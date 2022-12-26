ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Larry Brown Sports

Broncos potential head coach candidates revealed

The Denver Broncos are facing another head coaching search less than a year after concluding their previous one, and a list of potential candidates is already emerging. An initial list of potential candidates, via Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, includes frequent head coaching candidates, such as Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and Kansas City... The post Broncos potential head coach candidates revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Report: Russell Wilson Could Reunite With Former Coach

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has been named as a possible head coaching option to replace a recently-fired Nathaniel Hackett in Denver. If Quinn were to take a head coaching job with the Broncos, he would reportedly want to bring Cowboys coaching analyst Brian Schottenheimer along with him as offensive coordinator.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Sends Clear Message About Playing This Weekend

It's nothing but strong vibes for the Green Bay Packers right now as quarterback Aaron Rodgers has them on a three-game winning streak and in contention for a wildcard playoff spot. But with a do-or-die game against the Minnesota Vikings this weekend, Rodgers had a surprise addition to the Packers...
GREEN BAY, WI
NFL

NFL Power Rankings, Week 17: San Francisco 49ers claim No. 1 spot for first time in 2022 season

The San Francisco 49ers are No. 1. For the first time this season, Kyle Shanahan's surging NFC West champions have claimed the top spot in the NFL Power Rankings. The Niners' easy win over the Commanders, coupled with the Eagles' narrow loss to the Cowboys, was enough to bump San Francisco into the throne. The uncertain timetable of Jalen Hurts and sudden absence of Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson puts Philadelphia in a more vulnerable state than we've seen this year, even if the No. 1 seed in the NFC remains just one victory away.
The Spun

Broncos Have Reportedly Made Decision On Interim Coach

The Denver Broncos have decided who will be their interim head coach for the final two games of the season. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, senior assistant coach Jerry Rosburg will be the team's interim coach for the last two games. Rosburg was hired during the season to help him with clock management.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Chargers, Packers leap into Week 17 'Herd Hierarchy'

The NFL playoffs are within reach, and teams are beginning to solidify their respective standings. Did the Dallas Cowboys show playoff promise in their Week 16 win over the Philadelphia Eagles? Are the Jacksonville Jaguars the new team to beat in the AFC South? Who's the team to beat in the sport?
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 17: Fade the Bengals, Seahawks and more best bets

There are two weeks left until the end of the NFL's regular season and the playoff race is shaping into place. While a few teams are battling for the top of playoff seeding, there are several teams in the 7-8 win range that are still in the hunt and looking for help to make their way into the postseason festivities.
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Steve Young's Suggestion

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is once again in concussion protocol. He got tested for symptoms on Monday following the Dolphins' 26-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday and sure enough, he had some. It's the second time that Tagovailoa has had one this season. It's led some...
NFL

Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 17 sleepers

And now here we are. We have arrived at the end. Championship week. The final week of the fantasy football season. (Note that I'm ignoring all of you jokers who keep playing into Week 18. You're not playing 4-D chess. You're just making things unnecessarily hard on yourself. Stop it.)
TENNESSEE STATE

