Working Christmas: Tourist attractions, restaurants, bars, first responders stay busy Dec. 25th

On this Christmas Day, many families gathered to open presents, enjoy a holiday meal, and maybe even watch some football or basketball. But, as with every year, some people were working on this holiday.

There's a lot of love about Buena Vista Café. For Barman Tony Hernandez, working Christmas Day is a tradition.

"Every Christmas it's been a tradition for me for about 6 to 7 years," said Hernandez.

It's amazing, even mesmerizing to watch Hernandez and the others whip up the specialty drinks.

"Irish coffees. Coffee, sugar, whiskey and nice cold crme on top," said Hernandez.

The people who come out on December 25th are are mostly locals, people like Chanterria McGilbra.

"It's an institution. My parents came here on their first date and now I'm here with friends," said McGilbra. "I'm so grateful and thankful for them working because we could be here and have tradition of having Irish coffees on Christmas Day."

In San Francisco's Chinatown, restaurants like Great Eastern are packed with diners. Waiters are scrambling to deliver dumplings and other dim sum items.

"We had custard buns; we had shrimp chow fun," said Pang Ly.

Chinese restaurants are often the place people turn on Christmas when so many other businesses are closed. Ly and her family appreciate it.

"We definitely don't take it for granted and are so appreciative of it," said Ly.

It goes without saying, there are people working on this holiday, while most people spend time with their families and friends.

"All of our essential workers in so many capacities, working so hard to make our celebrations joyful and safe and healthy," said Ly.

"We're here 24 hours a day, every day," said Capt. Dan Lui with San Francisco Fire Department. "We're here for the public, for the citizens of San Francisco."

At Firehouse 13 of San Francisco Fire Department, crews are working. But there's a way to show staff thanks.

"Today, officers will cook for the firefighters. Normally it's the other way around. Kind of a day off for them," said Lui.

Whether you're working or not, the holiday spirit is all around on Christmas Day.