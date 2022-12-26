Read full article on original website
Luke Bryan’s Wife Posts Wheelchair Photo Following Major Surgery
Luke Bryan‘s wife Caroline shared with fans last month that she had to undergo “unexpected” hip surgery. Luke Bryan assured his fanbase late in November that his wife is doing well. However, it seems Caroline is getting restless spending her days in a wheelchair. Still, the county music star’s partner is doing her best to make the best out of her situation. Caroline shared a brief update with fans on social media.
‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Wants This Country Singer to Replace Him in Season 24
Blake Shelton recently took to Twitter to share his thoughts on who could replace him when he leaves 'The Voice.'
Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There
Dierks Bentley’s hit song “What Was I Thinkin” may be his motto in life. As it turns out, Dierks was banned from the Grand Ole Opry in the very early years of his arrival to Nashville. His ban granted Dierks access to a small club of others who have “defiled” the Opry stage and been stripped of their performing rights at one of country music’s holiest institutions. He joins the likes of Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis, as well […] The post Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Why Tammy Wynette Kept a Crystal Bowl Full of Cotton in Her Home After Becoming Famous
After she became famous, famous country singer Tammy Wynette had a crystal bowl of cotton in her house as a callback to her childhood.
Luke Bryan's Family Will Change Holiday Plans As Wife Recovers From Surgery
The holiday season might be a bit different for Luke Bryan and his family this year… The “Country On” artist and American Idol judge shared in a new interview that the family will skip their usual ski trip as his wife, Caroline, recovers from hip surgery. Instead, some relatives will visit the country superstar’s family in Nashville, Tennessee.
Country Singer Marries in Beautiful Park Wedding
Adam Doleac has found his happily ever after. The country singer wed MacKinnon Morrissey at Eden Gardens State Park in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, after five years of dating. He asked her for her hands in marriage on Feb. 9 at Franklin Theatre in Franklin, Tennessee. Doleac tricked Morrissey into believing she'd be seeing a screening of her favorite movie, The Parent Trap. Her close friends were said to be in attendance. "I was definitely feeling a little nervous waiting on her to get to the theater, but the best kind of nervous," he told PEOPLE at the time. "I had been planning this night for months. I was just so excited, and she couldn't have walked through those doors fast enough."
Keith Urban Flies Home To Australia for Christmas With Nicole Kidman and Daughters for Heartbreaking Reason
Over the weekend, country music hitmaker Keith Urban took to the skies with his wife Nicole Kidman as well as his two daughters Sunday and Faith as they headed to his home country of Australia to celebrate Christmas a bit earlier than usual. The circumstances of the family’s early holiday celebration are heartbreaking, to say the least.
Luke Bryan Posts Heartfelt Anniversary Message to Wife Caroline: PHOTO
Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline are celebrating 16 years of marriage today. The pair of college sweethearts said “I do” on December 8, 2006—just under one year before he signed a record deal with Capitol Nashville and made it big. The two have since gone on to be parents of two boys, and they later raised Luke’s nephew, Tilden, when he was orphaned in 2014.
Brittany and Jason Aldean Spread Holiday Cheer, Give Away Free Gas
Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany recently posted a video on Instagram that shows them spreading holiday cheer in a... The post Brittany and Jason Aldean Spread Holiday Cheer, Give Away Free Gas appeared first on Outsider.
Loretta Lynn Once Wrote a Song ‘so Dirty’ She Had to Close Her Eyes to Sing It
Country music legend Loretta Lynn revealed she once wrote a song that was "so dirty" she had to sing it with her eyes closed.
Watch Jason Aldean & His Wife Brittany Hilariously Prank Call Luke Bryan
Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, hilariously prank called Luke Bryan. The husband-and-wife duo teamed up on the call to confuse the “Country On” hitmaker. Jason wore a pair of noise-cancelling headphones and Brittany, trying to hold back laughter, listened to everything Bryan said on speakerphone and whispered to Jason — who seemed to have no idea what Bryan said on the call — how he should respond. Jason caught on to some of Brittany’s cues, but ended up misreading a few of her suggestions throughout the call (which was even funnier to Brittany).
Morgan Wallen Becomes First Artist To Ever Have Three Songs Simultaneously Occupy Entire Top 3 On Hot Country Songs Chart
Another record for Morgan Wallen. Though the Dangerous era is officially over, and he’s teased a lot of new music coming soon, that doesn’t mean he’s not still topping the country charts. “You Proof,” “One Thing At a Time,” & “Wasted On You” have claimed the top...
Alan Jackson & George Jones’ 1994 Duet Of “A Good Year For The Roses” Is Country At Its Best
I mean you want country music, THIS is some country damn music. Written by Jerry Chesnut, “A Good Year For The Roses” was released in 1970, the lead single from his 1971 album, George Jones With Love. A decade later, it would go on to be a hit for Elvis Costello as well.
Why “Blown Away” by Carrie Underwood Is Such a Relatable Song
There is no doubt that many people will empathize with any song about alcohol. After all, the bulk of us uses alcohol as an escape from our own personal problems. That being said, Carrie Underwood’s song “Blown Away” is the perfect song for this topic. The song...
LeAnn Rimes Reschedules Shows Citing Illness, Doctor-Ordered Vocal Rest
LeAnn Rimes rescheduled additional performance dates as she takes time to recover from illness and rest her vocal chords, the GRAMMY Award-winning artist announced in a statement on Wednesday (December 7). The two shows that have been rescheduled are Friday night’s performance at the Riverside Casino and Golf Resort in...
Carly Pearce Talks Blake Shelton, Dolly Parton & Hosting ‘CMA Country Christmas’
Carly Pearce used to celebrate the holidays as a teenager with big dreams performing at Dollywood. Fast forward to today and the country superstar is hosting the 13th installment of CMA Country Christmas. It’s actually second time for Pearce, who shared duties alongside Gabby Barrett last year. Joining the 2022...
Tanya Tucker Joins the Judds’ 2023 Final Tour Dates, Along With Repeat Guests Ashley McBryde + More
As Wynonna Judd looks ahead to 15 recently-announced new stops on The Judds: The Final Tour in 2023, she's bringing some familiar faces — and one exciting new addition — out on the road with her. Kelsea Ballerini, Ashley McBryde, Little Big Town and Brandi Carlile are all...
Luke Bryan and Family Have A Ball On Christmas With Hilarious Game
'Merry Christmas from our Nuthouse to yours.'
The Most Tear-Jerking Cover of the Song “Hallelujah” By 1500 Singers
Leonard Cohen is a Canadian musician and the composer of the song “Hallelujah.” The song was first made available in 1984 on his album Various Positions. Following Cohen’s passing in November 2016, “Hallelujah” gained new attention and resurfaced on foreign singles charts, making its debut on the American Billboard Hot 100.
Loving Wife Soulfully Sings “Amazing Grace” To Her Dying Husband
CJD, or Creutzfeldt-Jacob disease, is a neurodegenerative disorder characterized by loss of coordination, vision problems and sometimes loss of sight, slurred speech, and sudden, abnormal jerking movements. Doctors have called this disease the “human form of mad cow disease.”. The disease, although rarely affecting people worldwide, had affected Tony...
