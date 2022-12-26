ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Japan PM sacks 4th minister to patch up scandal-hit Cabinet

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday dismissed his fourth minister in two months to patch a scandal-tainted Cabinet that has raised questions over his judgment of staff credentials. Kenya Akiba, minister in charge of reconstruction of Fukushima and other disaster-hit areas, has faced allegations...
Eight outstanding questions surrounding George Santos

Rep.-elect George Santos (R-N.Y.) is starting to emerge from days of silence following explosive reports in The New York Times and elsewhere detailing key elements of his background he apparently misrepresented. In various interviews, Santos has admitted to “embellishing” his resume. He told the New York Post that...
