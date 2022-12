TAMPA — No matter how mediocre the record or how tumultuous the year has been for the Bucs, it would be foolhardy to pick against Tom Brady being in the postseason. Making the playoffs to Brady is like getting an offer to extend your car service warranty. It has happened with such regularity during his career that you have to dig deep to find the two years he wasn’t part of it.

TAMPA, FL ・ 20 MINUTES AGO