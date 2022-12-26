SACRAMENTO – Dozens of people at a Sacramento apartment complex woke up to find their vehicles' windows had been broken and the vehicles rifled through Tuesday morning. Car after car at The Commons at American River complex in the 2300 block of American River Drive had their windows smashed. Residents say this isn't the first time the complex has been hit with this type of large-scale burglary. In a tweet Tuesday morning, police say that, in total, 47 vehicles at the complex were targeted and burglarized. Police also responded to reports of 14 vehicles that had been burglarized in the 1400 block of Brighton Avenue. Crime scene investigators responded to both scenes to assist in the investigation. They're working to determine whether the two incidents are connected.Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Police have also opened an evidence-submission portal, here.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO