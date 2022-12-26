Art Exhibits

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Susan Guynn
 3 days ago
Kesra Hoffman will be showing paintings, while Teke Hoffman will present his photography in the show “Concinnity," which runs Jan. 6 to 29 at NOMA Gallery in downtown Frederick. Courtesy photo

"The Nature of Catoctin Mountain" — through Dec. 31 at Urbana Regional Library, 9020 Amelung St., Urbana; satellite location of the Delaplaine Arts Center. This collection of photography is comprised of flora and fauna found in the Catoctin Mountain ecosystem. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. fcpl.org.

"Travels" — through Dec. 31 at Thurmont Regional Library, 76 E. Moser Road, Thurmont. Satellite location for the Delaplaine Arts Center. Photography by Beamie Young from the photographer's travels and a desire to discover new images, patterns and narratives. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. fcpl.org.

