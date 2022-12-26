ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Can you solve it? Argentina’s creative genius

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PN5ys_0juY6QuP00
Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

To celebrate Argentina’s World Cup victory eight days ago, today’s puzzles are set by Rodolfo Kurchan, an internationally renowned puzzle inventor and author from Buenos Aires.

1. Messi maths

Replace the ten letters of the following sum with the ten digits 0,1,2, … 9, such that the sum is correct. Each letter represents a unique digit. There are two solutions, so find the one with the largest MESSI.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bmvqN_0juY6QuP00

2. A game of four parts

For each of the five tasks below, you must divide a square into four parts that have the same shape, but whose sizes are determined by the following statements:

i) All four shapes are the same size.

ii) Only three are the same size.

iii) Two are the same size, and the other two are also the same size (but a different size from the first two).

iv) Two are the same size, and the other two are different sizes.

v) No two parts are the same size.

Here’s a solution for the first one. The square is divided into four triangles that are the same shape, and the same size.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KaHaG_0juY6QuP00

For clarification: within each solution, the four parts must have the same shape. It is only their sizes that may change. However, each solution may involve a different shape. One solution fits perfectly along the lines of a 12 x 12 square, one on a 10x10 square, and one involves triangles.

Note: the fifth one is extremely difficult. Come back for the answer later.

3. Snake paths

Your goal in this puzzle is to create a path of digits in a 5x5 grid that goes 1,2,3,4,5 and then repeats the digits in a loop. The path can start in any cell, and moves horizontally or vertically, but never diagonally, and cannot cross itself. Digits cannot repeat in the same row or column (just like Sudoku). Here’s an example of a path of length 12.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PNHLo_0juY6QuP00
The path stops because there is nowhere to put the 3 without breaking the rule of not repeating numbers in the same row or column.

Can you find a path that has length 19, the maximum possible?

Extra challenge: What is the longest path you can make in a 7x7 grid starting with 1 and then repeating the numbers once you get to 7?

I’ll be back at 5pm UK with the solutions.

PLEASE NO SPOILERS (although giving tips and hints is fine).

UPDATE: solutions can be read here.

Thanks to Rodolfo for supplying today’s puzzles. To find out more about him here’s his website, and if you are strolling down Buenos Aires you can visit his philately shop.

Finally, festive best wishes to everyone who reads these puzzles. This year, the column received 4 million page views, almost double the amount it received in 2021. In keeping with the journalistic tradition of ‘best of the year’ lists, the three most popular posts were this one about Elon Musk, this one about engineering, and this Oxford university admissions question. Thanks to everyone who has enjoyed the puzzles, corrected my mistakes and sent in suggestions. Keep them coming, and see you in 2023!

I set a puzzle here every two weeks on a Monday. I’m always on the look-out for great puzzles. If you would like to suggest one, email me.

I give school talks about maths and puzzles (online and in person). If your school is interested please get in touch.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

John Lennon and Yoko Ono simulate making love – Allan Tannenbaum’s best photograph

I first met John Lennon in 1975, backstage at a televised event in New York when I was staff photographer for the SoHo Weekly News. Years later, while I was still at the paper, we decided to run an interview with Yoko Ono ahead of the release of the couple’s new album, Double Fantasy. They had spent the previous five years as recluses, during which time they had their son, Sean. I didn’t know Yoko personally but I’d always had a lot of respect for her as an artist, and of course I was a big fan of John’s. The idea was that we’d get access to the pair of them by approaching Yoko first.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Yardbarker

Incredible gesture from Liverpool and Real Madrid target Enzo Fernandez revealed

Enzo Fernandez is on top of the world after winning the World Cup. Only making the move to Benfica in July, he was a late addition to the Argentina squad, and ended up winning young player of the tournament. That was after scoring a brilliant goal and carving out a starting role for himself in the group stages.
WVNews

Mbappé haunted by France loss, not bitter toward Argentina

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé may always be haunted by France's loss in the World Cup final, but says he bears no bitterness over the way Argentina celebrated and won't let the defeat hold him back with Paris Saint-Germain. Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has been criticized for the...
Andrei Tapalaga

The Man With the Longest Nose in Human History

The freak show performer with the largest nose in the world was given a spot in the Guinness Book of Records, and a wax replica of his head can be found in the Ripley's Believe It or Not Museum. He had an unidentified ailment that produced his 20 cm large nose and the intellectual retardation that began at age five. Thomas Wedders, sometimes known as Thomas Wadhouse, was double humorous since he was seen as a freak and an imbecile.
The Washington Informer

Family of International Soccer Icon Pelé Bids Farewell to Dying Star

The family of Pelé, the international star who was instrumental in three World Cup championships with Brazil across three decades and who energized U.S. soccer with the New York Cosmos in the 1970s, has spent the past several days saying goodbye. The post Family of International Soccer Icon Pelé Bids Farewell to Dying Star appeared first on The Washington Informer.
NEW YORK STATE
BBC

Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand

A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
The Guardian

The Guardian

542K+
Followers
123K+
Post
261M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy