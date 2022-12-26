ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KIRO 7 Seattle

Asian shares higher in thin holiday trading

By ELAINE KURTENBACH
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cX9e0_0juY5h4V00

BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares rose Monday in Asia in thin post-Christmas holiday trading, with markets in Europe, some Asian cities and the U.S. closed.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index gained 0.7% to 26,405.87 and the Kospi in Seoul added 0.2% to 2,317.14. The Shanghai Composite index rose 0.7% to 3,065.56 and the SET in Bangkok added 0.5%.

Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda indicated in a widely watched speech Monday that the Japanese central bank does not intend to alter its longstanding policy of monetary easing to cope with pressures from inflation on the world's third-largest economy.

Last week, markets were jolted by a slight adjustment in the target range for the yield of long-term Japanese government bonds, viewing it as a sign the Bank of Japan might finally unwind its massive support for the economy through ultra-low interest rates and purchases of bonds and other assets.

A widening gap between interest rates in Japan and other countries has pulled the Japanese yen sharply lower against the U.S. dollar and other currencies and accentuated the impact of higher costs for many imported products and commodities.

But the BOJ has kept its key lending rate at minus 0.1%, cautious over risks of recession.

Kuroda told the Keidanren, the country's most powerful business group, that with economies under pressure from interest rate hikes, the war in Ukraine and other factors, and with Japan's economy not fully recovered from the impacts of the pandemic, the BOJ “deems it necessary to conduct monetary easing and thereby firmly support the economy. ..."

On Friday, the S&P 500 reversed a 0.7% loss to close 0.6% higher, at 3,844.82. With one week left of trading in 2022, the benchmark index is down 19.3% for the year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5% to 33,203.93, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq edged 0.2% higher, to 10,497.86.

Small company stocks also rose. The Russell 2000 index picked up 0.4% to 1,760.93.

Markets are in a tricky situation where relatively solid consumer spending and a strong employment market reduce the risk of a recession but also raise the threat of higher interest rates from the Federal Reserve as it presses its campaign to crush inflation.

The government reported Friday that a key measure of inflation is continuing to slow, though the inflation gauge in the consumer spending report was still far higher than anyone wants to see. Also, growth in consumer spending weakened last month by more than expected, but incomes were a bit stronger than expected.

Last week's reports were the last big U.S. economic updates of the year. Investors will soon turn their focus to the next round of corporate earnings.

The Fed has said it will keep raising interest rates to tame inflation, even though the pace of price increases has continued to ease. The Fed's key overnight rate is at its highest level in 15 years, after beginning the year at a record low of roughly zero. The key lending rate, the federal funds rate, stands at a range of 4.25% to 4.5%, and Fed policymakers have forecast it will reach a range of 5% to 5.25% by the end of 2023.

Given the persistence of high inflation, “many are starting to believe the main story is that there will be no scope for Fed cuts in the year ahead and that central banks will maintain these relatively high rates until underlying inflation is truly cracked — and that process will take time," Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a commentary.

The Fed's forecast doesn’t call for a rate cut before 2024, and the higher rates have raised concerns the economy could stall and slip into a recession in 2023. High rates have also been weighing heavily on prices for stocks and other investments.

In currency dealings, the U.S. dollar slipped to 133.05 Japanese yen from 132.82 yen late Friday. The euro rose to $1.0626 from $1.0614.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Asian shares extend losses after Wall Street decline

BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares slipped in Asia on Thursday after benchmarks fell more than 1% on Wall Street in the middle of a mostly quiet and holiday-shortened week. U.S. futures were mixed and oil prices declined. Investors are watching to see how China's relaxation of its stringent...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Stocks opening higher on Wall St.; Job market remains strong

BANGKOK — (AP) — Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street Thursday in a broad rally led by the IT and communications sectors. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq are up over 1% shortly after the open in New York, but remain on track for a losing month with one day remaining in the worst year for stock investors since 2008. Tesla, Netflix and Paramount are leading the S&P's gainers early on. New data shows the number of people seeking unemployment benefits rose modestly last week, a sign that the labor market remains strong. Treasury yields slipped.
KIRO 7 Seattle

White House confident about economic recovery in 2023

WASHINGTON — Despite the ongoing turbulence caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the shock of war in Eastern Europe, the American economy is in sound health, top Biden administration economist Jared Bernstein asserted in an end-of-year interview with Yahoo News. The upcoming year may not be one of blockbuster...
MICHIGAN STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

EU assesses impact China's rollback of COVID measures

BRUSSELS — (AP) — The European Union is assessing the increase in COVID-19 cases in China following Beijing's rollback of its strict anti-infection controls in an attempt to streamline the testing of travelers from China in the 27 EU nations. The European Commission said Thursday that the BF7...
KIRO 7 Seattle

EU doesn't follow Italy with COVID checks on China arrivals

BRUSSELS — (AP) — The European Union is assessing Beijing's rollback of its strict anti-infection controls but refrained Thursday from immediately following EU member Italy in requiring coronavirus tests for airline passengers coming from China. Health officials from the 27-member bloc promised to continue talks on seeking a...
Cheddar News

World Population to Hit 7.9 Billion on New Year's Day; U.S. BIrth Rate Falls

"As the world prepares to enter the new year, the global population is expected to grow to be just under eight billion when the clock strikes midnight.The U.S. Census Bureau estimates that the world will reach 7.9 billion people on New Year's Day 2023. So far, more than 73 million babies were born across the globe this year alone — a 0.9 percent increase. The U.S. only accounted for 1.5 million of those births.While birth rates are expected to climb globally, the U.S. is facing a fertility decline like other high-income nations. It is becoming increasingly common among American adults to have smaller families, compared with previous generations, or no children at all.As the fertility rate has slowed, the population in the country has naturally regressed, potentially posing a problem for economic growth.However, the Associated Press reports that the U.S. is projected to have a birth every nine seconds and a death every 10 seconds in January 2023. Combining new births with net international migration, the U.S. still expects to add a new citizen every 27 seconds."
KIRO 7 Seattle

South Korea stages drills simulating downing of North drones

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — South Korea staged large-scale military drills Thursday to simulate shooting down drones as a step to bolster its readiness against North Korean provocations, three days after the North flew drones into its territory for the first time in five years. South Korean...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Brazil's Lula picks Amazon defender for environment minister

RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — Brazil´s President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva announced Thursday that Amazon activist Marina Silva will be the country´s next minister of environment. The announcement indicates the new administration will prioritize cracking down on illegal deforestation in the forest even if it means running afoul of powerful agribusiness interests.
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
114K+
Followers
150K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy