SB Nation
CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Leeds United v Manchester City
Manchester City are back at it against Leeds United in the Premier League. Last time out Pep Guardiola called on youngsters Cole Palmer and Rico Lewis to start in the League Cup tie against Liverpool. This time I expect several returning players to get back on the pitch. Here’s my guess at how the Manc Blues will line up at Elland Road. It’s Ederson back in goal.
SB Nation
Thursday December 29th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: KDB on Phil, Leeds Needs Luck, Julian’s New Price, and More...
Manchester City are back in Premier League action as they take on Leeds United at Elland Road. Sky Blue News has all the latest to get you up to speed before kickoff. Mahrez challenges Man City to ‘hit the ground running’ on Premier League return to keep title hopes alive - Patrick Allen - Goal.
SB Nation
Portuguese Reports Claim Liverpool and United Willing to Pay €120M for Fernandez
As recently as a few days ago, Manchester United were considered favourites to sign PSV attacker Cody Gakpo in January. Then, Liverpool moved, using the framework of the deal their historic rivals had been working towards as the baseline to beat them to the player. With Gakpo expected on Merseyside...
Confirmed Leeds United Line-Up Vs Manchester City; Bamford Not In Squad
Leeds United are welcoming the Premier League Champions to their home for their first game since the end of the World Cup in Qatar.
SB Nation
Klopp Talk: “No New Injury Problems” for Leicester City Match
When Liverpool face off against Leicester City on Friday in their second Premier League match following the restart of the season, Jürgen Klopp expects to have the same team available to him that faced Aston Villa earlier in the week with one key addition. That addition will be Ibrahima...
BBC
'A top young player' but 'let's hope this isn't the last signing' - your thoughts on Gakpo
We asked for your thoughts on Cody Gakpo after PSV Eindhoven said a deal has been agreed for the forward to join Liverpool. Richard: Another rough diamond plucked from under the noses of rivals in the January window. This should complete the rejuvenation of the frontline. A midfielder in January and then Bellingham and Rice in the summer please!
Report: Chelsea Have Began Working On Enzo Fernandez
Chelsea have began working on the signing of Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez.
SB Nation
Lucas Moura linked with return to Sao Paulo this summer
Lucas Moura’s time at Tottenham Hotspur appears to be winding down, and his next club might be his old one. The Spurs forward has found himself well down the depth chart this season under Antonio Conte. In recent weeks Lucas has been dealing with a tendon injury, and has struggled mightily to return to fitness.
Sunderland striker target named as Ross Stewart contract negotiations hit 'impasse'
Is the Ross Stewart contract situation officially a 'saga' yet?
Chelsea vs Bournemouth: Where To Watch
Where to watch today's Premier League clash between Chelsea and Bournemouth.
SB Nation
Klopp Talk: Cody “Has the Potential to Become Even Better”
Liverpool FC manager Jürgen Klopp has welcomed new signing Cody Gakpo to the club with some really kind words. Speaking to the club’s official website, the boss raved about the club’s recruitment team, and Cody too:. “It really is great news for us that we have been...
SB Nation
Leicester 0-3 Newcastle - Match Report: Magpies strike early, coast to dominant win
Following Newcastle’s meandering Carabao Cup victory over Bournemouth (1-0) last week in which the Toon dominated the stat sheet but narrowly capitalized on an own goal to proceed, there was an air of nervousness among the Toon Army. In fact, many of the match-day pundits predicted that this match...
Report: Chelsea Reluctant To Negotiate New Jorginho Deal
Chelsea are currently reluctant to negotiate a new deal for midfielder Jorginho.
SB Nation
Official: Liverpool Agree Deal for £37M Dutch Attacker Cody Gakpo
The consensus opinion is that Liverpool have plenty of attacking talent on hand but are in desperate need of midfield reinforcements. Which means that nobody was really expecting a major attacking signing from the club, and in the January window no less. Today is appears that’s exactly what we’re going...
SB Nation
Jürgen Klopp on Roberto Firmino Contract Talks: “I Want Him to Stay”
Over the past month, reports emerged suggesting Liverpool and Roberto Firmino were at work on a potential new deal to keep one of the key players of the Jürgen Klopp era at the club beyond the end of the 2022-23 season. For some, though, the arrival of 23-year-old Netherlands...
NBC Sports
Marcus Rashford shines in downpour as Manchester United tops Forest
Manchester United scored a pair of first-half goals en route to a rain-drenched 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest as an old Premier League rivalry was renewed at Old Trafford on Tuesday. Both Man Utd and Forest entered the World Cup break in winning ways but well below their preferred Premier...
Official: Liverpool Sign Cody Gakpo From PSV Eindhoven
Liverpool have officially completed the transfer of Dutch international Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven.
SB Nation
Quick Match Recap: Manchester City 3-1 Leeds United
Manchester City 3. Erling Haaland 51’, 64’ Rodrigo 45’. Welcome to your quick recap. Manchester City win and do it playing pretty well. A well deserved win. A strong side is what Pep started with and with good performances from the lads they dominated most of the match, and could have had more goals.
SB Nation
Match Preview: Wigan Athletic v Sunderland - all you need to know ahead of kick-off!
(23rd) Wigan Athletic v Sunderland (9th) Tickets: Tickets are sold out. TV/Stream: Full live match coverage is available via www.safc.com. Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online) Don’t forget to follow the blow-by-blow account of the game on the Roker Report Twitter feed (@RokerReport) and...
