All the Vintage Ports have been aged in impeccable conditions in Graham’s cellars in Vila Nova de Gaia and the Single Harvest Tawny Ports have been selected and bottled specifically for the Bicentenary Collection, including two from 2000 and 2006 that have never been released before. The 1982 Single Harvest Tawny was first bottled to mark the birth of HRH Prince George of Cambridge. The 2000 Single Harvest Tawny was the first Port made with the Symington family’s revolutionary modern treading lagares – a huge innovation for the Port trade. The collection is presented in a cabinet made from extremely rare santos rosewood by Portuguese master-joiners WeWood. The collection is completed by a hand-blown decanter and set of wine glasses produced by Jancis Robinson MW in partnership with celebrated British product designer Richard Brendon, an expert two-part Durand corkscrew designed for removing corks from mature and valuable fine wines, and a specially commissioned decanting funnel from family-run, Porto-based silversmiths Ourivesaria Coutinho. The first edition of the Bicentenary Collection will be auctioned by Christie’s of London in December together with a VIP trip to Porto and the Douro. All proceeds will be divided between two charities – selected to reflect the Symington family’s origins – the Scottish Wildlife Trust and Santa Casa de Misericordia de Carrazeda. The remaining editions will be made-to-order. Customers can express interest in acquiring a Bicentenary Collection as of Tuesday, October 18th. The first commissions will be delivered from January 2023. “The release of the Bicentenary Collection has huge significance for us as a family business, marking not only the illustrious history of Graham’s and the unparalleled excellence of the wines, but our commitment to continuing to build on these foundations for many years to come. Each wine in the cabinet bears personal significance to a member of the third, fourth or fifth generation of our family, representing as they do the past, present, and future of our business.” Johnny Symington – Chairman of Symington Family Estates The santos rosewood used to make the cabinet is FSC certified (Forestry Stewardship Council), which is a guarantee that the wood comes from sustainably managed forests. To inquire about the Graham’s Bicentenary Collection please email: bicentenarycollection@grahams-port.com Graham’s Bicentenary Collection video Further information ABOUT THE WINES The Single Harvest Tawny Ports Graham’s 1961 Single Harvest Tawny Port Harvested in a year which saw “very considerable damage [incurred by] disastrous thunderstorm and hail” on July 2nd, which significantly reduced the crop size, but ultimately led to wines of excellent color, flavor and aroma. Selected by Dominic Symington “This wine brings back many memories and the excitement of driving from Porto to the Douro to join my father in the vineyards. I have recently become a grandfather for the first time and I can’t wait until my granddaughter is old enough for me to take her treading.”

