Brooklyn, MI

Outsider.com

Luke Bryan’s Wife Posts Wheelchair Photo Following Major Surgery

Luke Bryan‘s wife Caroline shared with fans last month that she had to undergo “unexpected” hip surgery. Luke Bryan assured his fanbase late in November that his wife is doing well. However, it seems Caroline is getting restless spending her days in a wheelchair. Still, the county music star’s partner is doing her best to make the best out of her situation. Caroline shared a brief update with fans on social media.
Whiskey Riff

Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There

Dierks Bentley’s hit song “What Was I Thinkin” may be his motto in life. As it turns out, Dierks was banned from the Grand Ole Opry in the very early years of his arrival to Nashville. His ban granted Dierks access to a small club of others who have “defiled” the Opry stage and been stripped of their performing rights at one of country music’s holiest institutions. He joins the likes of Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis, as well […] The post Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NASHVILLE, TN
iheart.com

Luke Bryan's Family Will Change Holiday Plans As Wife Recovers From Surgery

The holiday season might be a bit different for Luke Bryan and his family this year… The “Country On” artist and American Idol judge shared in a new interview that the family will skip their usual ski trip as his wife, Caroline, recovers from hip surgery. Instead, some relatives will visit the country superstar’s family in Nashville, Tennessee.
NASHVILLE, TN
Popculture

Country Singer Marries in Beautiful Park Wedding

Adam Doleac has found his happily ever after. The country singer wed MacKinnon Morrissey at Eden Gardens State Park in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, after five years of dating. He asked her for her hands in marriage on Feb. 9 at Franklin Theatre in Franklin, Tennessee. Doleac tricked Morrissey into believing she'd be seeing a screening of her favorite movie, The Parent Trap. Her close friends were said to be in attendance. "I was definitely feeling a little nervous waiting on her to get to the theater, but the best kind of nervous," he told PEOPLE at the time. "I had been planning this night for months. I was just so excited, and she couldn't have walked through those doors fast enough."
SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL
Outsider.com

Luke Bryan Posts Heartfelt Anniversary Message to Wife Caroline: PHOTO

Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline are celebrating 16 years of marriage today. The pair of college sweethearts said “I do” on December 8, 2006—just under one year before he signed a record deal with Capitol Nashville and made it big. The two have since gone on to be parents of two boys, and they later raised Luke’s nephew, Tilden, when he was orphaned in 2014.
iheart.com

Watch Jason Aldean & His Wife Brittany Hilariously Prank Call Luke Bryan

Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, hilariously prank called Luke Bryan. The husband-and-wife duo teamed up on the call to confuse the “Country On” hitmaker. Jason wore a pair of noise-cancelling headphones and Brittany, trying to hold back laughter, listened to everything Bryan said on speakerphone and whispered to Jason — who seemed to have no idea what Bryan said on the call — how he should respond. Jason caught on to some of Brittany’s cues, but ended up misreading a few of her suggestions throughout the call (which was even funnier to Brittany).
iheart.com

LeAnn Rimes Reschedules Shows Citing Illness, Doctor-Ordered Vocal Rest

LeAnn Rimes rescheduled additional performance dates as she takes time to recover from illness and rest her vocal chords, the GRAMMY Award-winning artist announced in a statement on Wednesday (December 7). The two shows that have been rescheduled are Friday night’s performance at the Riverside Casino and Golf Resort in...
NASHVILLE, TN
tvinsider.com

Carly Pearce Talks Blake Shelton, Dolly Parton & Hosting ‘CMA Country Christmas’

Carly Pearce used to celebrate the holidays as a teenager with big dreams performing at Dollywood. Fast forward to today and the country superstar is hosting the 13th installment of CMA Country Christmas. It’s actually second time for Pearce, who shared duties alongside Gabby Barrett last year. Joining the 2022...
Country Thang Daily

Loving Wife Soulfully Sings “Amazing Grace” To Her Dying Husband

CJD, or Creutzfeldt-Jacob disease, is a neurodegenerative disorder characterized by loss of coordination, vision problems and sometimes loss of sight, slurred speech, and sudden, abnormal jerking movements. Doctors have called this disease the “human form of mad cow disease.”. The disease, although rarely affecting people worldwide, had affected Tony...
Country Thang Daily

Country Thang Daily

Nashville, TN
Country Music: News, Updates, Videos, and a lot more.

