New Mexico State

theScore

Mickelson, McIlroy, and 3 others who shaped the golfing landscape in 2022

While it may be difficult to sum up the past 12 months in golf, the stories that emerged can easily be explained through five people who paved the landscape. From the rise of LIV Golf - and its domino effect - to players having jaw-dropping seasons, there was no lack of entertainment, twists, or turns in the past year of golf.
Golf.com

This year’s Tiger Woods comeback was nothing like the others

Remember when we thought a pandemic season two years ago was crazy? Man, 2022 had it all. The return of Tiger Woods, the founding of a controversial golf league, the disappearance (and reappearance) of one of golf’s most beloved figures and so much more. But now let’s take a breath. Here, we’ll look back (and look ahead) at the 10 most memorable moments of 2022.
CBS Sports

NASCAR president Steve Phelps says additional cities are interested in street course races

Of all of the schedule changes that NASCAR has made over the past several years, the addition of a street course race in 2023 presents stock car racing's boldest step yet outside of its comfort zone. The city of Chicago will host the first street course race in NASCAR Cup Series history this coming July, an event that has already attracted the attention of other cities across the United States that are interested in bringing the sport downtown.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

CBS News

