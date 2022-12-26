Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart now uses drones for fast, local deliveriesR.A. HeimTampa, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Florida City Named as the Most Underwhelming in the World by TouristsL. CaneOrlando, FL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
This Massive Florida Food Truck Court is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenKissimmee, FL
Related
FOX Sports
Tatum leads Boston against Houston after 41-point game
Houston Rockets (10-23, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (24-10, first in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Celtics -14.5; over/under is 231. BOTTOM LINE: Boston takes on the Houston Rockets after Jayson Tatum scored 41 points in the Boston Celtics' 139-118 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.
NBC Sports
WATCH: Smart proposes to girlfriend with assist from Will Smith
The Boston Celtics earned a decisive Christmas Day victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, but that wasn't even the highlight of the day for Marcus Smart. The C's guard revealed after the 139-118 win that he and his longtime girlfriend Maisa Hallum are now engaged. Smart took to Instagram to make the announcement with the video of his proposal, which was assisted by actor Will Smith.
Dwight Howard Is Outside of His Comfort Zone and Loving It
NBA legend Dwight Howard discusses his NBA career, sneaker history, and new television show in an exclusive interview.
Naomi Osaka is the highest-paid woman in sports — here's how the tennis superstar makes and spends her millions
With annual earnings of $51.1 million, the Japanese tennis superstar and four-time Grand Slam champion was the highest-paid woman in sports in 2022.
FOX Sports
Maple Leafs fined $100K for traveling during holiday break
NEW YORK (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs have been fined $100,000 by the NHL for violating the collective bargaining agreement by traveling during the league's mandated Christmas break. The NHL announced the fine Wednesday, saying the Maple Leafs traveled to St. Louis on Dec. 26 for their game...
FOX Sports
Golden State takes on Portland, looks for 4th straight victory
Portland Trail Blazers (18-16, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (18-18, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State is looking to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over Portland. The Warriors are 11-8 in conference games. Golden State has a 1-3 record...
VIRAL: Kyrie Irving Drops Hawks Player To The Ground
Kyrie Irving had a phenomenal move in Wednesday’s game between the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks.
FOX Sports
Raiders bench QB Carr, will start Stidham for final 2 games
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Raiders will start Jarrett Stidham the final two games at quarterback in place of Derek Carr, Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels said Wednesday. McDaniels cited the struggles of the offense over the past month as the reason for the switch. “I couldn't be more...
Former Duke basketball guard contributes to epic NBA comeback
On Monday night, the Los Angeles Clippers faced a daunting 126-112 deficit on the road against the Detroit Pistons with three minutes to play. By the time Duke basketball alum Luke Kennard reentered the game with 2:08 remaining, his Clippers had begun cutting into the lead but trailed by 10 at 127-117.
FOX Sports
It's no typo: 60-21-10 stat line for Mavs' Doncic goes viral
DALLAS (AP) — Include the extra rebound, or don't. It doesn't really matter with Luka Doncic's logic-defying stat line that had current and former NBA stars, along with current and former teammates, buzzing on Twitter. Doncic had 60 points, a Dallas franchise record, a career-best 21 rebounds and 10...
FOX Sports
Wizards face the Magic, look for 4th straight victory
Washington Wizards (15-21, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (13-23, 13th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Washington seeks to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over Orlando. The Magic are 2-4 in division play. Orlando ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with 10.2 offensive rebounds...
Your Guide to the Week’s Best Ticket Deals
Alabama’s Sugar Bowl matchup against Kansas State is the bargain of bowl season.
FOX Sports
Gueye leads Washington State against No. 11 UCLA after 22-point game
UCLA Bruins (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (5-8, 0-2 Pac-12) Pullman, Washington; Friday, 11 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Washington State faces the No. 11 UCLA Bruins after Mouhamed Gueye scored 22 points in Washington State's 82-73 loss to the Utah State Aggies. The Cougars are 3-1 in home...
BREAKING: Jalen Brunson OUT For Knicks' Visit to Dallas
Jalen Brunson's first missed game of the season comes at an ironic time, as the New York Knicks visit his original NBA employers.
FOX Sports
Utah vs. Penn State best bet, odds and how to bet
The No. 8 Utah Utes take on the No. 11 Penn State Nittany Lions in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on Monday, January 2. The Utes have been unbelievably tough this season. They played spoiler to USC on two occasions, the most recent being the Pac-12 Conference title game. In that contest, Utah thumped the Trojans 47-24 and dashed their playoff hopes. The Utes have earned back-to-back conference titles, and they match up well with their bowl game opponents.
FOX Sports
Broncos fire HC Nathaniel Hackett after abysmal 4-11 start | UNDISPUTED
The Denver Broncos have fired head coach Nathanial Hackett after their 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Christmas Day. Hackett was 4-11 in his first season and it’s the shortest tenure of any non-interim Denver Broncos head coach. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe determine where the Broncos go from here.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 17: Fade the Bengals, Seahawks and more best bets
There are two weeks left until the end of the NFL's regular season and the playoff race is shaping into place. While a few teams are battling for the top of playoff seeding, there are several teams in the 7-8 win range that are still in the hunt and looking for help to make their way into the postseason festivities.
Senators vs. Capitals prediction: NHL pick, odds
Slowly but surely, the Ottawa Senators are starting to trend in the right direction. After a splashy offseason, the Sens got off to an abysmal start to the campaign but have started to course correct thanks to a 9-4-2 record in their last 15 games. Ottawa will look to continue its good form on Thursday, but the Sens are a considerable underdog in Washington against the Capitals. As strong as the Sens have performed of late, few teams have been able to match what Washington has put together over the last month. The Caps are 13-3-1 with a +25 goal differential over...
Jazz Linked to 3-Way Trade Rumor by NBA Insider
The Utah Jazz are at the center of the NBA rumor mill, once again.
FOX Sports
NCAA Tournament bracket forecast: UConn, Purdue, Arizona and Kansas on top
As we enter 2023, the race toward March Madness is heating up around college basketball. It's been a year of surprises so far. Some teams from the preseason Top 25 are still trying to live up to expectations, while three schools remain unbeaten – UConn, Purdue and New Mexico.
Comments / 0