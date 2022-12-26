High prevalence of coronary artery calcification and increased risk for coronary artery disease in patients with Sheehan syndrome- a case control study.

Read full article on original website
Dapagliflozin reduces the risk of hospitalization in patients with chronic kidney disease
1. Dapagliflozin reduced the risk of hospitalization in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) with and without type 2 diabetes (T2DM). 2. Dapagliflozin also reduced the risk of mortality in patients with CKD. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Patients with CKD are at high risk for repeated hospitalizations....
Diet and exercise is associated with small improvements in knee pain in osteoarthritis
1. In this randomized controlled trial, community-based diet and exercise education led to improvement in osteoarthritis associated pain score. 2. Community-based diet and exercise regimen was more effective in lowering mean body weight and mean waist circumstance compared to attention control group. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Osteoarthritis (OA) is...
Ambulatory BP Monitoring Helps Avoid Unnecessary Medication
Studies have shown that white coat hypertension (HTN) can occur in 15% to 30% of patients with already elevated BP and is associated with a minimally increased risk for cardiovascular disease complications or all-cause mortality. An accurate BP reading is essential for the proper diagnosis and management of HTN, according...
Diabetes is a risk factor for high platelet reactivity post percutaneous coronary intervention
1. In patients with diabetes mellitus who are on therapy with clopidogrel following percutaneous coronary intervention, high platelet reactivity was more frequent compared to those without diabetes mellitus. 2. Patients with diabetes mellitus had an increased risk of major adverse cardiac events compared to those without diabetes mellitus. 3. Patients...
Recommendations Updated for Radiation Therapy in Endometrial Cancer
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) — In a clinical practice guideline issued by the American Society for Radiation Oncology and published online Oct. 21 in Practical Radiation Oncology, recommendations are presented for the use of adjuvant radiation therapy (RT) for endometrial cancer. Matthew M. Harkenrider, M.D., from Loyola...
Ferric derisomaltose may reduce heart failure-related hospitalizations
1. Risk of hospital admission was lower in the ferric derisomaltose group versus usual care. 2. Treatment-related adverse events were comparable between both groups, with no deaths. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Iron deficiency is a common complication in patients with heart failure and may lead to worse...
Patients with Kidney Disease: Specialty-Aligned Palliative Care Service Called KidneyPal
The following is a summary of “Creating KidneyPal: A Specialty-Aligned Palliative Care Service for People with Kidney Disease” published in the December 2022 issue of Pain and Symptom Management by Lakin et al. Kidney disease patients have significant unmet palliative care requirements and are neglected by specialized palliative...
Suffocation and unexplained infant death risks differentially affected by safe sleep practices
1. A case-control study utilizing publically available databases of sudden infant deaths and infant/maternal behaviors identified differential risk factors for sleep-related suffocation death and sudden unexplained infant deaths. 2. All five studied sleep variables (position, soft bedding use, sleep surface, room sharing, sleep surface sharing) had notable differences in the...
No significant differences in postoperative complications found between open repair with local anesthesia and laparoscopic repair of inguinal hernias
1. In this retrospective cohort study, among 107 073 patients, no significant difference was found in complications between patients undergoing laparoscopic surgery and open repair with local anesthesia. 2. Operative time for laparoscopic repair was significantly longer, with a difference of 10.42 minutes compared to open repair with local anesthesia.
Weekly semaglutide associated with reduced BMI in adolescents with obesity
1. In adolescents with obesity, semaglutide plus lifestyle intervention resulted in a significant body mass index (BMI) reduction compared to lifestyle intervention alone. 2. The semaglutide group had a greater reduction in waist circumference and levels of glycated hemoglobin compared to lifestyle intervention alone. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study...
Comparison of resuscitative endovascular balloon occlusion of the aorta versus resuscitative thoracotomy for aortic occlusion
1. This multicentre, comparative effectiveness study demonstrated that aortic occlusion via resuscitative endovascular balloon occlusion of the aorta (REBOA) zone 1 was significantly associated with reduced mortality compared to aortic occlusion via resuscitative thoracotomy. 2. Future research through randomized controlled trials is warranted to verify whether REBOA zone 1 is...
Dexemedomidine premedication increases preoperative sedation and inhibits stress induced by tracheal intubation
1. The use of oral dexmedetomidine as premedication prior to neurosurgery increased preoperative sedation and reduced the stress reaction induced by tracheal intubation under general anesthesia. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Preoperative anxiety can significantly impact an individual’s experience prior to surgery and cause many physical manifestations such as increased...
Parental Astigmatism Increases Risk for Child Astigmatism
THURSDAY, Dec. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Parental astigmatism may confer an independent and dose-dependent association with child astigmatism, according to a study published online Dec. 21 in JAMA Network Open. Ka Wai Kam, from the Chinese University of Hong Kong, and colleagues examined the association between parental astigmatism...
Cognitive and Psychomotor Effects of Traditional Versus Modern Antihistamines
The following is a summary of “Old versus new antihistamines: Effects on cognition and psychomotor functions” published in the October 2022 issue of Primary Care by Shamil et al. The most popular long-term therapy approach for treating allergic disorders is antihistamines (AHs). For a study, researchers sought to...
Early childhood smoke exposure associated with negative neurocognitive outcomes in children
1. In a pre-birth prospective cohort study, early childhood smoke exposure, but not prenatal smoke exposure, was associated with altered neurocognitive outcomes. 2. Neither prenatal nor early childhood smoke exposure affected measures of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Tobacco smoke is a well-known...
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Raises Risk for Periodontitis
THURSDAY, Dec. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) have an increased risk for periodontitis development, according to a study published online Nov. 19 in Biomedicines. Xin Li, from China Medical University in Taichung, Taiwan, and colleagues conducted a retrospective cohort study to examine the...
Vitamin C supplementation in pregnant smokers leads to improved airway function in offspring
1. In this multi-center randomized controlled trial, vitamin C supplementation in pregnant women, who were current smokers, was associated with better lung function in offspring at the age of five. 2. Additionally, vitamin C supplementation in pregnant smokers was also associated with decreased occurrence of wheezing in offspring. Evidence Rating...
Rheumatoid Arthritis Teleconsultation During the COVID-19 Pandemic
The following is the summary of “Evaluation of Patients With Rheumatoid Arthritis in Teleconsultation During the First Wave of the COVID-19 Pandemic” published in the November 2022 issue of Rheumatology by Avouac, et al. This study aimed to characterize the characteristics rheumatologists used to monitor patients with rheumatoid...
Opioids Frequently Prescribed to Patients With Cirrhosis
THURSDAY, Dec. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Opioids are frequently prescribed to patients with cirrhosis, often without a pain diagnosis, according to a research letter published online Dec. 8 in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology. Anna H. Lee, M.D., from the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of...
Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplant Slows Disability Progression in MS
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For patients with active secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (SPMS), autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (AHSCT) is associated with a slowing of disease progression compared with other anti-inflammatory disease modifying therapies (DMT), according to a study published online Dec. 21 in Neurology. Giacomo...
