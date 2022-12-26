Read full article on original website
5 Best Seafood Restaurants in SacramentoBryan DijkhuizenSacramento, CA
Sacramento City Unified School District enacts indoor mask mandate after winter breakEdy ZooSacramento, CA
Man arrested for shooting at Sacramento deputyRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Big Lots! Permanently Closes Longstanding California StoreTy D.Citrus Heights, CA
California witness describes circle-shaped object hovering at treetop levelRoger MarshCalifornia State
Klay Thompson could leave Warriors for 1 particular team?
Klay Thompson may be pulling a Tony Parker-Charlotte Hornets-esque late-career surprise. Heavy’s Sean Deveney spoke this week with a Western Conference executive who suggested the lifelong Golden State Warrior Thompson could possibly leave for the Portland Trail Blazers when he becomes a free agent in 2024. “He grew up near Portland,” said the executive of... The post Klay Thompson could leave Warriors for 1 particular team? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Calls Mavericks Legend Dirk Nowitzki The ‘Greatest International Player Ever’
The Dallas Mavericks walked away with two holiday presents on Christmas Day at the American Airlines Center. Led by Luka Dončić’s near 32-point triple-double, the Mavericks defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 124-115. In addition to the victory, Maverick fans experienced the revealing of the Dirk Nowitzki statue outside the arena.
Evan Turner on getting signed away from the Boston Celtics by a $70 million deal from the Portland Trail Blazers
The summer of 2016 will forever be known among historians of the NBA as the offseason that league general managers went on an unprecedented spending spree in terms of player salaries with the influx of money from the Association’s new TV deal fueling the action in the absence of a smoothing mechanism to slow down that financial explosion of signings.
Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan admit the Chicago Bulls underestimated the Houston Rockets
DeRozan and LaVine both admitted that the Bulls struggle to show up against easier opponents.
Steph Curry Reacts to Warriors vs. Grizzlies Christmas Game
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry loved this win over the Memphis Grizzlies
Kevin Durant Doesn’t Hold Back About Why He Left Warriors
The Brooklyn Nets are the hottest team in the NBA currently, riding a nine-game winning streak. For the first time in a long time, the franchise can just focus on the court as they have put all of the drama from earlier this season behind them and started winning basketball games with regularity.
Beloved Doctor Vanishes After Memphis Grizzlies Game At The Pyramid Arena In Memphis
Dr. Cherryl Lamont Pearson graduated from Jackson Central Merry High School, the University of Tennessee, and Meharry Medical College. She moved to Memphis, Tennessee in the late 1990s and Cherryl is a well-loved pediatric doctor in the area. On the evening of January 4, 2002, Cherryl attended a Grizzlies basketball game at the Pyramid Arena in Memphis. She was a season ticket holder and decided to go alone. Afterward, some friends met her at her home on Daybreak Drive in Bartlett, Tennessee. The friends left Cherryl’s around 1:00 am, the morning of January 5, 2002. Cherryl was supposed to watch her sister’s children on the 5th, but when her sister, Laurinda Hildreth, arrived to drop her children off at their aunt, Cherryl and her car were gone, NBC News reports. When her family was unable to locate or contact her, Laurinda called the Bartlett Police Department and reported Cherryl missing.
NECN
Celtics' Marcus Smart Proposes to Girlfriend With Assist From Will Smith
It really is the most wonderful time of the year, just ask Marcus Smart who won't soon forget this holiday season. The Boston Celtics star announced on his Instagram account on Christmas that he had proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Maisa Hallum -- with an assist from actor Will Smith.
calmatters.network
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry moves across Atherton to $30M home
On the heels of news that Warriors star Stephen Curry sold his Atherton home in 2021 for $31.15 million, the website Dirt is reporting that he and wife Ayesha Curry bought a $30 million home near the Lloyden Park neighborhood in 2020. The Currys bought the new seven-bedroom, nine-bath home,...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
"I’d still be suspended today if I had swung on Mike" — Chris Childs on almost coming to blows with Michael Jordan
Scottie Pippen tried to patch things up. But instead of shaking Michael Jordan's hand, Chris Child called the GOAT a bi**h.
Kevin Durant admits that even he does not understand the NBA's new transition take foul rule
Welcome to Layup Lines, our basketball newsletter where we’ll prep you for the tip-off of tonight’s action, from what to watch to bets to make. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox. The NBA’s rulebook is constantly evolving, and one of the biggest changes this season...
Broncos potential head coach candidates revealed
The Denver Broncos are facing another head coaching search less than a year after concluding their previous one, and a list of potential candidates is already emerging. An initial list of potential candidates, via Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, includes frequent head coaching candidates, such as Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and Kansas City... The post Broncos potential head coach candidates revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Giannis Antetokounmpo slaps Bucks with harsh reality after Christmas loss to Celtics
If there is one thing Giannis Antetokounmpo realized after the Boston Celtics blew out his Milwaukee Bucks on Christmas, it’s the fact that their team hasn’t made much progress at all. Antetokounmpo made the stunning admission after the December 25 loss, emphasizing that they haven’t learned their lesson...
Steph Curry's Tweet With 4 Photos Is Going Viral
Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry sent out a tweet with four photos.
Western Conference exec says ‘strong chance’ Draymond Green bails on Golden State Warriors next offseason
The Golden State Warriors have the highest luxury tax in the NBA this season, at $170.2 million, and it’s only
FOX Sports
Tatum leads Boston against Houston after 41-point game
Houston Rockets (10-23, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (24-10, first in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Celtics -14.5; over/under is 231. BOTTOM LINE: Boston takes on the Houston Rockets after Jayson Tatum scored 41 points in the Boston Celtics' 139-118 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.
Kevin Garnett praises the Brooklyn Nets for overcoming all their chaos amid their recent hot streak
The Nets have proven they cannot be trusted before, but as Garnett notes here, it's looking increasingly likely that they will be one of the top Finals contenders this season
Celtics reportedly taking interesting approach with Joe Mazzulla
Joe Mazzulla had led the Boston Celtics to the best record in the NBA this year, but that still may not be good enough to get him out of his trial period. Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe reported this week that the Celtics have no plans to remove Mazzulla’s interim tag during the 2022-23... The post Celtics reportedly taking interesting approach with Joe Mazzulla appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FOX Sports
Golden State takes on Portland, looks for 4th straight victory
Portland Trail Blazers (18-16, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (18-18, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State is looking to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over Portland. The Warriors are 11-8 in conference games. Golden State has a 1-3 record...
