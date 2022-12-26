South Korea says it has fired warning shots after North Korean drones violated the South’s airspace

Read full article on original website
dallasexpress.com
S. Korea Shoots N. Korean Drones
After discovering what appeared to be five unmanned drones flying from North Korea into South Korean airspace on Monday, the South Korean military dispatched Air Force fighter jets and attack helicopters. The drones crossed the demilitarized zone (DMZ) to the South, as the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff confirmed...
TODAY.com
North Korea launches 5 drones into South Korea
North Korea launched five drones over South Korea on Monday, marking the first time since 2017. The escalation forced South Korea to suspend flights around airports and deploy their own drones in response. NBC’s Ali Arouzi reports for TODAY.Dec. 26, 2022.
brytfmonline.com
South Korea – Warning shots fired
South Korea fired warning shots Monday morning after a North Korean drone violated South Korean airspace, Reuters news agency reported, citing the South Korean media house. Yonhap. A fighter jet and two helicopters were dispatched to shoot down the drone, which was said to have flown over the South Korean...
Harrowing vids show lines of coffins & body bag queues amid China’s Covid ‘mega-tsunami’ as 5,000 die a day
HARROWING images from China show long lines of coffins and body bags being taken into crematoriums as the Covid “mega-tsunami” takes hold. The government has now stopped releasing official daily figures for infections and deaths, but it’s estimated at that least 5000 people are dying a day.
China tests America’s will with clashes along India border
Given India’s desire to maintain sovereign autonomy, China wants to provoke India into ending its current close relationship with the U.S.
Dozens of Chinese warplanes cross Taiwan median line
Seventy-one Chinese air force aircraft including fighter jets and drones entered Taiwan’s air defence identification zone in the past 24 hours, the island’s government said on Monday, the largest reported incursion to date. The incursion included 43 Chinese aircraft that crossed the Taiwan Strait’s median line, an unofficial...
The Jewish Press
Head of US Military’s Middle East Activities Sounds Off on Iranian Drone Threat
(JNS) The head of U.S. Central Command said on Wednesday that the American commitment to the Middle East should be measured by the strength of its partnerships, and not “by boots on the ground,” like in the past. Addressing reporters in a briefing, General Michael “Erik” Kurilla, Commander...
traveltomorrow.com
India makes negative Covid-19 test mandatory for five countries
India increased sanitary rules including mandatory testing for a few countries and random testing for international passengers. With the new rules, travellers arriving from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand are obliged to show a negative Covid-19 testing if they wish to go to India. “The global pandemic is not yet over… The virus is changing its face from time to time,” Indian health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told parliament on Thursday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with top officials to review the Covid-19 situation in the country. India is taking precautionary measures to counter the surge of Covid-19 cases following the increase of cases in neighbouring China. A few cases of BF.7 — the Omicron subvariant that is driving the current surge in China — have been found in India so far, according to local media reports. In India, a country with nearly 1.4 billion, more than 2.2 billion vaccines were administrated, yet only 27% of the population received the booster third dose.
China Unleashes 71 Fighter Jets Near Taiwan Over U.S. ‘Provocations’
Dozens of Chinese warplanes flew into Taiwan's air defense zone on Monday, escalating tensions between the two countries in an apparent response to a United States bill funding Taiwan. Seventy-one Chinese planes entered the Taiwanese air defense zone as part of what the Chinese government described as a drill, including 47 planes that crossed the center of the Taiwan Strait to get closer to Taiwan. The incursion comes three days after U.S. President Joe Biden signed the National Defense Authorization Act, a mammoth defense spending bill that included funding for Taiwan and supportive language about the republic, whose territory the Chinese government has longed claim as its own. In a statement, the Chinese People's Liberation Army claimed the drills were a response to "provocation" from the United States and its Taiwanese allies. Read it at ABC News
Why the U.S. isn’t ready for a fight in the Indo-Pacific
Pentagon’s promise to shore up its forces in the Pacific in 2023 is meeting skepticism.
Beware aggrieved would-be emperors — like Putin and Xi
China sent 71 aircraft and seven ships toward Taiwan in a 24-hour period this past weekend, while Russia shelled the Kherson region more than 70 times. These acts of aggression — occurring 5,000 miles apart, one in a grinding war of attrition, the other as part of an ongoing political and diplomatic struggle that may well result in open hostilities — are related. It’s no accident that the two most dangerous powers in the world, China and Russia, are aggrieved empires seeking to right what they consider the wrongs that resulted in their humiliation and diminishment in the 19th and 20th centuries. Whereas...
U.S. Scrambles to Stop Iran From Providing Drones for Russia
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration has launched a broad effort to halt Iran’s ability to produce and deliver drones to Russia for use in the war in Ukraine, an endeavor that has echoes of the yearslong U.S. program to cut off Tehran’s access to nuclear technology.
US military's biometric capture device is for sale on eBay
Security researchers at the Chaos Computer Club (CCC), a European hacker organization, purchased six biometric capture devices previously used by the U.S. military on eBay. One such device called Secure Electronic Enrollment Kit, or SEEK II, was auctioned for a price of $68 with sensitive personnel information on it still accessible, The New York Times reported.
americanmilitarynews.com
US lends Taiwan $2 billion to buy American defense equipment
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. U.S. President Joe Biden may have made a Christmas gift to Taiwan by signing into law a defense bill, in which the U.S. is to loan the democratic island U.S.$2 billion to bolster its capabilities against threats from China.
US to impose China Covid testing as virus surge jangles global nerves
The United States and Italy announced mandatory Covid-19 testing for travellers from China as Beijing's sudden abandonment of tough measures to contain the coronavirus -- and surge in virus cases -- caused jitters around the world. "I have ordered mandatory Covid-19 antigenic swabs, and related virus sequencing, for all passengers coming from China and transiting through Italy," Italian Health Minister Orazio Schillaci said Wednesday.
rigzone.com
Top Headlines: Calls for Iranian Forces to Close Strait of Hormuz
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Calls For Iranian Forces to Close Strait of Hormuz. Media outlets loyal to the regime called for Iranian forces to close the Strait of Hormuz in response to what it cites as foreign intervention, Dryad Global highlighted in its latest Maritime Security Threat Advisory.
aiexpress.io
US Tech Restrictions Curb China’s Military Ambitions
With the specter of U.S.-China navy battle looming, it’s crucial for america to chop off the Folks’s Liberation Military (PLA) from the technology the Chinese language regime must conduct next-generation warfare. “The federal government’s prioritization of points like local weather change and woke gender ideologies over core national...
dallasexpress.com
U.S. Customs Detains Chinese Products
(The Center Square) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection has detained products made by three Chinese companies that are believed to have used North Korean forced labor in their supply chains. The Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act prohibits goods manufactured by North Korean citizens unless there is clear...
