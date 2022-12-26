ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

France 24

Camps of election-denying protesters in Brazil seen as threat ahead of Lula inauguration

Election-denying protesters camping outside Brazilian army bases have become "incubators of terrorism," Brazil's incoming justice minister said on Sunday, a day after police detonated an explosive device and arrested a suspect they accused of links to the Brasilia camp. Supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro have been camped outside army bases...
BBC

Ukraine fighting is deadlocked, spy chief Kyrylo Budanov tells BBC

Fighting in Ukraine is currently at a deadlock as neither Ukraine nor Russia can make significant advances, the head of the Ukrainian military intelligence agency has said, while Kyiv waits for more advanced weapons from Western allies. "The situation is just stuck," Kyrylo Budanov told the BBC in an interview....
AOL Corp

North Korea's Kim lays out key goals to boost military power

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during a plenary meeting of the Workers’ Party of Korea at the party headquarters in Pyongyang, North Korea Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)
The Guardian

Ukraine says forces closer to recapturing key eastern city of Kreminna

Ukrainian forces appear to have edged closer to recapturing the key-Russian controlled city of Kreminna in Luhansk province as heavy fighting continued in the east and south of the country. The regional governor of Luhansk, Serhiy Haidai, said fighters in part of the city controlled by Russian command were forced...
US News and World Report

Japan to Deploy Missile Defence Unit in Yonaguni, Near Taiwan - Jiji

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Defence will deploy a surface-to-air missile defence unit in Yonaguni Island, the country's westernmost island, near Taiwan, Jiji news reported on Tuesday. The instalment of missile troops is part of a plan to expand a Ground Self-Defense Force camp on the island, part of...
US News and World Report

Russia's Putin and China's Xi to Confer This Week - TASS Quotes Kremlin

(Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will speak before the end of the year, Russian state news agency TASS said on Monday, without giving details of the timing or format. It quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying the two sides would release details...
US News and World Report

China Sails Warships Near Guam in Warning to U.S. Over Taiwan

China has sailed one of its three aircraft carriers near the U.S. territory of Guam, Japanese officials confirmed, ending an already combative year with a rare move that Beijing signaled as a clear warning to the Biden administration over Taiwan. [. Read:. Pelosi Lands in Taiwan as China Lashes Out...
US News and World Report

Chinese Jet Came Within 10 Feet of U.S. Military Aircraft -U.S. Military

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A Chinese military plane came within 10 feet (3 metres) of a U.S. air force aircraft in the contested South China Sea last week and forced it to take evasive maneuvers to avoid a collision in international airspace, the U.S. military said on Thursday. The close encounter followed...
US News and World Report

South Korea Must Respond to N.Korea Despite Its Nuclear Arms - Yoon

SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Wednesday that any provocation by North Korea must be met with retaliation without hesitation despite its nuclear weapons, his office said, after an intrusion by North Korean drones. Five North Korean drones crossed into South Korea on Monday, prompting South Korea's...
US News and World Report

Cambodian Casino Fire Kills 19, Dozens More Feared Dead

POIPET, Cambodia (Reuters) -At least 19 people, many of them Thais, were killed and up to 30 were missing after a fire tore through a casino-hotel complex in a Cambodian town on the Thai border, officials said on Thursday. About 400 employees and patrons were in the Grand Diamond City...
The Guardian

UK to stop publishing Covid modelling data

The UK Health Security Agency will stop publishing modelling data on coronavirus in early January. The chief data scientist, Dr Nick Watkins, said the publication of this specific data is “no longer necessary” as the country is living with Covid thanks to vaccines and therapeutics. The R range...
US News and World Report

Bangladesh Tries to Stop Rohingya Risking Their Lives at Sea - Official

DHAKA (Reuters) - Bangladesh is trying to stop Rohingya refugees risking their lives in boats to Southeast Asia, a government official said, amid fears that this year could be one of the most deadly in years for the persecuted Muslims from Myanmar seeking new lives. A boat washed ashore in...
US News and World Report

Top Putin Aide Visits Ukraine's Russian-Held Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

MOSCOW (Reuters) - One of President Vladimir Putin's most powerful Kremlin aides has visited the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in a part of southern Ukraine Russia says it has annexed, a Moscow-installed official in the region said. Sergei Kiriyenko, a Kremlin official responsible for overseeing Russia's domestic politics and...
US News and World Report

Belarus Protests to Ukraine After Downing Stray Air Defence Missile

(Reuters) -Belarus protested to Ukraine's ambassador on Thursday after saying it had downed a Ukrainian S-300 air defence missile in a field, during one of Russia's heaviest aerial onslaughts against Ukraine since the start of the war in February. The military commissar of the Brest region, Oleg Konovalov, played the...
US News and World Report

Israeli Minister Sees Possible Attack on Iran 'In Two or Three Years'

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel could attack Iranian nuclear sites in two or three years, its defence minister said on Wednesday, in unusually explicit comments about a possible timeline. With international efforts to renew a 2015 nuclear deal having stalled, the Iranians have ramped up uranium enrichment, a process with civilian...
US News and World Report

Ukraine Weighs Heavy on Minds in Moscow as New Year Holiday Nears

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Christmas markets are in full swing and gleaming ice sculptures greet visitors to Gorky Park, but some Muscovites admit they are struggling to feel festive ahead of traditional New Year celebrations. In street interviews in the centre of the capital, some also said they were noticing...
US News and World Report

Spain Appoints New Ambassador to Venezuela Amid Thaw in Relations

MADRID (Reuters) - The Spanish government has appointed a new ambassador to Venezuela, signalling a thaw in relations that comes two years after Madrid vacated the post to protest over what it said was the absence of free elections in the Caribbean country. Following the 2018 presidential election, Spain recognised...

