Wrapping up 2022 on a mild note, rain chances return for New Year’s Eve
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We got a little warmer than we expected to yesterday and it looks like the same thing is going to happen the next couple of days before we end the year on a soggy note. Today and Tonight. Temperatures will likely be all over the place...
Sunny skies and milder temperatures continue for a few days
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While it might be late December, it will definitely not feel like it for the next few days as temperatures continue to run several degrees above where we should be this time of the year. Today and Tonight. Temperatures will start off in the 20s in...
Increasing warmth through this week
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - High pressure settled into the region yesterday, providing not just a wonderful chance to melt the snow, but get some temperatures closer to average back into the region for the rest of the year. Warm air continues, but it could be followed by some showers as we close the curtain on 2022.
Sunnier and warmer through 2022′s final week
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - High pressure is set to build into the mountains as we head through the rest of this week’s forecast, keeping us mostly dry and skyrocketing temperatures from the below zero numbers to finish last week to above average readings to finish this one. Tonight through...
Last chance at light snow before a year-closing warmup
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Continuing to watch a quick hitting but weakening clipper work through the region as we head through the remainder of the evening. That could bring some last isolated flakes to the region before winter takes a backseat to close out the year. Tonight through Tomorrow Night.
Water lines and pipes breaking after cold snap may continue into week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Contractors and plumbers have been extremely busy the last several days as pipes continue to burst from last week’s cold snap. All over the region, water main breaks are being reported, and homeowners are dealing with their own pipes breaking. Jonathan Hampton with Inspired General...
Winter weather caused ‘major’ water line breaks for City of Hazard, crews working on repairs
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - City of Hazard Utilities provided an update on its water situation Wednesday morning. Officials said the recent arctic blast caused major breaks throughout the city’s water system. July’s flooding caused the city to lose water lines and left the water system susceptible to freezing. Officials...
Cold weather causing water issues throughout Kentucky
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Severe cold weather has caused water issues throughout Kentucky. A water main break happened Saturday at the corner of Rose and Vine. The break caused the road to buckle. Crews blocked the area off for days to make repairs. That location has mostly reopened, but the left...
Freezing temps before Christmas lead to region-wide water issues
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Across the region, many homes are without water including nearly 1,000 in Floyd County alone. “What’s happened is the water in the tanks are emptying out, so now they’re trying to get those leaks fixed so they get those tanks full again and get water back out to the residents in the county,” said Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams.
Year In Review: Historic July flooding
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On July 28, 2022, WYMT’s Brandon Robinson and Cameron Aaron were on the air for several hours as they tracked the latest weather conditions and flooding reports across our region. ”We have literally talked about this all week long,” said Brandon Robinson during our coverage...
Hundreds without water in Harlan County
EVARTS, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday night, roughly 700 people were without water throughout Harlan County. The City of Evarts is one of the harder hit areas. They are asking folks to conserve water, saying their levels were critically low. Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley says the hardest hit areas...
Clay County communities join others across the mountains dealing with water woes
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Clay County is joining the growing list of counties in the mountains dealing with ongoing issues with its water system following the recent cold snap. In a post on the Clay County Emergency Management Facebook page, officials said the City of Manchester is experiencing low...
Evarts officials issue warning about critically low water levels, urge customers to conserve water
EVARTS, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with one Southeastern Kentucky city are warning customers to conserve water. In a Facebook post on the Evarts City Hall page, customers who are hooked up to the city’s water system are also being asked to boil their water and report any leaks they spot around their homes or businesses.
Boil Water Advisory in effect for all of Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An entire county in our region is under a boil water advisory until further notice. Officials with the Martin County Water and Sanitation District posted the notice on their Facebook page Monday night. The recent deep freeze caused issues for all customers in the district,...
Patient wing at nursing home floods following sprinkler line break
STANTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Fire crews in one Mountain Parkway community were called to a nursing home Sunday night for an incident brought multiple organizations in to help. Just after 8 p.m., the Stanton Fire Department was called to the Stanton Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility where crews discovered a break in the water line to the sprinkler system.
Drive-thru food distribution happening in Martin Co., Kentucky
MARTIN COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Facing Hunger Food Bank is hosting a drive-thru food distribution Wednesday, Dec. 28 in Martin County, Kentucky. The event is happening at the Pigeon Roost Community Center in Lovely, Kentucky, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., or until the distribution runs out of food, on Wednesday. Members of Facing Hunger […]
Harlan County woman found safe
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 12/28: Troopers said Betty Fields was found. Kentucky State Police needs your help in finding a missing woman. Troopers said they are looking for a missing woman out of Harlan County who walked away from her mom’s home on Thursday, Dec. 22. Betty...
KSP looking for missing Harlan County woman
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police needs your help in finding a missing woman. Troopers said they are looking for a missing woman out of Harlan County who walked away from her mom’s home on Thursday, Dec. 22. Betty Fields, 33, was last seen wearing black pants...
Food pantry workers, food giveaway volunteers discuss need for food across the mountains
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - At the New Hope Food Pantry in Hazard, volunteers are preparing for their weekly food giveaway. But those with the pantry said they must do more prep now that their clientele has grown exponentially over the last year. “In the last year, the need has gone...
Woman sends deputy on early morning high speed chase, faces host of charges
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Leslie County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a stolen truck around 3:00 Thursday morning. Deputies said a man and woman were driving in a 1999 Chevy pickup in the Bear Branch area. The man stopped to use the restroom. During that time,...
