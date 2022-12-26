ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson County, TN

WEATHER 12-26,2022 Snow Mix Back In Forecast

By Clark Shelton
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 3 days ago
Temperatures are expected to remain below freezing until mid morning Monday. The prolonged period of cold temperatures increases the risk for impacts to people, pets, and pipes. A dusting to half an inch of snowfall is possible on Monday, mainly north of I-40. No major impacts are expected at this time.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Monday A chance of snow showers, freezing rain, and sleet before 4pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 4pm and 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 36. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow and sleet accumulation of less than a half inch possible. Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

The post WEATHER 12-26,2022 Snow Mix Back In Forecast appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
Wilson County Source

WEATHER 12-29,2022 Windy, Warm, Showers

Not a bad way to end the year. It will be windy, but unseasonably warm and it looks like rain will get out of here in time for New Year’s Eve Festivities. Those heading to Titans tailgate, pack a light rain jacket just in case. For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county […] The post WEATHER 12-29,2022 Windy, Warm, Showers appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

WEATHER 12-28,2022 Windy and Warmer

We will see steadily climbing temps for the next week and periods of rain and possibly some storms. Winds will continue to be brisk and gusty for the next couple of days. For those curious about their New Years Eve plans, it is a 50/50 chance rain and storms will move out by early evening. […] The post WEATHER 12-28,2022 Windy and Warmer appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

WEATHER 12-27,2022 Big Warm-up Coming

Today we will see somewhat warmer temps and calm winds, but beginning tomorrow we will see gusty winds, but, more spring-like temps in the mid 50s-60s through the weekend. Yes, there is a chance of rain, but, it isn’t forecast as a total washout. For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here […] The post WEATHER 12-27,2022 Big Warm-up Coming appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

WEATHER- Look Ahead To New Year’s Week

It is going to be a typical end to the weather year for Tennessee. Weather and temps all over the place. Let’s start with: when will we thaw out? Looks like Tuesday before we can expect any significant thawing. That’s because right now there is a 30% chance of snow on Monday and temps will […] The post WEATHER- Look Ahead To New Year’s Week appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Winter Storm Elliott – What We Know This Morning

Good Morning. We are hoping you are bundled up and staying warm. Here is what we know this morning after last night’s Winter Storm Elliott: Widespread Power Outages- We are seeing the biggest problems in Davidson, Williamson and Rutherford. But the numbers are lower than expected with NES leading the way with 1600+ outages. Roads […] The post Winter Storm Elliott – What We Know This Morning appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Water main breaks expected in Nashville; trash, recycling stopped Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — As snow blankets the Midstate, city leaders are warning Nashville residents of an increase in water main breaks. Trash and recycling collection has also been halted Monday while roads remain slick. Metro Water Services says potential water main breaks should be reported by calling (615)...
NASHVILLE, TN
smokeybarn.com

Two Rollovers, Car VS Tree, And A Head-On Crash Hours Apart

ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – Robertson County First Responders have been busy in the last few hours following a spike in accidents, largely triggered by slick roads, officials said. A slick spot on Kinneys Rd out towards Adams has caused two rollovers this evening. In the Cross Plains area near Cedar Grove Rd and Campbell Rd, a vehicle left the roadway, struck a tree, and caught fire. Minutes later two vehicles (pictured) crashed head-on near downtown Springfield.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
Sumner County Source

Train Blocking Several Roads in Gallatin

The Gallatin Police Department reports that Red River, West Eastland, and Gray St. are all currently blocked by a train. It is unknown how long the roads will be blocked. Drivers should seek an alternate route!. The Gallatin Police Department advises people to stay home if they can as the...
GALLATIN, TN
fox17.com

Code Red alert for Middle Tennessee expires

UPDATE (12-26 at 2 p.m.) Chief Meteorologist Katy Morgan says while light snow showers through the evening could contribute to some isolated slick spots, the main threat of winter weather is over. --- FOX 17 News is in a Code Red Alert for a brief period of light snow Monday.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

Road Closures and Lane Closures 12-26-30,2022

FOR YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE MIDDLE TENNESSEE SCHEDULED LANE CLOSURES December 22 – January 4, 2022 To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. To unsubscribe from the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type unsubscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES […] The post Road Closures and Lane Closures 12-26-30,2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
166K+
Views
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy