ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Princess Beatrice’s stepson makes first appearance at royal family Christmas

By Kate Ng
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=161ial_0juYG51m00

Princess Beatrice ’s stepson, Christopher Woolf, has made his second public appearance with the royal family and his first for their annual Christmas walk tradition.

The six-year-old, who is Beatrice’s husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi ’s son from his previous relationship with American architect Dara Huang, joined the royal family in Sandringham on Sunday (25 December).

During the annual walk to the Christmas church service at St Mary Magdalene, Christopher held his father’s hand and walked between him and Beatrice. The couple’s daughter, Sienna, did not make an appearance.

Christopher was seen with his stepmother’s family in public for the first time at the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant in June.

Beatrice and Edoardo, who married in July 2020 at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor Great Park, announced the birth of their baby daughter in October last year. They said that Christopher, whose nickname is “Wolfie”, is “the best big brother to Sienna”.

The royal family attended the traditional Christmas Day church service for the first time since the death of the Queen in September.

King Charles III and the Queen Consort were joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children during the short distance from Sandringham House to St Mary Magdalene Church.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1irojJ_0juYG51m00

The Earl and Countess of Wessex were also present, as were Beatrice, Edoardo and Christopher, and Beatrice’s sister, Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank.

Eugenie and Jack’s son, August, who was born in February 2021 , was absent. August and Sienna were likely considered too young to join the walk, which took place in front of well-wishers.

People began forming a queue to see the royals at Sandringham on the evening of Christmas Eve.

The gathering at Sandringham marks the first time the royal family have spent Christmas at the private royal residence in Norfolk since 2019. In 2020 and 2021, the late Queen spent the festive period at Windsor Castle due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Comments / 7

Related
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Has 'Made Peace With The Fact' That He & Meghan Markle Are 'Never Going To Get A Genuine Apology' From The Royal Family

Prince Harry is trying not to hold any grudges against his family from now on. In the Thursday, December 15, episodes of Harry & Meghan, the prince, 38, spoke out about the hurt he's experienced over the years. “I’ve had to make peace with the fact that we’re probably never going to get genuine accountability or a genuine apology,” the Duke of Sussex said in episode six of the Netflix docuseries. “My wife and I, we’re moving on. We’re focused on what’s coming next.”In the last three episodes, Harry, who stepped down from the royal family in 2020, accused his...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Women's Health

The Sweetest Photos of Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's youngest child has a big name to live up to—known to her family as Lili, her name Lilibet Diana is an homage to both her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth and her grandmother Diana, Princess of Wales—but this low-key little girl doesn't seem to be letting the pressure get to her. She's already mastered the art of looking adorable on camera. Here are some of the sweetest photos we've seen of her as proof.
epicstream.com

Why Does Princess Beatrice Have to Approve Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to Film Queen Elizabeth’s Cottage for Netflix Docuseries Harry & Meghan?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle probably had the approval they needed when they filmed inside Queen Elizabeth's Wendy house for their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, according to a new report. Apparently, all they needed was a go signal from Princess Beatrice. Princess Beatrice Reportedly Allows Prince Harry And Meghan...
HOLAUSA

Royal family to move to US in 2023: Report

Prince Joachim and Princess Marie of Denmark are reportedly moving to the United States next year. B.T. reported on Nov. 29 that Queen Margrethe II ’s youngest son, 53, has landed a new job in the “defense industry” in Washington, D.C. RELATED: Crown Prince supports mother’s...
WASHINGTON STATE
New York Post

Feuding Prince William and Prince Harry swap Christmas gifts — but not for each other

The deepening feud between Britain’s royal brothers Prince William and Prince Harry — amid outrage over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new Netflix docuseries — won’t mean fewer goodies under the Christmas tree for their nieces and nephews. Despite the frosty lack of holiday cheer among the adults, Harry and wife Meghan Markle have dispatched gifts to the Prince of Wales’ children George, 9, Charlotte, 7, and Louis, 4, the Sunday Times of London reported. William and his wife, the former Kate Middleton, will ship Christmas presents to California for the Sussexes’ toddlers, 3-year-old Archie and baby Lilibet, 18 months. But there will be no gift exchange between the adults, friends said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

998K+
Followers
320K+
Post
510M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy