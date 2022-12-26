Read full article on original website
Notre Dame Football: Hot and Cold Takes — GATOR BOWL EDITION
What a great year of takes. I appreciate everyone for their creativity, optimism, pessimism, and overall input. This would not be possible without your input. LITERALLY. Now that I got that out of the way, we are in the final week of Notre Dame football for a long time....which is sad. However, I think this is an opportunity to get a TON of takes in that are all over the place. This game does not feel like it is coming with a lot of pressure on either side, and should be an opportunity for players to play loose, Tommy Rees to open it up, and Special teams (on both sides) to do their thang. Let’s get creative, let’s get wild, and let’s get onto our takes for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and South Carolina Gamecocks!
Notre Dame Football: Report states Sam Hartman is in the transfer portal with an eye on the Irish
According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman is now in the transfer portal, and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are the perceived landing spot for the ACC’s all-time touchdown passing leader. While this isn’t exactly new news as we have been expecting this...
Look: Notre Dame Football Getting Accused Of Tampering
Notre Dame is being accused of tampering with one of the best quarterbacks in the NCAA transfer portal. On Tuesday, ESPN's Pete Thamel said Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman intends to enter the NCAA portal. Notre Dame is expected to be his top landing spot. This has led to people...
Notre Dame Football: Transfer Portal updates for the Fighting Irish
As of Boxing Day, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish have secured three commitments from the transfer portal. Here are a few updates about a few of their top targets in the portal. Notre Dame had planned on dipping into the quarterback transfer portal for quite some, and because of that decision, Drew Pyne quit and transferred to Arizona State. I was told that Notre Dame’s target list of quarterbacks was pretty thin. One of the names brought up the most over the last few weeks was Hudson Card from the Texas Longhorns. While I don’t believe he was much of a target for Notre Dame and Tommy Rees — it doesn’t really matter now. Card is transferring to play for the Purdue Boilermakers.
CFB Data: Notre Dame 2022 Gator Bowl Preview VS South Carolina
It was a long season for the Irish fandom. There were some ups, lots of downs and a consistent level of anxiety/angst that I’m sure most of us are more than glad to see go. In previous years, bowl games allowed teams and their fans a bit of a last look at squads before things officially closed out. Rosters stayed largely intact with opt outs primarily reserved for immediate NFL hopefuls. Unless you’ve been living under several rocks, you’re aware that this year is different.
Gator Bowl: How to watch and stream Notre Dame VS South Carolina
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are just a few days away from playing in the last game of the season when they take on the South Carolina Gamecocks in the Taxslayer Gator Bowl. Notre Dame football games are now available to stream on Sling TV! Which gives you even more accessibility to the Irish, no matter where you are watching from. Sling TV lets you stream live TV and on-demand content over the Internet on any device; access free DVR storage in case you miss any moments; and choose from a selection of other sports packages. Sign up now!
Notre Dame Women's Basketball Continues ACC Play At Miami
After a break for the holidays, the No. 5 Fighting Irish hit the road for their second ACC game of the season
Notre Dame Football: W.I.N. (What’s Important Now) — Beat SC Week 2.0, Gator Bowl Edition
I cannot believe I have to work this week. I literally submitted PTO specifically for this timeframe so that I could just enjoy the holidays with my family (and because I’m already carrying over the max amount of PTO — use it or lose it baybeeeeee!!!). But of...
Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — One Powerball ticket sold in the Hoosier state is worth $50,000. Hoosier Lottery officials confirmed a ticket matching four out of the five numbers and the Powerball was sold in Saturday night’s jackpot drawing worth $186 million. The $50,000 winning ticket was bought in Gary, Indiana at the Mr. Fuel at 2945 Burr […]
Thanks to a Hoosier, a piece of the Mackinac Bridge is at the South Pole
A section of the 5th longest suspension bridge in the world in now a marker at the South Pole…thanks to a Hoosier. 51-year-old, Brendan Fisher from South Bend, is a fan of civil engineering marvels, including the Mighty Mac due to his father. His father, John Fisher, is a civil engineer who “designed half of South Bend” including the East Race Waterway.
Mishawaka Catholic Parish flooded
MISHAWAKA, Ind. --The Mishawaka Catholic Parish reported a pipe in the wall of their kitchen burst, which the water shut off their furnace and alerted them about the problem. This allowed them to start cleaning up the flooding before any major damage.
Indiana man, 55, dies in Northern Michigan snowmobile crash
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI – Police are investigating after an Indiana man was killed in a Northern Michigan snowmobile crash. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post responded to the crash, which occurred on Trail 6 near South 7 Road in Wexford County’s South Branch Township at 2:49 p.m. on Monday.
Winter storm doesn’t keep impaired drivers off roads in northwest Indiana
HAMMOND, Ind. (WANE) Blizzard-like conditions didn’t keep impaired drivers off northwest Indiana interstates during the historic winter storm gripping much of the United States. Indiana State Police report three crashes involving drivers suspected of being intoxicated. The first took place Friday, December 23, at around 6 p.m. on Interstate...
Hoosier Introduces New Sprint Car Dirt Tires
LAKEVILLE, Ind. — Hoosier Racing Tire will introduce a newly designed rear drive tires for sprint car dirt racing in 2023. The new rear tires feature an updated symmetrical tread pattern design and profile allowing competitors to rotate tires to extend use and longevity compared to the current tires that have been in use for over 25 years.
LaPorte strike ends as MonoSol union workers vote for new four-year contract
Workers voted to end a nearly month-long strike at packaging manufacturer MonoSol after receiving a new contract Wednesday, according to a company press release. They will return to work at the LaPorte plant Jan. 3 and will still receive holiday pay from the company for Christmas and New Year’s.
Three Michiana Companies named Best Places to Work in Manufacturing
Three companies in the Michiana region have been named in the Indiana Chamber’s first Best Places to Work in Manufacturing.. It’s the first list, with 14 companies being recognized. Locally, Wag’n Tails Mobile Conversions in Granger, MCP USA Inc, in Portage, and Lippert in Elkhart each earned a...
Indiana man dies after crashing snowmobile into N. Mich. tree
An Indiana man was killed Monday after crashing a snowmobile into a tree in northern Michigan, state police said. Troopers with the state police's Cadillac Post were called at about 2:50 p..m. Monday to Trail 6 near South 7 Road in South Branch Township for a report of a single-person snowmobile crash. South Branch Township is in Wexford County and about 19 Miles west of Cadillac and about 31 miles east of Manistee.
Medical Moment: Your artificial sweetener may not be all that healthy, study says
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In the American diet, the top sources of added sugar are soft drinks, flavored yogurts, cookies, candy, and most processed foods. But added sugar is also present in items you may not think of as sweetened, like soups, bread, meats, and ketchup. The result is that we consume way too much added sugar. So, to counteract that, we started using artificial sweeteners as a healthier alternative. But, it turns out that while they may be sweet, they might not be as healthy as we are led to believe.
Firefighters battle residential fire Red Bud Trail
BERTRAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Seven fire departments responded to a residential fire on South Red Bud Trail Wednesday morning, according to Berrien County Dispatch. Officials say reports of the fire came in shortly after 7 a.m. No one was injured in the fire but four residents lived at the home,...
St. Joseph County, other counties in listening area now under Travel Watches, Advisories
Several Indiana counties in the 95.3 MNC listening area are under a Watch according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security. A Travel Watch means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. During a “watch” local travel advisory, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations.
