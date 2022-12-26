Read full article on original website
Match Preview: Wigan Athletic v Sunderland - all you need to know ahead of kick-off!
(23rd) Wigan Athletic v Sunderland (9th) Tickets: Tickets are sold out. TV/Stream: Full live match coverage is available via www.safc.com. Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online) Don’t forget to follow the blow-by-blow account of the game on the Roker Report Twitter feed (@RokerReport) and...
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
Take a look at these digits (right). Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep Guardiola’s system, producing chances for others in addition to his powerful self-positioning. Haaland is unlikely hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man...
Chelsea vs Bournemouth: Where To Watch
Where to watch today's Premier League clash between Chelsea and Bournemouth.
Arsene Wenger Returns To Emirates Stadium To Watch Arsenal Beat West Ham
It was Wenger's first public appearance at the Emirates since he stood down as Arsenal manager in 2018.
Opinion: Alex Pritchard is one of Sunderland’s key men, & offering him a new contract is a must
As the clamour for Sunderland and Ross Stewart to extend their enormously successful partnership continues, there’s also another contractual situation that needs to be addressed as soon as possible - although this one should be far more straightforward. Since his arrival at the club during the summer of 2021,...
Portuguese Reports Claim Liverpool and United Willing to Pay €120M for Fernandez
As recently as a few days ago, Manchester United were considered favourites to sign PSV attacker Cody Gakpo in January. Then, Liverpool moved, using the framework of the deal their historic rivals had been working towards as the baseline to beat them to the player. With Gakpo expected on Merseyside...
Arsenal 3-1 West Ham United: Premier League leaders extend advantage to seven points
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says club great Arsene Wenger "picked the right moment" to go back to Emirates Stadium as he saw them underline their title credentials. Arteta's young team produced a second-half fightback to beat West Ham and move seven points clear at the top of the Premier League, which was resuming after the World Cup.
Killian Phillips: Crystal Palace midfielder joins Shrewsbury Town on loan
Shrewsbury Town have signed Crystal Palace midfielder Killian Phillips on loan for the remainder of the season. The Irish 20-year-old has made just one senior appearance for Palace so far, having started in their Carabao Cup win against Oxford United in August. Phillips joined the Premier League club from Drogheda...
Man Utd v Nottingham Forest: Team news
Manchester United are without defender Lisandro Martinez, who is still celebrating Argentina's World Cup win. Fellow World Cup finalist Raphael Varane could return and Harry Maguire faces a fitness test after missing the midweek EFL Cup match with illness. Full-back Diogo Dalet is a doubt with a hamstring injury, while...
Klopp Talk: “No New Injury Problems” for Leicester City Match
When Liverpool face off against Leicester City on Friday in their second Premier League match following the restart of the season, Jürgen Klopp expects to have the same team available to him that faced Aston Villa earlier in the week with one key addition. That addition will be Ibrahima...
On This Day (29 December 2007): Richardson returns with a bang as Sunderland claim rare victory!
There was much excitement when Kieran Richardson signed for Sunderland in the summer of 2007. The £5.5m man came with a decent reputation after playing semi-regularly for Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United team, and also making appearances for the English national team. The beginning of his Sunderland career...
Editorial: The pressure is off - but is the sky the limit for Sunderland this season?
Apologies, everyone - I know the editorial column is usually out on a Monday morning, but I had overdosed on Pigs in Blankets by that point and needed a lie down. But fear not, we are here, and what exciting things we have to talk about this week... Be honest...
SB Nation
Tuesday December 27th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online
Manchester United’s Premier League campaign is set to resume with the visit of Nottingham Forest to Old Trafford on Tuesday 27 December. On the back of a successful return to action on Wednesday night – a 2-0 win at home to Burnley in the Carabao Cup – Erik ten Hag’s side will be hoping to restart our league season in a similar fashion when the Nottinghamshire side comes to town.
Official: Liverpool Sign Cody Gakpo From PSV Eindhoven
Liverpool have officially completed the transfer of Dutch international Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven.
Scottish Premiership picks: Guide to the midweek top-flight action
A festive feast of Scottish football continues with a full card of Premiership games on Wednesday. There are plenty of winter tales behind the six fixtures and here is a selection of what to look out for... Download the BBC Sport app: Apple - Android - Amazon. Game of midweek:...
Manchester United 3-0 Nottingham Forest: Reds return to Premier League action with comfortable win
Manchester United marked their return to Premier League action with a comfortable 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on Tuesday. Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial both scored in a routine first half, and Fred iced the cake with a third late in the second. The win brings United within a point of fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand.
Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Pickford transfer rumours, new stadium name, Mudryk & Mitrovic latest
Some shocking news being reported as of late, with Jordan Pickford’s future at Everton somewhat uncertain. Should the Toffees sell him with Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea hovering? [Daily Mail]. Ellis Simms continues his fine form for Sunderland, scoring a 90th minute winner in a 2-1 win over Blackburn...
Victory over Blackburn creates a new set of questions for Tony Mowbray to ponder
Monday’s win over Blackburn created some huge questions for Tony Mowbray to answer – not only ahead of Thursday’s game at Wigan, but beyond that, too. While yet again the Sunderland treatment room is now close to overcrowded, following injuries to Gooch and Cirkin, the boss decided to use the former’s injury as an opportunity to go for the win with a move to a back three and to reunite the SAS strikeforce for the first time since August.
Reading 2-1 Swansea City: Player Ratings
We all had our hearts in our mouths when he came rushing out for the 50:50 in the first half - but he won the ball and that’s all that matters!. He also made a crucial save in the 24th minute, something that allowed us to go on and take the lead and he was important once more at the start of the second 45 as he denied Joel Piroe. Flapped at a ball late on - but deserves a seven.
