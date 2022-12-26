ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Locals and Tourists enjoy a “California Christmas”

By Mina Wahab
News Channel 3-12
 3 days ago
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- While many people across the country enjoyed the holidays indoors this year, people in Santa Barbara came out to the pier to enjoy the beautiful, warm weather.

Reindeer and snow comes to mind when many people envision Christmas, but in sunny Santa Barbara locals and tourists celebrated a California Christmas.

“We just came out to enjoy the nice weather and apparently the rest of the city did,” said Santa Barbara Local Elise Malacara.

The cold weather disrupted Chris and Holly dDggs’ plans to visit home for the holidays. but they decided to make the best of the situation.

“We had caviar and champagne for breakfast this morning. And we've got Christmas onesies. We woke up this morning and opened presents, and we’re having a great time. Having a blast.” said Chris and Holly Diggs, who visited from West Hollywood.

Though they missed their family for the holidays, they say they definitely didn’t miss the cold.

“I’ve been FaceTiming my whole family and they’ve just been jealous. Rubbing it in. L.A. it's freezing, and in Arkansas it's freezing,” said Chris Diggs.

Some families from the east coast like the Meierdings have made it an annual tradition to come out to fly out west for a California Christmas.

“This time of year. It's wonderful to be here during the winter. So we come out for the winter,” said Fern Meierding, who visited from Maryland.

Others like Edyta Grzelak have opted to do west coast road trips.

“Today we are visiting Santa Barbara in Solvang because we heard that's a nice place to visit during Christmas. And tomorrow we will do the big sure. And we will travel to Carmel by the Sea and Monterey,” said Edyta Grzelak, visiting from San Diego.

No matter where people have decided to celebrate the holidays one thing is clear— it’s who you’re with rather than where you are that makes the most notable difference.

“This, this is our first business out here. We moved to Santa Barbara two, three years ago. So this is our first Christmas at the pier,” said Santa Barbara local Maryam Guiahi.

