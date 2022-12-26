ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

‘It was a set-up, we were fooled’: the coal mine that ate an Indian village

In a lined notebook, Bhole Nath Singh Armo, a lean 28-year-old man wearing a blue shirt and matching baseball cap, drew a map of his village. He pointed his pen at the middle to mark the temple where the village deity had lived. To the west, he noted a settlement of more than 200 houses where he, his father and his grandfather were born and raised. Then, to the north, another temple for a female deity. This was how his village, Kete, looked until nine years ago, when it was destroyed by a company controlled by a $260bn conglomerate. The conglomerate is named after its owner, Asia’s richest man, Gautam Adani.
The Independent

Pakistan’s foreign minister says there’s a bounty on his head for his remark on Indian PM Modi

Pakistan’s foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari defended his “butcher of Gujarat” remark against Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, claiming that there was a bounty placed on his head because he stated “a historical reality”.He had made the comments last week during a press conference on the sidelines of the United Nations Security Council in New York, while responding to his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar’s comments calling Pakistan “the host of Osama bin Laden” and the “perpetrator of terrorism”.In an interview with Bloomberg, Mr Bhutto-Zardari defended the comments saying he was “referring to a historical reality”.“The remarks I used were not...
TheConversationAU

India's 'untouchable' women face discrimination even in schemes meant to help them

Seema and her husband did quite well when they first opened a samosa stall in the local market of a town in Bihar state, northeastern India. But then other vendors found out who Seema was. They yelled at her customers for buying her samosas. They threatened her husband for “polluting” the market by selling food prepared by her. She put up with it for months before giving up. What had Seema done wrong? She had been born a Dalit, a member of the “untouchables”, the lowest group in India’s ancient and now officially obsolete caste system. Seema didn’t look, talk or behave...
Vice

MDMA Is Getting Super Popular Among Rich, Young Indians

An electronic dance music festival in a desert in India was reason enough for Paresh to step out of his cocoon. Paresh – not his real name – preferred to go with a pseudonym so he could talk freely to us about his experiences with a drug classified as illegal in India. The 26-year-old Mumbai-based graphic designer chose to attend the festival on his own that night. But the vibes were off. It didn’t help that an indie artist somewhere in the distance was remixing one of his favourite dance music tunes — Red Lights by Tiësto — and butchering it.
americanmilitarynews.com

North Korean bandits steal 200 kilos of gold bars worth US $12 million

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The three masked bandits descended upon the armored vehicle, overpowered the two soldiers on guard duty, seized 200 kilograms of gold bars worth U.S.$12 million and rode off into the North Korean countryside, sources inside the country said.
New York Post

Scientist who worked at Wuhan lab says COVID was man-made virus

A scientist who worked at a controversial research lab in China has claimed that COVID was a man-made virus that leaked from the facility, according to a report. Andrew Huff said COVID leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China two years ago and blamed authorities for the “biggest US intelligence failure since 9/11,” Britain’s The Sun reported Saturday. The lab has been at the center of fierce debates about the origins of COVID, with both Chinese government officials and lab personnel denying that the virus leaked from the facility. Huff, an epidemiologist said in his new book, The Truth...
The Independent

‘It’s coming for everyone, like coronavirus’: The town sinking into poverty – and the people fighting back

On a cold, wintry day in Oldham, anguish and hardship seem to be behind every door that Stephen Flowers and his team knock at. There is the man who has spent three months sleeping on his floor because he cannot afford to replace his broken bed. There is the mother already fretting over how she will feed – never mind buy presents for – her children during the Christmas holidays. And there are the two pensioners who answer their door in hats and scarves. Are they getting ready to go out? No, love, they’re just terrified of putting the heating...
Daily Mail

Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims

Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
The Independent

Indian government faces political heat as satellite images show China’s infrastructure push along border

Prime minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is facing heat from India’s opposition parties which are demanding a discussion on the border skirmish with China earlier this month.On Wednesday, parliamentarians from several opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and Congress staged a walkout from the lower house after demanding a discussion on the border tensions with China.On 9 December, more than 250 Indian and Chinese troops clashed in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang.The soldiers fought with spiked clubs, monkey fists and stun guns in the Yangtse area and Chinese troops outnumbered their Indian counterparts by four...
BBC

Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand

A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
The Independent

Protesters gather at hotel after asylum seekers told of move to Napier Barracks

Protesters gathered outside a hotel after a number of asylum seekers received notice from the Home Office that they will “shortly” be moved to Napier Barracks.Dozens of people congregated outside the north London hotel on Tuesday afternoon, carrying banners saying “Refugees welcome here”.Seven asylum seekers living in the hotel got a letter on Monday telling them they will “shortly be moved to an alternative accommodation setting”, it is understood.One of the letters, seen by the PA news agency, estimates the person addressed will be at the barracks in Folkestone, Kent, for between 60 and 90 days.People have come here seeking...

