Houston car dealership being sued after employee fatally struck a father walking across the street while intoxicatedhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Dallas Spec's Special Bourbon Event Drew a Massive CrowdLarry LeaseDallas, TX
This Houston entertainer is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Do You Own a Nonprofit in Houston? Inspire Change Grant Fund Awards $400,000 to Local ProgramsClarence WalkerHouston, TX
Search for Mark Hoover, Robbery Suspect Near FM 1960Soul Screwed SeriesHouston, TX
Southwest says it expects normal operations to resume Friday
HOUSTON — Southwest Airlines said it expects to return to normal operations Friday after slashing about two-thirds of its schedule in recent days, including canceling another 2,350 flights Thursday. Southwest is struggling to recover after being overwhelmed by a winter storm that left hundreds of pilots and flight attendants...
What airlines do and don't have to do when they cancel your flight
HOUSTON — The Southwest Airlines holiday travel nightmare continued Tuesday night as travelers were still stranded in cities across the country searching for ways to get home. In the last 24 hours, there have been more than 200 flight cancellations at Hobby Airport and travel experts expect more to...
myfoxzone.com
Texas bride scrambles to get her groom to the altar after Southwest cancels his flight days before wedding
DALLAS, Texas — Planning a wedding is plenty stressful on its own. But sprinkle in all this chaos surrounding Southwest Airlines? Well, that is an equation for maximum anxiety. Bride-to-be Wendi Reichstein is at the center of it all as she and her fiance Rabbi Aaron Sataloff face quite...
'We recognize falling short' | Southwest Airlines releases statement amid holiday flight cancellations
HOUSTON — Southwest Airlines is under fire after thousands of flights were canceled or delayed during the Christmas holiday, leaving thousands of people, and their bags, stranded in airports across the U.S. Shortly before 8 p.m. Monday, the airline canceled more than 2,882, or about 70%, of all flights,...
Coast Guard: Helicopter leaving oil platform operated by Houston-based company crashes in Gulf
HOUSTON — The U.S. Coast Guard spent hours Thursday searching waters off Louisiana for four people who were on board a helicopter that crashed into the Gulf of Mexico. Just before 9 p.m., the search was suspended. The helicopter crashed as it was departing an oil platform owned by...
KHOU
Houston Forecast: Hot & muggy start to 2023, storms expected Monday
Meteorologist Kim Castro says 2023 is starting out warm and muggy on Sunday. We can expect to see some storms come Monday.
Southwest won't rebook passengers until Saturday or later
HOUSTON — Southwest Airlines was forced to cancel most of its flights Monday, leaving passengers stranded and in many cases, separated from their luggage. Monday night, an announcement was made over the Hobby Airport public address system, saying that people who were stranded would not be able to rebook on Southwest Airlines until Saturday, Dec. 31 or after. The message also said they expect more cancellations in the coming days and that they'd be providing hotels for stranded customers.
Southwest cancels most of its Tuesday, Wednesday flights | What you can do if you're affected
HOUSTON — The travel nightmare for thousands of Southwest Airlines passengers continues. Most of the airline's flights over the next couple of days have been canceled, leaving passengers stranded and, in many cases, separated from their luggage. According to FlightAware.com, as of noon Tuesday, Southwest Airlines had 2,571 cancellations,...
Houston ranked No. 1 city for the stock market in 2022 by CNBC
In a Friday interview on CNBC, Mayor Turner applauded Houston's economy and highlighted its future.
New Year joy as first 2023 babies born in the Houston area
HOUSTON — Not long after people ran in the New Year, the first baby born in 2023 in the Houston area was welcomed at Woman’s Hospital of Texas. Baby Adam was welcomed into the world at 12:28 a.m. The little guy could not wait to get the New Year started as he arrived a few days before his original due date of Jan. 12.
Airlines' responsibilities when it comes to lost, damaged, delayed baggage
HOUSTON — Holiday travel turned into a nightmare for a lot of people in 2022. Flights were canceled and plans were ruined. The United States Department of Transportation has a page dedicated to making sure travelers know what to do if their baggage was lost, delayed or damaged. "While...
Get paid $40 to tell TxDOT about trouble spots on Houston roads
HOUSTON — We all could use a little extra cash after the holidays. How about getting paid to weigh in on how TxDOT could improve our roadways?. From rush hour traffic to ongoing construction, driving in Houston can be frustrating. It’s a topic Houstonians have a lot of opinions on.
'Still in grieving' | Southwest Airlines returns bags to widow as they vow to make things right
HOUSTON — The airport chaos was a lot more organized Tuesday morning at Hobby Airport, but the rows of luggage are still the topic of conversation. While exhausted passengers sit on the floor near the baggage carousel hoping their bags will be there, one woman's emotional roller coaster has finally come to an end.
Live in Baytown? Your drinking water may be affected by sewage spill officials say happened Friday
If you live within a half mile of the Goose Creek receiving stream, you're urged by officials to use distilled water or water that has been boiled for at least one minute.
getnews.info
Discover Why This Man Is The Most Sought-After Real Estate Agent In Houston
As a Peruvian Mechanical Engineer, Alberto Ortecho worked for many years overseas for different oil services companies in the Middle East. After the impacts of COVID-19, He decided to take a leap of faith and move to the United States in 2020. With his savings from working in the oil industry, he invested in learning about real estate and began investing in properties across Texas.
Listen: Despite warnings, celebratory gunfire heard in parts of Houston on New Year's Eve
HOUSTON — Despite warnings from local law enforcement, celebratory gunfire could be heard in some areas as people rang in the New Year Saturday night. The sound of celebratory gunfire was caught on camera in Houston’s east end, known as EaDo, near Texas Avenue and Emancipation. Then while...
Pop-up sober nightclub opening in Houston to ring in new year
HOUSTON — If you're looking to celebrate New Year's Eve sober, then Houston has a spot for you. Houston's "Sober Eve" is back after a COVID-19 hiatus. It's a pop-up event at the Railway Heights Market where anyone could go to party and ring in the New Year, minus the alcoholic beverages.
At birth we board the train and meet our parents
At birth, we board the train and meet our parents, and we believe they will always travel by our side. As time goes by, other people will board the train, and they will be significant, i.e. our siblings, friends, children, and even the love of your life.
fox26houston.com
Annual bourbon sale in Houston draws hundreds for hard-to-find bottles
HOUSTON - After all the season's gift giving, hundreds of people splurged on themselves in downtown Houston, to toast the new year with a freshly-stocked bar. More than 1,000 people waited in line, for up to two days, to buy their favorite bottles of bourbon; hard-to-find varieties that liquor retailer Specs gathered for their thirsty customers.
fox26houston.com
Fake $100 Target gift cards left on cars in Rosenberg
HOUSTON - Some shoppers say they found what looks like $100 dollar Target gift cards on their cars when they left a Target in Rosenberg, but the store says it's not from them. These plastic cards say, "If your lucky numbers match, you are a winner" and list prizes including one million dollars, a Royal Caribbean cruise, and a new LG TV.
KHOU
