Cause of Marshall fire remains a mystery a year after blaze scarred public and 6,080 acres
It is indisputable that the Marshall fire in Boulder County, which damaged and destroyed 1,169 homes last year, is one of the most devastating in Colorado's history. What remains in question — a year after the Dec. 30, 2021, fire scorched 6,080 acres — is how the blaze started and where.
Wildlife mitigation projects underway across the state
Seven wildlife mitigation projects — underpasses, overpasses and fencing — have just been awarded funding, the result of bipartisan legislation passed during the 2022 session. Senate Bill 22-151, the Safe Passage for Colorado Wildlife and Motorists, received $5 million in general fund support to set up fencing and...
Gov. Polis — call Ken Salazar on the border crisis | Denver Gazette
Remember Ken Salazar? The former U.S. interior secretary, former Colorado U.S. senator, onetime Colorado attorney general and proud native son of the historic San Luis Valley was as close as you can get to being a political heavyweight in our state. Until President Joe Biden appointed him U.S. ambassador to Mexico in 2021. That’s when Ken Salazar vanished.
Colorado rolls out emergency alert system for missing Indigenous people
A new emergency alert system that focuses on missing Indigenous people in Colorado is scheduled to go live on Friday. The Missing Indigenous Person Alert was created by the state legislature's passage of Senate Bill 150 in May, which also established the Office of Liaison for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives to facilitate these investigations.
Thirty years of TABOR | SENGENBERGER
Come January, 30 years will have passed since the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights went into effect. Passed resoundingly by Colorado voters in 1992, for decades it’s been a godsend for taxpayers and served as a stopgap against runaway government. There’s much to celebrate about TABOR, with its two...
Colorado forms task force to fight online sale of stolen products
Colorado has formed a new task force charged with cracking down on products being stolen and anonymously resold through online marketplaces, such as eBay and Facebook. Attorney General Phil Weiser announced the formation of the statewide task force on Wednesday. He said it will enhance coordination between law enforcement agencies, allowing them to identify and prosecute organized criminal rings that steal goods from retailers and resell them through online marketplaces.
Appeals court dismisses dentist's defamation lawsuit against woman who left negative reviews
Colorado's second-highest court has dismissed a dentist's defamation lawsuit against a Crestone woman who left him negative reviews following her unsatisfactory root canals, basing its ruling on a recently-enacted state law designed to block meritless lawsuits involving First Amendment activity. Creekside Endodontics of Lone Tree and its dentist, Andrew Stubbs,...
Jared Polis — Colorado’s pardoner in chief | BRAUCHLER
Last Thursday, Gov. Jared Polis used his sweeping, unassailable constitutional clemency powers to cut short the sentences of four convicted felons, and he wiped away the conviction of 20 others. Polis’s perennial pruning of the prison population continues to create controversy. Here, the standard set by Polis will work only to the advantage of convicted felons, and not public safety or justice.
