HOUSTON — Southwest Airlines was forced to cancel most of its flights Monday, leaving passengers stranded and in many cases, separated from their luggage. Monday night, an announcement was made over the Hobby Airport public address system, saying that people who were stranded would not be able to rebook on Southwest Airlines until Saturday, Dec. 31 or after. The message also said they expect more cancellations in the coming days and that they'd be providing hotels for stranded customers.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO