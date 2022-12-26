Read full article on original website
2022 Cold Chain Content Rewind
As we wrap up 2022, we can’t give the year a proper send off without a look back at some of the heavy hitting topics written about, shared and discussed. This year has been one of ups and downs that will most likely continue well into 2023 and beyond, but with a little focus on transportation and technology we might be able to prepare a better than years past.
2023 Will See a Continued State of Supply Chain Instability
The New Normal… a phrase created shortly after the pandemic to signify the new way of doing business. But for many supply chains, that “new” way of doing business changes constantly, forcing decision-makers to continuously pivot. In Food Logistics’ Nov/Dec 2022 issue, editor-in-chief Marina Mayer talks with...
Housing Market Health and Inventory Outlook 2023
Lisa Sturtevant, chief economist at Bright MLS, joined Cheddar News to look ahead at the health of the homebuying market in the new year.
Risk Management Will Seed 2023 Success for Food Industry
The food industry from farm to plate must deal with risk perhaps more than any other industry, and the pressure will not subside in 2023. Soaring input prices, record drought, staff shortages and increasing cyber risks all threaten to slow success across the supply chain. Managing cost while remaining flexible...
Inflation’s Impact on Food Purchasing
It seems longer than a year ago that the biggest threat to restaurants and retail traffic was COVID-19 safety concerns. With 2022 nearly at a close, COVID-19 has taken a back seat to many other economic factors, namely supply chain issues, labor shortages, and most notably, inflation. Medallia Market Research...
