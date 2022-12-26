Read full article on original website
New company transforming Aurora Radisson into 'affordable' housingDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Opinion: People experiencing homelessness smoke germ-infested snipes despite riskDavid Heitz
Opinion: My adorable Denver neighbor howls at sirensDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Opinion: Your Uber or Lyft driver might be homelessDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Canine Airport Therapy Squad (CATS) Helps Stressed TravelersColorado JillDenver, CO
Monk scores 33, hits winning free throw as Kings top Nuggets
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Malik Monk scored 33 points, including a tiebreaking free throw with 0.7 seconds left, and the Sacramento Kings came back from down 19 points late in the third quarter to beat the Denver Nuggets 127-126. Nikola Jokic scored 40 points for Denver but missed a 3-pointer at the top of the key as time expired. De’Aaron Fox had 31 points and 13 assists, while Domantas Sabonis returned to the lineup with 31 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. The Kings had lost three of four at home.
DeRozan scores 42 points, Bulls beat Bucks 119-113 in OT
CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 42 points and the Chicago Bulls rallied to beat Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks 119-113 in overtime Wednesday night. The Bulls trailed by 15 early in the fourth quarter, only to pull even in the closing minute of regulation. DeRozan scored 10 in overtime, Nikola Vucevic hit a 3 in the extra period and the Bulls beat one of the NBA’s best teams after losing to one of the worst — Houston — two nights earlier. Antetokounmpo matched a season high with 45 points and set one with 20 rebounds. He also committed two turnovers in the closing seconds of regulation, and the Bucks extended their season-high losing streak to four.
Bulls expected to bring energy into meeting with Pistons
The Chicago Bulls will look to ride the momentum of a victory over one of the NBA’s top teams into
Bucks, Timberwolves aim to return to win column
Two teams looking to end four-game losing streaks will meet when the Milwaukee Bucks host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday
Three players ejected after bench-clearing brawl during Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic game
Three players were ejected after a clash between the Orlando Magic’s Moe Wagner and Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes sparked a bench-clearing brawl on Wednesday. It certainly wasn’t anywhere near the antagonism of the infamous “Malice at the Palace” during the Detroit game against the Indiana Pacers in 2004, but the incident still saw Wagner tossed for a flagrant foul and Hayes and teammate Hamidou Diallo ejected for their part in the melee that followed.
Three players ejected after Pistons-Magic scuffle
DETROIT (AP) — Three players were ejected after a fight between the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons late in the first half of their game. Orlando’s Franz Wagner was ejected for a flagrant foul, while Detroit’s Killian Hayes and Hamadou Diallo were ejected for their actions during the ensuing scuffle in front of the Pistons bench Wednesday. Wagner hip-checked Hayes into the Detroit bench as they chased an errant pass, starting a scuffle that involved every player on both teams.
As he turns 38, LeBron is clear: He still wants title shots
MIAMI (AP) — LeBron James turns 38 on Friday. And he averaged more points as a 37-year-old than anyone ever has in NBA history. He actually averaged more points at that age than he has at any age since he was 21. But the 20-year NBA veteran made clear after a loss in Miami that points and records aren’t what he’s seeking. The Los Angeles Lakers are 14-21 this season. They’re a long way from being a title contender. And more championship shots is what James wants most.
Higbee meshing with Mayfield, setting TE records for Rams
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Tyler Higbee didn’t take a direct route to become the most prolific tight end in Rams franchise history. Over the past seven seasons, Higbee’s production has risen and fallen wildly depending on his health, the Rams’ game plans and the bond with his various quarterbacks. He entered this season just one touchdown behind Damone Johnson for the team record in scores by a tight end, but then he didn’t score at all until December. Higbee made up for some lost time in that Christmas game, making nine catches for 94 yards and two touchdowns in the Rams’ rout of Denver.
Walman scores in OT to lift Red Wings past Penguins, 5-4
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jake Walman scored at 2:13 of overtime and the Detroit Red Wings overcame an early four-goal deficit to beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Wednesday night. Walman, off the rush, tipped a rebound behind goaltender Casey DeSmith for his second goal of the season. Pittsburgh was coming a 5-1 road loss to the New York Islanders less than 24 hours earlier, while Detroit played its first game since Dec. 21. The Penguins started strong with four goals on 12 first-period shots.
Chargers’ Ekeler ‘going fantasy crazy’ with NFL-best 16 TDs
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Austin Ekeler has already accomplished his primary goal of getting the Los Angeles Chargers back to the playoffs. With two regular season games remaining, Ekeler has a couple personal milestones to chase. Ekeler leads the NFL with 16 touchdowns for the playoff-bound Chargers, who host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Ekeler tied for the league lead with 20 TDs last season. He’s the fourth player in the last 15 years with at least 15 scrimmage touchdowns in two straight seasons. Ekeler got off to a slow start this season but since has stabilized the Chargers’ offense.
T.J. Hockenson proves perfect fit for Vikings’ offense
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — When tight end Irv Smith Jr. injured an ankle in Week 8, the Minnesota Vikings quickly added T.J. Hockenson in a trade with Detroit. Minnesota knew the importance of the tight end spot and identified Hockenson’s potential to fill a pivotal role. Hockenson has proven to be the perfect fit, never more than this past Sunday, when he had a career game as the Vikings beat the New York Giants. Hockenson has 52 catches on 73 targets for 444 yards and three touchdowns in eight games with the Vikings. He’s the team’s second-most targeted player in that span behind Justin Jefferson.
Jonathan Huberdeau breaks tie in 3rd, Flames beat Kraken 3-2
SEATTLE (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau broke a tie with eight minutes left in the third period and the Calgary Flames beat the Seattle Kraken 3-2 on Wednesday night. Huberdeau found himself unmarked in the slot in front of goalie Philipp Grubauer after Rasmus Anderson’s shot from the point was deflected. Tyler Toffoli scored his 15th of the season in the first period and Nazem Kadri scored on the power play in the second period for the Flames. Elias Lindholm had two assists and Kadri added an assist to go along with his 14th goal. Dan Vladar made 30 saves for Calgary. Ryan Donato and Jamie Oleksiak scored for Seattle.
Senators vs. Capitals prediction: NHL pick, odds
Slowly but surely, the Ottawa Senators are starting to trend in the right direction. After a splashy offseason, the Sens got off to an abysmal start to the campaign but have started to course correct thanks to a 9-4-2 record in their last 15 games. Ottawa will look to continue its good form on Thursday, but the Sens are a considerable underdog in Washington against the Capitals. As strong as the Sens have performed of late, few teams have been able to match what Washington has put together over the last month. The Caps are 13-3-1 with a +25 goal differential over...
Retiring J.J. Watt grateful for fans, teammates, team staff
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — J.J. Watt’s retirement news conference was full of laughter and gratitude. The 12-year veteran plans to retire at the end of the season. Watt played 10 seasons for the Houston Texans and the last two for the Arizona Cardinals. He was a three-time AP Defensive Player of the Year and five-time All-Pro. He was also beloved off the field, particularly in Houston. He’s one of the city’s most beloved athletes after raising more than $40 million for Hurricane Harvey relief, which earned him the 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.
AP source: Marlins, Segura agree to 2-year, $17M contract
MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins have agreed with infielder Jean Segura on a two-year, $17 million contract. That’s according to a person with knowledge of the negotiations who spoke on condition of anonymity because the Marlins hadn’t announced the signing. The deal is contingent on Segura completing a physical. Segura is a two-time All-Star. He played for Philadelphia this season, helping the Phillies reach the World Series. He’s also been with Milwaukee, Seattle, Arizona and the Los Angeles Angels over his 11 seasons.
