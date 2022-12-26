ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers boost NFL playoff hopes on Christmas

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Btzv_0juYG7nE00

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers kept their NFL playoff chances in their own hands with a come-from-behind 19-16 overtime victory against the Arizona Cardinals on Christmas Day.

The visitors stayed top of the NFC South after overcoming a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit in Glendale, with kicker Ryan Succop the hero with four field goals including the winning 40-yarder in overtime that capped a nine-play, 66-yard drive.

Tampa can clinch the division and a postseason spot when they host the Carolina Panthers on New Year’s Day, though defeat would open the door for their opponents and the New Orleans Saints.

Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady ’s struggles continued, though, with the 45-year-old leaving State Farm Stadium with the unenviable statistic of having thrown at least two interceptions in three straight games – he mixed one touchdown with two picks on Sunday – for only the second time in his 23 years in the league.

The Green Bay Packers kept alive their playoff hopes with a 26-20 win at the Miami Dolphins.

Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw three interceptions in the fourth quarter as the Packers won for the third straight week.

Aaron Rodgers threw for 238 yards and one touchdown as the Packers took their record to 7-8 in the NFC and need two more wins plus another result to go their way to secure a fourth straight play-off campaign.

But the Dolphins’ fourth consecutive loss means the 8-7 side now need two wins or a win at New England and the New York Jets to lose to Seattle in Week 17 to make the postseason in the AFC.

Russell Wilson had a day to forget as his Denver Broncos were embarrassed 51-14 by the Los Angeles Rams .

The veteran quarterback threw two interceptions in his first three pass attempts, while on the other side of SoFi Stadium new Ram Baker Mayfield was setting a record.

The former number one overall pick, who only joined the reigning Super Bowl champions on December 9, threw two touchdowns as he went 24 of 28 for 230 yards through the air, with his 85.7 per cent completion rate surpassing the Rams’ single-game record.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

‘He was born with it’: Mike Tomlin sounds off on Kenny Pickett display in clutch win vs Raiders

Kenny Pickett still has a lot to learn in the NFL, but he’s been showing promise under center for the Pittsburgh Steelers, albeit inconsistently. Take for example last Saturday’s 13-10 come-from-behind home win over the Las Vegas Raiders in which Pickett played terribly for 90 percent of the game but turned it up at just the right time to lead the Steelers to a game-winning drive in the clutch.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Bills’ nightmare scenario for NFL Playoff seeding, matchups

The Buffalo Bills clinched the AFC East title for the third consecutive season following the Miami Dolphins loss to the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day. The Bills are 12-3 with two weeks remaining in the regular season and have won six straight games. The offense finally began to come to life again in Week 16. Despite playing in frigid, below-zero wind chills in Chicago, Josh Allen showed exactly why he is an MVP-level talent in this league.
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 17: Fade the Bengals, Seahawks and more best bets

There are two weeks left until the end of the NFL's regular season and the playoff race is shaping into place. While a few teams are battling for the top of playoff seeding, there are several teams in the 7-8 win range that are still in the hunt and looking for help to make their way into the postseason festivities.
atozsports.com

Bills: Viral take on Josh Allen lacks relevant context

The Buffalo Bills are red-hot after securing their third consecutive AFC East championship. Now, the focus is on Cincinnati for a real shot at the number one seed in the AFC and to force the playoffs to run through Buffalo. At times, there have been issues with the team on...
BUFFALO, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides injury update ahead of Wednesday practice

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid briefed media members on the team’s injury situation ahead of their first practice of the week on Wednesday. There were no new injuries for Coach Reid to report coming out of the team’s Week 16 game against the Seattle Seahawks, but he did have some housekeeping notes to provide. He spoke about one player who had been designated to return and another who remains on injured reserve.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Independent

The Independent

998K+
Followers
320K+
Post
510M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy