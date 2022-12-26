Adam Doleac has found his happily ever after. The country singer wed MacKinnon Morrissey at Eden Gardens State Park in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, after five years of dating. He asked her for her hands in marriage on Feb. 9 at Franklin Theatre in Franklin, Tennessee. Doleac tricked Morrissey into believing she'd be seeing a screening of her favorite movie, The Parent Trap. Her close friends were said to be in attendance. "I was definitely feeling a little nervous waiting on her to get to the theater, but the best kind of nervous," he told PEOPLE at the time. "I had been planning this night for months. I was just so excited, and she couldn't have walked through those doors fast enough."

