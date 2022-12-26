FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Across the region, many homes are without water including nearly 1,000 in Floyd County alone. “What’s happened is the water in the tanks are emptying out, so now they’re trying to get those leaks fixed so they get those tanks full again and get water back out to the residents in the county,” said Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams.

