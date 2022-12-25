NFL Week 16 breakdown: Tom Brady leads another comeback win. Packers still have hope.
NFL Week 16 is ( almost ) complete. Hope you enjoyed the three games on Christmas Day ! Here are some of the biggest developments from this weekend's action :
- These would be the playoff teams ... if the season ended today.
- The Eagles will have to wait another week to clinch home-field advantage in the NFC.
- The Bills and Chiefs are in a tight race for home-field advantage in the AFC.
- The Packers close out the season with two home games and playoff hopes still intact .
- The Buccaneers rallied to keep their one-game edge in the NFC South.
Biggest moments of NFL Week 16
- After the Packers' win on Christmas Day , Jaire Alexander gave an all-timer of an interview with Fox Sports' Pam Oliver.
- Rams LB Bobby Wagner intercepted his former Seahawks teammate , Russell Wilson.
- The Broncos were not in the Christmas spirit at SoFi Stadium.
- Nickelodeon's broadcast of the Rams-Broncos game meant lots of slime, a Yeti and Santa doing the Griddy .
- Chiefs players gave head coach Andy Reid the perfect gift for Christmas .
- The Bengals' Eli Apple said that a block by Patriots QB Mac Jones was "a dirty play."
- Lions QB Jared Goff ripped the field conditions at Carolina's Bank of America Stadium, which replaced its grass field with artificial turf last season.
- The Texans have won two games, yet can still finish the season with a winning record in their division .
- Zach Wilson was benched in favor of CFL-winning quarterback Chris Streveler on Thursday night. Is the Zach Wilson era over for the Jets after just two seasons?
Key storylines from NFL Week 16
- Packers' playoff bid no longer farfetched: Green Bay is knocking on the door of the playoffs, a possibility that was nearly unthinkable a month ago .
- Tua, Dolphins unravel: Tua Tagovailoa threw three interceptions on consecutive drives in the fourth quarter of a costly defeat against the Packers .
- 'That's not a loss': Pick your mistake for the Eagles' loss to the Cowboys because there were plenty. Here's why A.J. Brown said he was glad it happened .
- Should Titans rest starters in Week 17 vs. Cowboys? What happens next week doesn't matter much for Tennessee, which faces a must-win scenario in Week 18 .
- Gifting Trevor Lawrence to Jaguars may haunt Jets for a long time: During the 2020 season, the Jets cleared the way for the Jaguars to draft Lawrence , while New York selected Zach Wilson .
NFL Week 16 results
- Buccaneers 19, Cardinals 16 (OT): Tampa Bay kept its one-game edge in the NFC South ahead of a big showdown against Carolina.
- Rams 51, Broncos 14: The defending Super Bowl champions had their best game in what has been a dismal season against the hapless Broncos.
- Packers 26, Dolphins 20: While the Dolphins' fourth straight loss put their playoff hopes in jeopardy , the Packers are very much alive in the NFC postseason chase .
- Steelers 13, Raiders 10: After retiring the jersey number of the late Franco Harris , the Steelers rallied to victory one day after the 50th anniversary of the "Immaculate Reception."
- Cowboys 40, Eagles 34: While Gardner Minshew had his moments, there were too many mistakes for the Eagles in their quest to lock up the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
- 49ers 37, Commanders 20: The Brock Purdy party continued for the 49ers, who have now won eight straight .
- Texans 19, Titans 14: The Titans' fifth straight defeat moved the surging Jaguars into the top spot in the AFC South .
- Bills 35, Bears 13: Buffalo kept its hold of the AFC's top playoff seed with this sloppy win in frigid Soldier Field.
- Vikings 27, Giants 24: Despite this setback , things broke the Giants' way in Week 16 .
- Bengals 22, Patriots 18: The Bengals escaped New England with their seventh consecutive victory.
- Saints 17, Browns 10: The Saints were 0-6 in games played outdoors until managing to emerge victorious in artic-like conditions in Cleveland.
- Chiefs 24, Seahawks 10: With this victory , the Chiefs now have won 16 straight regular-season games against NFC opponents.
- Panthers 37, Lions 23: Carolina remains in hot pursuit of the NFC South division title.
- Ravens 17, Falcons 9: This victory - coupled with the Bengals' win over the Patriots - assured the Ravens of a playoff berth for the fourth time in the last five seasons.
- Jaguars 19, Jets 3: The Jaguars continued their playoff push with a decisive win over the stumbling Jets, who benched quarterback Zach Wilson in favor of Chris Streveler.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL Week 16 breakdown: Tom Brady leads another comeback win. Packers still have hope.
