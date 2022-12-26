Read full article on original website
Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed Show Off Masters Invitations
78 golfers in the 2023 Masters field—including 16 LIV players—will be receiving the coveted invitation to Augusta National in the mail this holiday season.
Mickelson, McIlroy, and 3 others who shaped the golfing landscape in 2022
While it may be difficult to sum up the past 12 months in golf, the stories that emerged can easily be explained through five people who paved the landscape. From the rise of LIV Golf - and its domino effect - to players having jaw-dropping seasons, there was no lack of entertainment, twists, or turns in the past year of golf.
This year’s Tiger Woods comeback was nothing like the others
Remember when we thought a pandemic season two years ago was crazy? Man, 2022 had it all. The return of Tiger Woods, the founding of a controversial golf league, the disappearance (and reappearance) of one of golf’s most beloved figures and so much more. But now let’s take a breath. Here, we’ll look back (and look ahead) at the 10 most memorable moments of 2022.
Pelé, Brazilian soccer legend and king of the "beautiful game," dies at 82
Pelé, the Brazilian king of soccer who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, died Thursday. He was 82. "Everything we are is thanks to you. We love you endlessly," Kely Nascimento wrote on Instagram. "Rest in peace."
Top sports stories of 2022: Brittney Griner's detention, World Cup in Qatar and more
"NFL Today" host and CBS special correspondent James Brown takes a look back at the year's top moments in sports news, and what's ahead in 2023.
NASCAR president Steve Phelps says additional cities are interested in street course races
Of all of the schedule changes that NASCAR has made over the past several years, the addition of a street course race in 2023 presents stock car racing's boldest step yet outside of its comfort zone. The city of Chicago will host the first street course race in NASCAR Cup Series history this coming July, an event that has already attracted the attention of other cities across the United States that are interested in bringing the sport downtown.
