ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Cameron Green rips through South Africa as Australia take control at MCG

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cv1rY_0juY1ioO00
Australia’s Cameron Green (right) celebrates his dismissal of Lungi Ngidi, the last scalp of his five-wicket innings against South Africa.

Three million bucks, five wickets, zero problems. That was Cameron Green’s week, after the big all-rounder followed his Indian Premier League auction success by bagging 5-27 in the Boxing Day Test in front of more than 64,000 people. His contribution saw South Africa bowled out for 189 after again being sent in to bat by Australian captain Patrick Cummins, confident in applying the squeeze to a team that has now gone seven innings without reaching 200. In reply Australia had moved to 45-1 by stumps.

All out for 152 and 99 to start the series in Brisbane, South Africa made only one change, bringing all-rounder Theunis de Bruyn in to bat at No 3 in place of Rassie van der Dussen. Australia went unchanged, with Scott Boland given the chance to repeat his Boxing Day heroics from last year after Josh Hazlewood told medical staff he was not completely confident in his recovery from a side strain.

On a relatively cool morning with some cloud around, Cummins was happy to bowl first on the theory that, if the wicket was to offer any bounce or movement, it would likely be on the first day. In the end the play worked to perfection, dismissing South Africa late in the day and ensuring that the visitors will be fielding on the second day with the forecast suggesting 37 degrees.

Things started well for South Africa, at least compared to their Brisbane debacle, with Dean Elgar and Sarel Erwee batting through the first 10 overs and Elgar surviving what should have been a return catch driven back to Cummins. Boland predictably was the agent of change, beating Erwee with a perfect delivery before having him edge a wider ball to slip. Moments later he burrowed a ball through Elgar that rolled into the stumps but did not dislodge a bail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Djbnv_0juY1ioO00
Dean Elgar sealed his own fate by hitting straight to Marnus Labuschagne. Photograph: Joel Carrett/AAP

A score of 56 for one was reasonable going in the 20th over, then South Africa hit self-destruct when de Bruyn played a smeared pull shot at a ball that was too full and outside off stump. It went high in the air to the wicketkeeper. Elgar achieved the niche distinction of becoming the third player to make 5,000 Test runs without ever being run out, then promptly ran himself out, hitting straight to Labuschagne at cover and setting off. Temba Bavuma nicked Starc behind on the next ball, beaten by the scrambled seam and some movement away. In a trice it was 58-4 , and not yet lunch.

That became 67-5 when Khaya Zondo hit Starc to a diving Labuschagne catch at cover, and the repair work fell to bowling all-rounder Marco Jansen and wicketkeeper Kyle Verreyne. Batting cautiously before becoming expansive, they each made half-centuries and batted well past the tea break. Jansen is batting too high at No 7, looking dicey in defence and being reprieved by a tough chance to Starc and a simple one to Usman Khawaja, but at times he was good in attack, driving the quicks and taking on Nathan Lyon’s spin with drive and sweep. Verreyne hit the square boundaries in following up his excellent 64 from Brisbane.

It was Green who intervened, drawing edges from Verreyne for 52 and Jansen for 59 within three balls, then castling Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi to record his first five-wicket innings of a nascent but increasingly formidable Test career. Lyon had rival spinner Keshav Maharaj caught slogging, the tail all gone for single figures. The first five wickets fell for 67 runs, the final five fell for 10, with the familiar story of only one partnership in the middle: a vital 112. A score of 189 was far less than South Africa needed and more than they might have hoped for at some points.

Khawaja completed a bad day by pushing forward at Rabada to nick him to Verreyne for one run, but David Warner shrugged off any concerns over his recent returns and the attention around his 100th Test match to make 32 not out, taking on Rabada’s short ball with the pull shot and uppercutting Anrich Nortje to the fence. He will resume on Tuesday with Labuschagne on five, the temperature spiking, and Australia once more in the ascendancy.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Tougher challenges ahead for England after dream start under Jon Lewis

The England head coach, Jon Lewis, will have been able to rest easy over his turkey and mince pies after his opening tour in charge concluded last week with a clean-sweep against West Indies in three one-day internationals and five Twenty20s – including wiping them out for 43 in the final match, their lowest total in T20 internationals.
BBC

Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand

A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
The Guardian

A moment that changed me: I thought Grandma’s recipe had died with her – and Christmas would never be the same

W — hen you think of Christmas, which food springs to mind? Perhaps turkey, mince pies or mulled wine? For me, it’s the festive fruit tart my grandmother baked every year, to be eaten on Christmas Eve. When we settled down to eat dessert on 24 December, after all the hustle and bustle of festive preparations, journeys across the country and the tensions that often come with a family Christmas, the serving of the tart was a signal to relax.
The Guardian

‘Forgive me, Father, for I am in the mood to sin’: how the ‘hot priest calendar’ became a publishing hit

If you’ve been to Rome, there’s a high chance you returned home with a slab of guanciale, two Fabriano notebooks and a copy of the hot priest calendar in your luggage. The hot priest calendar is not its official name but, over the past two decades, the moniker has stuck (for reasons clear to anyone who’s seen it). Next year marks 20 years since the “calendario Romano” was first published, during which time it has grown from labour of love to cult souvenir.
The Guardian

Think the war in Ukraine is the world’s deadliest conflict? Think again

A war is raging that has cost more than an estimated 600,000 lives. Its victims have borne witness to shocking human rights abuses and, tragically, civilians have been deliberately targeted. Tens of thousands of women have been raped. It has lasted two years and is happening today, yet the chances are you don’t even know where it is. Though it is far deadlier than the war in Ukraine, the western media have mostly ignored it.
The Guardian

King Charles’s speech left Tories squirming: he preached the values they’ve abandoned

Do people still rise out of their Christmas Day torpor to listen to the monarch’s message to the nation at 3pm? It used to be the one immutable point of the day: the only time in the year when the Queen – and it was always the Queen in living memory – spoke directly to the nation in her own words, unscripted by ministers. Yet its familiarity and – let’s face it – frequent vacuousness make it feel less relevant or significant to many these days.
The Guardian

This Christmas I’m visiting my parents. I worry one of them shows hoarding-style behaviour

One of my parents shows hoarding-style behaviour. Is there anything I can do to help and support them?. This Christmas, I’m heading back to my parents’ house. I am close to them and love them very much. I have just found out from one of my parents that the other has bought another freezer. My parents have several freezers in their house already, all filled to the point you can’t really open them easily. It is a small terrace house, and it’s just my parents living there.
The Guardian

What is it like to survive an execution by lethal injection?

Alabama’s corrections department has bungled the procedure on three recent occasions, with IV teams failing for hours on end, adding immense distress to a difficult situation. On three occasions in the past four months, Alabama’s department of corrections has bungled its lethal injections procedure. At 7.57pm on 17...
ALABAMA STATE
The Guardian

The Native American-owned food trucks taking New Mexico by storm

The line outside a beige, sticker-covered food truck grows longer as participants in Albuquerque, New Mexico’s annual Prickly Pear festival break for lunch. As they wait in line, attenders try to decide between a turkey sandwich with cactus fruit syrup, a salad layered with popped quinoa and amaranth grains and a host of other options. The food truck is Manko, and its chef, Ray Naranjo, is one of many Native American chefs redefining the food truck scene in the south-west.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Guardian

State Man eases to Matheson Hurdle success at Leopardstown

State Man, last season’s County Handicap Hurdle winner at Cheltenham, continued his progress towards a possible meeting with the unbeaten Constitution Hill at the Festival in March with a convincing success in the Grade One Matheson Hurdle at Leopardstown on Thursday. Constitution Hill remains long odds-on for the Champion...
The Guardian

Pelé, Brazil World Cup winner and football legend, dies aged 82

Pelé, the Brazilian virtuoso whose captivating skill and athleticism ensured he was universally regarded as one of football’s greatest players, has died at the age of 82. Pelé, who had a colon tumour removed in 2021, was readmitted to Albert Einstein hospital in São Paulo in November amid deteriorating health. A hospital statement on Thursday confirmed the death of “our dear King of Football” at 3.27pm local time, “due to the failure of multiple organs, a result of the progression of cancer of colon associated with his previous clinical condition.”
The Guardian

The Guardian

542K+
Followers
123K+
Post
261M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy