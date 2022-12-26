Princess Beatrice’s stepson makes first appearance at royal family Christmas

Princess Beatrice ’s stepson, Christopher Woolf, has made his second public appearance with the royal family and his first for their annual Christmas walk tradition.

The six-year-old, who is Beatrice’s husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi ’s son from his previous relationship with American architect Dara Huang, joined the royal family in Sandringham on Sunday (25 December).

During the annual walk to the Christmas church service at St Mary Magdalene, Christopher held his father’s hand and walked between him and Beatrice. The couple’s daughter, Sienna, did not make an appearance.

Christopher was seen with his stepmother’s family in public for the first time at the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant in June.

Beatrice and Edoardo, who married in July 2020 at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor Great Park, announced the birth of their baby daughter in October last year. They said that Christopher, whose nickname is “Wolfie”, is “the best big brother to Sienna”.

The royal family attended the traditional Christmas Day church service for the first time since the death of the Queen in September.

King Charles III and the Queen Consort were joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children during the short distance from Sandringham House to St Mary Magdalene Church.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex were also present, as were Beatrice, Edoardo and Christopher, and Beatrice’s sister, Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank.

Eugenie and Jack’s son, August, who was born in February 2021 , was absent. August and Sienna were likely considered too young to join the walk, which took place in front of well-wishers.

People began forming a queue to see the royals at Sandringham on the evening of Christmas Eve.

The gathering at Sandringham marks the first time the royal family have spent Christmas at the private royal residence in Norfolk since 2019. In 2020 and 2021, the late Queen spent the festive period at Windsor Castle due to the Covid-19 pandemic.