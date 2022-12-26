Read full article on original website
CHP looking for vehicle involved in fatal Sacramento hit-and-run
(KTXL) — One person died on Saturday after a vehicle struck them on Madison Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol North Sacramento office. At 5:15 p.m., the pedestrian was struck by a 4-door maroon sedan along westbound Madison Avenue, west of Jackson Street. The vehicle fled before law enforcement arrived. A photo of the […]
KCRA.com
Crews battle motorhome fire in Placer County
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Crews battled a fire that destroyed a motorhome in Placer County on Tuesday night, according to Cal Fire. Officials said the motorhome was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived and was a complete loss. However, firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to...
actionnewsnow.com
TCSO is looking for 2 suspects involved in a shooting in Rancho Tehama Monday morning
RANCHO TEHAMA, Calif. - The Tehama County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects who could be involved with a shooting that happened on Monday at around 11:24 a.m. in Rancho Tehama in the 17000 block of Muledeer Drive. Deputies say that when they arrived on scene and found...
actionnewsnow.com
1 dead after being hit by train in Gridley on Wednesday
GRIDLEY, Calif. 4:41 P.M. UPDATE - The Gridley Police Department says that all railroad track intersections blocked are back open as of Wednesday evening. Union Pacific Railroad said that at around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday one of their trains hit and killed a person in Gridley. CAL FIRE Butte Unit...
actionnewsnow.com
CHP will start this new year’s Maximum Enforcement Period on Dec. 30
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - CHP will be conducting a new year’s Maximum Enforcement Period starting at 6:01 p.m. on Dec. 30 and ending at 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 2. During this time CHP officers will be out on patrol focusing on impaired drivers. “Every year, people’s lives are impacted forever...
actionnewsnow.com
1 person dead, a second injured in Yuba City car crash Sunday night
YUBA CITY, Calif. 12:53 P.M. UPDATE - CHP says that one person was injured and another died during a car crash in Yuba City on Sunday at around 10:10 p.m. One of the drivers, Hailey Foster, 18, of Yuba city, was driving on S George Washington Boulevard, south of Bogue Road, approaching a SUV driving in the opposite direction.
actionnewsnow.com
Paradise Police arrest driver of stolen vehicle following brief pursuit
PARADISE, Calif. - A man was taken into custody by Paradise Police last week after leading officers on a pursuit in a stolen car. At approximately 11:50 p.m. on December 22, officers with the Paradise Police Department were conducting traffic enforcement in the area of Clark Road and Shadowbrook Way when they observed a red Honda sedan traveling south on Clark Road above the posted speed limit of 35 miles per hour.
Man, 44, killed in Christmas night head-on crash near Yuba City
SUTTER COUNTY – One driver has died and another driver suffered major injuries in a head-on crash near Yuba City late Christmas night. California Highway Patrol says, a little after 10 p.m., an 18-year-old woman in a 2017 Ford Mustang was driving on S George Washington Boulevard when her car was hit head-on by a 1999 Ford Explorer going the wrong way near Bogue Road. The driver of the Explorer, 44-year-old Yuba City resident Jack Alan Means, was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP says. Officers say the Mustang driver suffered major injuries in the crash and was rushed to the hospital. While no arrests have been made, CHP says both parties had empty alcohol containers in their vehicles. The Mustang driver also appeared to be impaired, officers say. A toxicology report is pending.
Rocklin holiday DUI checkpoint results in arrests and citations
(KTXL) — From 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday, the Rocklin Police Department held a DUI checkpoint where officers encountered more than 1,600 drivers. The checkpoint was located on Pacific Street near Ruhkala Road and officers arrested two drivers for driving under the influence as well as cited seven drivers for driving without a […]
krcrtv.com
1 person dead on Christmas Eve after passenger got out of moving hauling truck
CORNING, Calif. — On Christmas Eve, the California Highway Patrol said a man was killed after he got out of a moving Kenworth truck that was preparing to park. CHP said the incident happened within the "Lt. John C. Helmick" Roadside Rest Area in Corning at about 2:11 p.m.
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters respond to structure fire in Chico Tuesday
CHICO, Calif. - Firefighters with the Chico Fire Department were able to contain a structure fire that was reported on Tuesday. At approximately 1:40 p.m., crews with the Chico Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire on the 2300 block of Ritchie Circle. Upon arrival at the scene,...
Dozens of cars damaged and rifled through at Sacramento apartment complex
SACRAMENTO – Dozens of people at a Sacramento apartment complex woke up to find their vehicles' windows had been broken and the vehicles rifled through Tuesday morning. Car after car at The Commons at American River complex in the 2300 block of American River Drive had their windows smashed. Residents say this isn't the first time the complex has been hit with this type of large-scale burglary. In a tweet Tuesday morning, police say that, in total, 47 vehicles at the complex were targeted and burglarized. Police also responded to reports of 14 vehicles that had been burglarized in the 1400 block of Brighton Avenue. Crime scene investigators responded to both scenes to assist in the investigation. They're working to determine whether the two incidents are connected.Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Police have also opened an evidence-submission portal, here.
actionnewsnow.com
BCSO’s K9 Riddick passes away at 10-years-old
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Sheriff’s Office announced the passing of K9 Riddick on Wednesday. “Riddick was 10-years-old and will be greatly missed by all of us at BCSO. We are grateful for his service,” BCSO said. Riddick was Sergeant Leonard’s partner for eight years. He...
actionnewsnow.com
Fifth wheel trailer explosion leaves one person with burn injuries
MAGALIA, Calif. - A fifth wheel trailer explosion near Magalia on Sunday has left one person with burn injuries. At approximately 10:18 a.m., CAL FIRE Butte Unit responded to reports of a possible trailer explosion on Doon Grade Road south of Lovelock off of Coutolenc Road. Upon arrival at the...
krcrtv.com
Sheriff's Office loses longtime Deputy K9 Riddick
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — After eight years of helping fight crime, the Butte County Sheriff's Office announced that their K9 Riddick passed away recently. Officials say K9 Riddick spent those years with his partner Sergeant Leonard. "It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of BCSO...
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Conspiracy, fire in a public place, possession of burglary tools
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Dec. 18. Juan Salvador Garcia, 20, was arrested at 5:53 p.m. on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, driving with a license...
actionnewsnow.com
Trinity County Sheriff's Office arrests human trafficking suspect
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gilbert Cha, 66, of Sacramento, in relation to a human trafficking and sexual assault incident that occurred on a marijuana grow site, officials said. In March 2022, the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a reported sexual assault and...
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested after stealing forklift from PG&E equipment yard in Paradise
PARADISE, Calif. - Paradise Police took a man into custody last week after he was found operating a forklift that had been reported stolen by Pacific Gas & Electric. At approximately 10:45 p.m. on December 23, officers with the Paradise Police Department were dispatched to the PG&E satellite equipment yard on Pentz Road for reports of a burglary.
13-year-old girl that was reported missing is found and is safe, Sacramento Police say
Update Dec. 28 1:30 p.m.: Sacramento Police advised “Jayda has been found and is safe. Thank you to everyone who shared this and helped look for her.” (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department is looking for 13-year-old Jayda Brown, who is at risk due to medical conditions. She was last seen near Oracle Court in […]
actionnewsnow.com
Stranded hiker rescued by emergency crews at the Head Dam near Magalia
MAGALIA, Calif. - Emergency crews rescued a stranded hiker from the east side of the Paradise Head Dam near Magalia on Sunday. Swiftwater crews from CAL FIRE Butte Unit and the Butte County Sheriff's Search and Rescue responded to reports of a stranded hiker on the east side of the Head Dam on the West Branch of the Feather River.
