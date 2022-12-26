THURSDAY, Dec. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Adding climate-impact labeling to fast-food menus can have a big effect on whether or not consumers go “green" when eating out, new research suggests. The finding is based on an online survey that asked consumers to order virtual meals after randomly looking over menus that either had some form of climate labeling or none at all. The result: Compared with those who chose...

