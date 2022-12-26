ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
businesswest.com

STCC Receives Funding to Empower Latina Students

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) was awarded a $25,000 grant to provide mentorship and resources to Latina and low-income female students. The funding from KPMG U.S. Foundation Inc. will support an STCC diversity program called Business Leaders Owning Opportunity Matters (BLOOM). BLOOM Bridge empowers female-identifying Latinas from...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
businesswest.com

Girls Inc. of the Valley Welcomes New Board Members

HOLYOKE — Girls Inc. of the Valley recently welcomed five new members to its board of directors: Nikai Fondon, George Keady, Alaina Macaulay, Cheri Mills, and Ciara Speller. These new members join the current board of directors to support strategic planning to map out the future of the organization.
HOLYOKE, MA
businesswest.com

Bank of America’s Support for Massachusetts Food Relief Tops $1,175,000 in 2022

BOSTON — Bank of America announced a $275,000 donation to the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, the Greater Boston Food Bank, Lovin’ Spoonfuls, and the Worcester County Food Bank to help address food insecurity in the state. The donation is part of a unique program to encourage bank employees to support the health and safety of their teammates and help address one of the most critical needs facing communities: food insecurity.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Medical Notes: Dec. 26, 2022

AGAWAM – The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Western Massachusetts annual meeting will be held on Sunday, Jan. 14, beginning at 2 p.m. The special guest speaker will be Gerson Nivar, Program Manager at Wayfinders, who has worked in human services for over 12 years. He will be speaking on the stigma of mental health conditions and dual diagnosis and what services are in the community to help those that are struggling. This event is open to the public. Absentee ballots will be mailed only to NAMI-WM members that are eligible to vote. The ballots must be received in the office by Friday, Jan. 13. To register go to namiwm.org/events and click on the registration link or go directly to Eventbrite.com and search for NAMI Western Mass. A Zoom link will be provided to those who are registered. For more information contact the office. For more information, contact the NAMI-WM office at 413-786-9139 or email information@namiwm.org.
AGAWAM, MA
valleypressextra.com

Canton community mourns death of CHS student

CANTON - The community is mourning the loss of Canton High School junior Raheim Nelson, who was killed – along with his mother - in a Christmas morning crash in West Hartford. “It is with great sadness that I inform you that Canton High School 11th grader, Raheim Dante...
CANTON, CT
thereminder.com

Cannabis retailer plans to occupy Route 202 Dunkin’ site in Westfield

WESTFIELD – Representatives of the Pioneer Valley Trading Co. came before the Planning Board on Dec. 20 seeking a special permit to relocate the retail portion of their planned marijuana operation to 475 Southampton Rd., the current site of a Dunkin’ Donuts that is moving to a new location. After the discussion, the hearing was continued to Jan. 17.
WESTFIELD, MA
spectrumnews1.com

New gym in Millbury opens in time for the new year

MILLBURY, Mass. - A new gym in Millbury is opening just in time for the new year, when many people will vow to be more healthy and active in 2023. Zathan Simpson owns Blackstone River Crossfit and Cycle. He said they help people of all ages and all abilities stay healthy. As people finalize their fitness goals for the new year, Simpson recommends finding what fits your style.
MILLBURY, MA
businesswest.com

Discount Tickets on Sale for 2023 Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD — Christmas may be over, but the Big E Under the Tree holiday special, offering discount tickets and value passes for the 2023 Big E, continues through New Year’s Day, online at www.thebige.com and at the box office, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy