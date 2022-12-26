What a great year of takes. I appreciate everyone for their creativity, optimism, pessimism, and overall input. This would not be possible without your input. LITERALLY. Now that I got that out of the way, we are in the final week of Notre Dame football for a long time....which is sad. However, I think this is an opportunity to get a TON of takes in that are all over the place. This game does not feel like it is coming with a lot of pressure on either side, and should be an opportunity for players to play loose, Tommy Rees to open it up, and Special teams (on both sides) to do their thang. Let’s get creative, let’s get wild, and let’s get onto our takes for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and South Carolina Gamecocks!

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 22 HOURS AGO