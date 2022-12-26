Read full article on original website
BBC
Rangers: Steven Davis can play on - Michael Beale
Michael Beale says Steven Davis' Rangers career is not over despite a season-ending knee injury - but hinted at strengthening his midfield options. The Northern Ireland player, 37, is out of contract at the end of the season. Rangers manager Beale says Davis has "27-year-old legs" and has "at least...
SB Nation
Chelsea ‘to accelerate’ interest in Celtic right-back Josip Juranović — reports
Reece James will only be out for a few weeks after reinjuring his knee in yesterday’s 2-0 win over AFC Bournemouth, but earlier we had feared the worst. Despite that good(ish) news, Chelsea clearly could use another (backup) option at the position. We all love César Azpilicueta, legend and all, but he’s not an ideal solution anymore unfortunately.
BBC
Scottish Premiership picks: Guide to the midweek top-flight action
A festive feast of Scottish football continues with a full card of Premiership games on Wednesday. There are plenty of winter tales behind the six fixtures and here is a selection of what to look out for... Download the BBC Sport app: Apple - Android - Amazon. Game of midweek:...
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo: 'People will forget what it was like' with superstar at Man Utd says Christian Eriksen
Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen says the transient nature of the game means people will soon forget what it was like to have Cristiano Ronaldo at the club. The Portugal forward's contract was terminated in November after he criticised the club and said he had "no respect" for manager Erik ten Hag in an interview with Piers Morgan.
BBC
Michael O'Neill: What's on NI manager's 'to-do' list as he returns for second spell?
It's almost three weeks since Michael O'Neill strode purposefully, and very happily, back through the door at Windsor Park. The man who made history during his first spell as Northern Ireland manager by leading them to the Euro 2016 finals has returned - by very popular demand - for a second spell in charge of his country.
BBC
Burnley 3-0 Birmingham City: Leaders ease further clear by beating Blues
Burnley restored their lead at the top of the Championship to three points as they deservedly beat a resolute Birmingham City. Anass Zaroury and Connor Roberts, who both played in the World Cup, scored first-half goals, supplemented by an injury-time third from Nathan Tella, as Vincent Kompany's in-form Clarets completed their 14th win in 24 Championship games this season to edge clear again of second-placed Sheffield United.
BBC
Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors
The festive period throws up that rarity in the Scottish Premiership's calendar - all six fixtures in a card being played on the same day, and at virtually the same time. Only Hibernian against Celtic - set to start 15 minutes later - is not scheduled to kick off at 19:45 GMT on Wednesday, and there are some intriguing games among the six.
Blackburn boss complains Sunderland winner should not have counted
Did Dan Ballard commit a foul in the build-up to Sunderland's winner? No, but Jon Dahl Tomasson saw it differently.
SB Nation
Player Ratings: Manchester United 3-0 Nottingham Forest
David de Gea - 7 Steady performance from the Spaniard. Did well when occassanially called upon. Started the match well with an effort on goal. Never really looked troubled at the back. Raphael Varane - 8 Put in another solid defensive display after an excellent World Cup campaign. Luke Shaw...
BBC
Brighton: Ex-Bayern Munich boss Jens Scheuer is new manager
Brighton & Hove Albion have named Jens Scheuer as Hope Powell's successor as head coach, subject to the German being granted a work permit. Amy Merricks has been caretaker coach of the Women's Super League's second-bottom side since the ex-England boss resigned in October after an 8-0 loss. "I'm very...
SB Nation
Gut Feelings for Leeds United v Manchester City
Manchester City successfully dispatched Liverpool from the Carabao Cup on their full return following the World Cup break. Now, City are in Yorkshire to restart their Premier League campaign. Our City Collective have their ideas as to how this match will go. Manc Pete (@inuisibilem) - Bitter and Blue. City...
Official: Liverpool Sign Cody Gakpo From PSV Eindhoven
Liverpool have officially completed the transfer of Dutch international Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven.
BBC
Rashford gets the nod from Garth
Marcus Rashford earned a place in Garth Crooks' team of the week with his fine display against Nottingham Forest. Crooks said: "The movement for Marcus Rashford's goal against Nottingham Forest on Tuesday was only equalled by the quality of the finish. The Forest defence stood and watched the forward move towards the ball with such intent, yet did nothing to prevent it.
SB Nation
Klopp Talk: Cody “Has the Potential to Become Even Better”
Liverpool FC manager Jürgen Klopp has welcomed new signing Cody Gakpo to the club with some really kind words. Speaking to the club’s official website, the boss raved about the club’s recruitment team, and Cody too:. “It really is great news for us that we have been...
BBC
Tuesday's transfer gossip: Felix, Ronaldo, Mudryk, Rice, Raya, Elanga, Leao
Chelsea are considering making a move for Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix which could see the 23-year-old arrive on loan in January with an option or obligation to buy the Portugal international in the summer. (Telegraph - subscription required) Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr have scheduled a medical for Portugal...
