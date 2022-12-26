Colorado has formed a new task force charged with cracking down on products being stolen and anonymously resold through online marketplaces, such as eBay and Facebook. Attorney General Phil Weiser announced the formation of the statewide task force on Wednesday. He said it will enhance coordination between law enforcement agencies, allowing them to identify and prosecute organized criminal rings that steal goods from retailers and resell them through online marketplaces.

