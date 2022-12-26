ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Tatum leads Boston against Houston after 41-point game

Houston Rockets (10-23, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (24-10, first in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Celtics -14.5; over/under is 231. BOTTOM LINE: Boston takes on the Houston Rockets after Jayson Tatum scored 41 points in the Boston Celtics' 139-118 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

WATCH: Smart proposes to girlfriend with assist from Will Smith

The Boston Celtics earned a decisive Christmas Day victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, but that wasn't even the highlight of the day for Marcus Smart. The C's guard revealed after the 139-118 win that he and his longtime girlfriend Maisa Hallum are now engaged. Smart took to Instagram to make the announcement with the video of his proposal, which was assisted by actor Will Smith.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Maple Leafs fined $100K for traveling during holiday break

NEW YORK (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs have been fined $100,000 by the NHL for violating the collective bargaining agreement by traveling during the league's mandated Christmas break. The NHL announced the fine Wednesday, saying the Maple Leafs traveled to St. Louis on Dec. 26 for their game...
NEW YORK STATE
FOX Sports

Golden State takes on Portland, looks for 4th straight victory

Portland Trail Blazers (18-16, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (18-18, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State is looking to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over Portland. The Warriors are 11-8 in conference games. Golden State has a 1-3 record...
PORTLAND, OR
FOX Sports

Raiders bench QB Carr, will start Stidham for final 2 games

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Raiders will start Jarrett Stidham the final two games at quarterback in place of Derek Carr, Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels said Wednesday. McDaniels cited the struggles of the offense over the past month as the reason for the switch. “I couldn't be more...
LAS VEGAS, NV
FOX Sports

It's no typo: 60-21-10 stat line for Mavs' Doncic goes viral

DALLAS (AP) — Include the extra rebound, or don't. It doesn't really matter with Luka Doncic's logic-defying stat line that had current and former NBA stars, along with current and former teammates, buzzing on Twitter. Doncic had 60 points, a Dallas franchise record, a career-best 21 rebounds and 10...
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Wizards face the Magic, look for 4th straight victory

Washington Wizards (15-21, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (13-23, 13th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Washington seeks to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over Orlando. The Magic are 2-4 in division play. Orlando ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with 10.2 offensive rebounds...
ORLANDO, FL
FOX Sports

Gueye leads Washington State against No. 11 UCLA after 22-point game

UCLA Bruins (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (5-8, 0-2 Pac-12) Pullman, Washington; Friday, 11 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Washington State faces the No. 11 UCLA Bruins after Mouhamed Gueye scored 22 points in Washington State's 82-73 loss to the Utah State Aggies. The Cougars are 3-1 in home...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Utah vs. Penn State best bet, odds and how to bet

The No. 8 Utah Utes take on the No. 11 Penn State Nittany Lions in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on Monday, January 2. The Utes have been unbelievably tough this season. They played spoiler to USC on two occasions, the most recent being the Pac-12 Conference title game. In that contest, Utah thumped the Trojans 47-24 and dashed their playoff hopes. The Utes have earned back-to-back conference titles, and they match up well with their bowl game opponents.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
FOX Sports

Broncos fire HC Nathaniel Hackett after abysmal 4-11 start | UNDISPUTED

The Denver Broncos have fired head coach Nathanial Hackett after their 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Christmas Day. Hackett was 4-11 in his first season and it’s the shortest tenure of any non-interim Denver Broncos head coach. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe determine where the Broncos go from here.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 17: Fade the Bengals, Seahawks and more best bets

There are two weeks left until the end of the NFL's regular season and the playoff race is shaping into place. While a few teams are battling for the top of playoff seeding, there are several teams in the 7-8 win range that are still in the hunt and looking for help to make their way into the postseason festivities.
New York Post

Senators vs. Capitals prediction: NHL pick, odds

Slowly but surely, the Ottawa Senators are starting to trend in the right direction. After a splashy offseason, the Sens got off to an abysmal start to the campaign but have started to course correct thanks to a 9-4-2 record in their last 15 games. Ottawa will look to continue its good form on Thursday, but the Sens are a considerable underdog in Washington against the Capitals. As strong as the Sens have performed of late, few teams have been able to match what Washington has put together over the last month. The Caps are 13-3-1 with a +25 goal differential over...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy