Reports: Japan PM to fire reconstruction minister as cabinet turnover continues
Japanese Prime Minster Fumio Kishida will replace reconstruction minister Kenya Akiba in the fourth departure from his cabinet since October, multiple reports indicated Monday.
France 24
Camps of election-denying protesters in Brazil seen as threat ahead of Lula inauguration
Election-denying protesters camping outside Brazilian army bases have become "incubators of terrorism," Brazil's incoming justice minister said on Sunday, a day after police detonated an explosive device and arrested a suspect they accused of links to the Brasilia camp. Supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro have been camped outside army bases...
BBC
Ukraine fighting is deadlocked, spy chief Kyrylo Budanov tells BBC
Fighting in Ukraine is currently at a deadlock as neither Ukraine nor Russia can make significant advances, the head of the Ukrainian military intelligence agency has said, while Kyiv waits for more advanced weapons from Western allies. "The situation is just stuck," Kyrylo Budanov told the BBC in an interview....
AOL Corp
North Korea's Kim lays out key goals to boost military power
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during a plenary meeting of the Workers’ Party of Korea at the party headquarters in Pyongyang, North Korea Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)
Ukraine says forces closer to recapturing key eastern city of Kreminna
Ukrainian forces appear to have edged closer to recapturing the key-Russian controlled city of Kreminna in Luhansk province as heavy fighting continued in the east and south of the country. The regional governor of Luhansk, Serhiy Haidai, said fighters in part of the city controlled by Russian command were forced...
US News and World Report
Japan to Deploy Missile Defence Unit in Yonaguni, Near Taiwan - Jiji
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Defence will deploy a surface-to-air missile defence unit in Yonaguni Island, the country's westernmost island, near Taiwan, Jiji news reported on Tuesday. The instalment of missile troops is part of a plan to expand a Ground Self-Defense Force camp on the island, part of...
US News and World Report
Russia's Putin and China's Xi to Confer This Week - TASS Quotes Kremlin
(Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will speak before the end of the year, Russian state news agency TASS said on Monday, without giving details of the timing or format. It quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying the two sides would release details...
US News and World Report
China Sails Warships Near Guam in Warning to U.S. Over Taiwan
China has sailed one of its three aircraft carriers near the U.S. territory of Guam, Japanese officials confirmed, ending an already combative year with a rare move that Beijing signaled as a clear warning to the Biden administration over Taiwan. [. Read:. Pelosi Lands in Taiwan as China Lashes Out...
US News and World Report
Chinese Jet Came Within 10 Feet of U.S. Military Aircraft -U.S. Military
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A Chinese military plane came within 10 feet (3 metres) of a U.S. air force aircraft in the contested South China Sea last week and forced it to take evasive maneuvers to avoid a collision in international airspace, the U.S. military said on Thursday. The close encounter followed...
Putin bans Russian oil exports to countries that implement price cap
MOSCOW, Dec 27 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday delivered Russia's long-awaited response to a Western price cap, signing a decree that bans the supply of crude oil and oil products from Feb. 1 for five months to nations that abide by the cap.
Russian Meat Magnate Who Reportedly Criticized Ukraine War Falls To Death From Third Floor Of Hotel
“Whether Mr. Antov’s death is a suicide is a matter of investigation,” said Rasmi Ranjani Pradhan, an inspector with the local police.
US News and World Report
South Korea Must Respond to N.Korea Despite Its Nuclear Arms - Yoon
SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Wednesday that any provocation by North Korea must be met with retaliation without hesitation despite its nuclear weapons, his office said, after an intrusion by North Korean drones. Five North Korean drones crossed into South Korea on Monday, prompting South Korea's...
US News and World Report
Cambodian Casino Fire Kills 19, Dozens More Feared Dead
POIPET, Cambodia (Reuters) -At least 19 people, many of them Thais, were killed and up to 30 were missing after a fire tore through a casino-hotel complex in a Cambodian town on the Thai border, officials said on Thursday. About 400 employees and patrons were in the Grand Diamond City...
UK to stop publishing Covid modelling data
The UK Health Security Agency will stop publishing modelling data on coronavirus in early January. The chief data scientist, Dr Nick Watkins, said the publication of this specific data is “no longer necessary” as the country is living with Covid thanks to vaccines and therapeutics. The R range...
US News and World Report
Bangladesh Tries to Stop Rohingya Risking Their Lives at Sea - Official
DHAKA (Reuters) - Bangladesh is trying to stop Rohingya refugees risking their lives in boats to Southeast Asia, a government official said, amid fears that this year could be one of the most deadly in years for the persecuted Muslims from Myanmar seeking new lives. A boat washed ashore in...
US News and World Report
Top Putin Aide Visits Ukraine's Russian-Held Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant
MOSCOW (Reuters) - One of President Vladimir Putin's most powerful Kremlin aides has visited the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in a part of southern Ukraine Russia says it has annexed, a Moscow-installed official in the region said. Sergei Kiriyenko, a Kremlin official responsible for overseeing Russia's domestic politics and...
US News and World Report
Belarus Protests to Ukraine After Downing Stray Air Defence Missile
(Reuters) -Belarus protested to Ukraine's ambassador on Thursday after saying it had downed a Ukrainian S-300 air defence missile in a field, during one of Russia's heaviest aerial onslaughts against Ukraine since the start of the war in February. The military commissar of the Brest region, Oleg Konovalov, played the...
US News and World Report
Israeli Minister Sees Possible Attack on Iran 'In Two or Three Years'
JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel could attack Iranian nuclear sites in two or three years, its defence minister said on Wednesday, in unusually explicit comments about a possible timeline. With international efforts to renew a 2015 nuclear deal having stalled, the Iranians have ramped up uranium enrichment, a process with civilian...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Weighs Heavy on Minds in Moscow as New Year Holiday Nears
MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Christmas markets are in full swing and gleaming ice sculptures greet visitors to Gorky Park, but some Muscovites admit they are struggling to feel festive ahead of traditional New Year celebrations. In street interviews in the centre of the capital, some also said they were noticing...
US News and World Report
Spain Appoints New Ambassador to Venezuela Amid Thaw in Relations
MADRID (Reuters) - The Spanish government has appointed a new ambassador to Venezuela, signalling a thaw in relations that comes two years after Madrid vacated the post to protest over what it said was the absence of free elections in the Caribbean country. Following the 2018 presidential election, Spain recognised...
