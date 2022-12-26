ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazard, KY

wymt.com

Sunny skies and milder temperatures continue for a few days

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While it might be late December, it will definitely not feel like it for the next few days as temperatures continue to run several degrees above where we should be this time of the year. Today and Tonight. Temperatures will start off in the 20s in...
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Increasing warmth through this week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - High pressure settled into the region yesterday, providing not just a wonderful chance to melt the snow, but get some temperatures closer to average back into the region for the rest of the year. Warm air continues, but it could be followed by some showers as we close the curtain on 2022.
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Sunnier and warmer through 2022′s final week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - High pressure is set to build into the mountains as we head through the rest of this week’s forecast, keeping us mostly dry and skyrocketing temperatures from the below zero numbers to finish last week to above average readings to finish this one. Tonight through...
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Last chance at light snow before a year-closing warmup

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Continuing to watch a quick hitting but weakening clipper work through the region as we head through the remainder of the evening. That could bring some last isolated flakes to the region before winter takes a backseat to close out the year. Tonight through Tomorrow Night.
HAZARD, KY
WKYT 27

Water lines and pipes breaking after cold snap may continue into week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Contractors and plumbers have been extremely busy the last several days as pipes continue to burst from last week’s cold snap. All over the region, water main breaks are being reported, and homeowners are dealing with their own pipes breaking. Jonathan Hampton with Inspired General...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Cold weather causing water issues throughout Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Severe cold weather has caused water issues throughout Kentucky. A water main break happened Saturday at the corner of Rose and Vine. The break caused the road to buckle. Crews blocked the area off for days to make repairs. That location has mostly reopened, but the left...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Freezing temps before Christmas lead to region-wide water issues

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Across the region, many homes are without water including nearly 1,000 in Floyd County alone. “What’s happened is the water in the tanks are emptying out, so now they’re trying to get those leaks fixed so they get those tanks full again and get water back out to the residents in the county,” said Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Year In Review: Historic July flooding

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On July 28, 2022, WYMT’s Brandon Robinson and Cameron Aaron were on the air for several hours as they tracked the latest weather conditions and flooding reports across our region. ”We have literally talked about this all week long,” said Brandon Robinson during our coverage...
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Hundreds without water in Harlan County

EVARTS, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday night, roughly 700 people were without water throughout Harlan County. The City of Evarts is one of the harder hit areas. They are asking folks to conserve water, saying their levels were critically low. Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley says the hardest hit areas...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Boil Water Advisory in effect for all of Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An entire county in our region is under a boil water advisory until further notice. Officials with the Martin County Water and Sanitation District posted the notice on their Facebook page Monday night. The recent deep freeze caused issues for all customers in the district,...
wymt.com

Patient wing at nursing home floods following sprinkler line break

STANTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Fire crews in one Mountain Parkway community were called to a nursing home Sunday night for an incident brought multiple organizations in to help. Just after 8 p.m., the Stanton Fire Department was called to the Stanton Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility where crews discovered a break in the water line to the sprinkler system.
STANTON, KY
wymt.com

Harlan County woman found safe

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 12/28: Troopers said Betty Fields was found. Kentucky State Police needs your help in finding a missing woman. Troopers said they are looking for a missing woman out of Harlan County who walked away from her mom’s home on Thursday, Dec. 22. Betty...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

KSP looking for missing Harlan County woman

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police needs your help in finding a missing woman. Troopers said they are looking for a missing woman out of Harlan County who walked away from her mom’s home on Thursday, Dec. 22. Betty Fields, 33, was last seen wearing black pants...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY

