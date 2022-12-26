Read full article on original website
Man arrested after allegedly shooting sibling in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man is facing an assault charge after police found his sibling with a gunshot wound Tuesday night. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), police responded to reports of a shooting around 10:45 p.m. in the area of Freemond Drive. Police report that […]
Johnson City Press
JCPD arrest man on domestic assault charges
The Johnson City Police Department arrested Jesse D. Keene, of Johnson City, on Tuesday, charging him with aggravated domestic assault. Keene’s arrest was the result of an investigation into a shooting that was reported at around 10:45 p.m Tuesday night. Officers responded to the shooting in the area of Freemont Drive.
Police: Man fled police, barricades himself in Bluff City home
BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man was arrested and charged after he barricaded himself in a Bluff City residence on Thursday, police say. According to a release from the Bluff City Police Department, officers with Bluff City, Sullivan County and THP were dispatched to the 100 Block of Lakeview Drive in Bluff City in […]
Police: Johnson City woman charged after ‘suspicious’ fire
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn (WJHL) — A Johnson City woman has been charged with aggravated arson and resisting arrest following a ‘suspicious’ fire at Student Quarters Apartments. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers were dispatched to the 1300 Block of Seminole Drive, Student Quarters Apartments, to assist the Johnson City […]
supertalk929.com
Johnson City Woman Sets Fire To Apartment, Arrested On Aggravated Arson Charge
A Johnson City woman is charged with Aggravated Arson and Resisting Arrest after she allegedly set fire to an apartment on Seminole Drive. Thi Huyen Chang Nguyen was arrested after the Johnson City Fire Department responded to an alarm at Student Quarters Apartments and discovered the remains of a kitchen fire where the cause of the blaze appeared suspicious. The department then found unburned material leading to Ms. Nguyen’s room. Material matching the same material burned in the kitchen, burned clothes and multiple lighters were also discovered. Nguyen was scheduled for arraignment in Washington County, Tennessee’s General Sessions Court.
Former Virginia cop and cross-country killer listed father, State Police officer, friend as references for deputy job
Newly obtained employment records on the lone suspect in a cross-country triple murder case have revealed that former VSP trooper and recent Washington County Sheriff's Office hire listed his father, a close friend and a VSP field training officer on his application for employment with the latter law enforcement agency.
q95fm.net
Wise County Sheriff’s Office Respond To Call That Leads To Christmas Eve Drug Bust
Deputies with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office arrested a motorist on Christmas Eve following discovering drugs in the car. Deputies Walsh and M. Mullins responded to a call on Route 58, between Coeburn and Tacoma Mountain intersection. When they arrived at the scene, they spotted drug contraband in open-view inside a vehicle. This led deputies to conduct a search of the vehicle which resulted in the seizures of a loaded firearm, guns and contraband.
Jonesborough man arrested on drug charges after traffic stop
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested after Washington County, Tennessee deputies reportedly found drugs during a traffic stop. A release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) states that deputies stopped a speeding vehicle on Woodlyn Road Thursday. The driver was identified as Craig Smith, 31, of Jonesborough. According to the WCSO, Smith […]
JCPD accuses woman of hitting people with car with juvenile passenger inside
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) —Johnson City police arrested a woman on Christmas Day after two people said she “struck them with her vehicle,” a news release states. Officers say they responded to the 2200 block of Indian Ridge Road, where two victims told police Breonna D. Lopez, of Johnson City, hit them with her vehicle […]
wcyb.com
Police: Woman faces multiple charges after assault in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Johnson City woman has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of assault, according to authorities. Police say they received a call Sunday night to a domestic disturbance along Indian Ridge Road. Once on scene, police say they spoke with two victims who...
New K9 ‘Stash’ joins Bristol police as narcotics detection dog
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officer Eric Keller of the Bristol Tennessee Police Department (BTPD) has a new partner. K9 Stash is a Belgian Malinois selected by Keller and the BTPD as the latest addition to the department’s K9 Unit. A release from the city states that Stash was born in Holland, then brought to the […]
Johnson City Press
Woman suffers medical emergency, crashes into vape store
A woman suffered a medical emergency while driving Tuesday night, causing her to crash into vapor 42 located at 2606 W Market Street in Johnson City. According to city officials, the woman experienced a medical emergency and drove into the front of the store. Aside from the driver, who was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, nobody was injured.
993thex.com
Incident AT NECX Sends One Inmate For Outside Medical Attention
The Tennessee Department of Corrections is investigating an incident that occurred Friday that sent one inmate at the Northeast Tennessee Correctional Center in Mountain City for outside medical attention. A TDOC spokesman did confirm an incident at the facility did take place that required outside medical attention for one inmate. The official would not elaborate as to what kind of incident occurred only that the inmate needed outside medical assistance.
VSP: 1 transported to hospital after Wise Co. crash
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A crash in Wise County on Tuesday sent one person to a nearby hospital. According to a Virginia State Police (VSP) spokesperson, the crash occurred at 2:40 p.m. on Route 23 near the Wise Norton Rd intersection. The VSP reports two vehicles collided, and one injury was reported. The injured […]
wcyb.com
Fire investigation at Wise County animal hospital
(WCYB) — Crews responded to a fire at a Wise County animal hospital Tuesday afternoon. Officials say the call came in shortly before 3 p.m. to the Powell Valley Animal Hospital on Aerial Way near Big Stone Gap. Three area fire departments were on scene. Officials say people inside...
wjhl.com
Minor injuries reported in explosion at Admiral Propane in Greeneville
Minor injuries reported in explosion at Admiral Propane in Greeneville. Minor injuries reported in explosion at Admiral Propane …. Minor injuries reported in explosion at Admiral Propane in Greeneville. Police: Johnson City woman charged after ‘suspicious’ …. Police: Johnson City woman charged after 'suspicious' fire. South Fork Utility...
Man dies in head-on crash on Christmas Day in Burke County, troopers say
VALDESE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was killed Sunday afternoon after his pickup truck crossed the center line and crashed head-on with a car in Burke County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 25 on US 70 near Rhodiss Road. A […]
Johnson City Press
More leaks located, repaired in Jonesborough water system
Several leaks in Jonesborough’s water system were detected and repaired Wednesday, including one repair in front of the historic Washington County Courthouse and a break in an eight-inch distribution line on Greenwood Drive, according to a news update from utility system officials. Washington County’s water installation crew that normally...
Newport Utilities advises some people boil water, asks people to reduce use after several water line breaks
NEWPORT, Tenn. — Newport Utilities said people in the Del Rio area should boil water for at least three minutes before using it after several water line breaks throughout the area. They said that customers along South Highway 340 and people in Del Rio were also experiencing a severe...
993thex.com
Greeneville Humane Society employee deemed hero after discovering active fire
A Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society employee is being called a hero after she discovered an active fire and called 911 just in time. A social media post by the facility says the blaze happened Monday afternoon at around 2 when administrative assistant, Katrinka, smelled smoke inside the shelter. Staff called...
