Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
It's The Return Of Winterfest At Bushnell Park, 12th Annual Ice Skating Event In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the CountryTravel MavenWest Springfield, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SpringfieldTed RiversSpringfield, MA
Dunkin' Donuts Store: Mold Growing on Ice Machine, Dirt, Debris, Dirty Items Used to Prepare FoodTy D.Glastonbury, CT
Drug Runners Hid Cocaine Inside FurnitureBronxVoiceYonkers, NY
Related
businesswest.com
STCC Receives Funding to Empower Latina Students
SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) was awarded a $25,000 grant to provide mentorship and resources to Latina and low-income female students. The funding from KPMG U.S. Foundation Inc. will support an STCC diversity program called Business Leaders Owning Opportunity Matters (BLOOM). BLOOM Bridge empowers female-identifying Latinas from...
businesswest.com
Barry Elementary Joins Eligibility Period of Massachusetts School Building Authority
CHICOPEE — State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg, chair of the Massachusetts School Building Authority, and MSBA Executive Director Jack McCarthy announced that the MSBA board of directors voted to invite Anna E. Barry Elementary School in Chicopee into the MSBA’s eligibility period. Out of numerous statements of interest, Barry...
Chicopee schools to hire 19 positions focusing on students’ emotional, behavioral needs
CHICOPEE — The School Department will add 19 new positions to the schools to help students who are facing a variety of social, emotional or behavior problems created by more than a year of isolation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The new positions, which will be posted in January...
businesswest.com
Girls Inc. of the Valley Welcomes New Board Members
HOLYOKE — Girls Inc. of the Valley recently welcomed five new members to its board of directors: Nikai Fondon, George Keady, Alaina Macaulay, Cheri Mills, and Ciara Speller. These new members join the current board of directors to support strategic planning to map out the future of the organization.
businesswest.com
Bank of America’s Support for Massachusetts Food Relief Tops $1,175,000 in 2022
BOSTON — Bank of America announced a $275,000 donation to the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, the Greater Boston Food Bank, Lovin’ Spoonfuls, and the Worcester County Food Bank to help address food insecurity in the state. The donation is part of a unique program to encourage bank employees to support the health and safety of their teammates and help address one of the most critical needs facing communities: food insecurity.
Southwick Regional School may expand Saturday school punishment option to 7th and 8th grades
SOUTHWICK- In response to a new state law, Southwick Regional School may expand its Saturday school disciplinary policy to include seventh and eighth grades in addition to grades 9-12. Southwick Regional School Principal Joseph Turmel told the STGRSD School Committee in their last meeting before the holiday break Dec. 20...
Mayor Sarno announced the 9th round of ARPA funding
Mayor Domenic Sarno and the city American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) team announced that the City of Springfield’s ninth round of ARPA funding awards for neighborhoods totaling over $2.27 million.
Medical Notes: Dec. 26, 2022
AGAWAM – The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Western Massachusetts annual meeting will be held on Sunday, Jan. 14, beginning at 2 p.m. The special guest speaker will be Gerson Nivar, Program Manager at Wayfinders, who has worked in human services for over 12 years. He will be speaking on the stigma of mental health conditions and dual diagnosis and what services are in the community to help those that are struggling. This event is open to the public. Absentee ballots will be mailed only to NAMI-WM members that are eligible to vote. The ballots must be received in the office by Friday, Jan. 13. To register go to namiwm.org/events and click on the registration link or go directly to Eventbrite.com and search for NAMI Western Mass. A Zoom link will be provided to those who are registered. For more information contact the office. For more information, contact the NAMI-WM office at 413-786-9139 or email information@namiwm.org.
valleypressextra.com
Canton community mourns death of CHS student
CANTON - The community is mourning the loss of Canton High School junior Raheim Nelson, who was killed – along with his mother - in a Christmas morning crash in West Hartford. “It is with great sadness that I inform you that Canton High School 11th grader, Raheim Dante...
Cannabis company settles with OSHA over Holyoke employee death for $14K
A Florida-based cannabis company will pay $14,502 to the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration as part of a settlement agreement after an employee died due to complications from her work in a Holyoke marijuana cultivation facility earlier this year, according to a press release from the company.
thereminder.com
Cannabis retailer plans to occupy Route 202 Dunkin’ site in Westfield
WESTFIELD – Representatives of the Pioneer Valley Trading Co. came before the Planning Board on Dec. 20 seeking a special permit to relocate the retail portion of their planned marijuana operation to 475 Southampton Rd., the current site of a Dunkin’ Donuts that is moving to a new location. After the discussion, the hearing was continued to Jan. 17.
City of Springfield receives $41.1 million from Eversource property tax dispute settlement
In April of this year, the city of Springfield received $41.1 million from a property tax dispute settlement with Eversource.
Second Chance Animal Services needs your help in preparation for the new year
Second Chance Animal Services is asking for the public's help as they prepare to help pets in the new year.
spectrumnews1.com
New gym in Millbury opens in time for the new year
MILLBURY, Mass. - A new gym in Millbury is opening just in time for the new year, when many people will vow to be more healthy and active in 2023. Zathan Simpson owns Blackstone River Crossfit and Cycle. He said they help people of all ages and all abilities stay healthy. As people finalize their fitness goals for the new year, Simpson recommends finding what fits your style.
businesswest.com
Discount Tickets on Sale for 2023 Big E
WEST SPRINGFIELD — Christmas may be over, but the Big E Under the Tree holiday special, offering discount tickets and value passes for the 2023 Big E, continues through New Year’s Day, online at www.thebige.com and at the box office, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Springfield Community Applauds Good Samaritan Who Saved Officers' Lives
Pedro Perez said he didn't think about what could happen to him when he jumped into a fight to help two police officers who were being attacked by a suspect. He just saw someone in trouble, and he felt compelled to help out. Now, the Springfield community is paying him...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Gardens tenants left without heat in sub-freezing temperatures
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - With sub-freezing temperatures, some Springfield residents told Western Mass News they have been left without heat for hours over Christmas, some even days. For many, the heat is still on and off. It is a story we have reported on for months – people living in...
Hampden County ranked high risk for COVID-19 spread, CDC says
Holiday celebrations and gatherings continue this week as we look ahead to New Year's Eve. These celebrations come as respiratory illnesses continue to circulate in our area. RSV, the flu, and COVID-19 have been a concern, and health experts say if you don't feel well; stay home.
Amherst resident invited to Hollywood after winning international writers’ contest
An Amherst writer is getting her big break after becoming a winner in the 40th L. Ron Hubbard Writers of the Future contest.
Pedestrian accident in Westfield on Franklin Street
Captain Steve Dickinson told 22News there has been a pedestrian accident in Westfield Wednesday night.
Comments / 0