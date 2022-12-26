Read full article on original website
5 Best Seafood Restaurants in SacramentoBryan DijkhuizenSacramento, CA
Sacramento City Unified School District enacts indoor mask mandate after winter breakEdy ZooSacramento, CA
Man arrested for shooting at Sacramento deputyRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Big Lots! Permanently Closes Longstanding California StoreTy D.Citrus Heights, CA
California witness describes circle-shaped object hovering at treetop levelRoger MarshCalifornia State
Bucks, Timberwolves aim to return to win column
Two teams looking to end four-game losing streaks will meet when the Milwaukee Bucks host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday
Jordan Poole has 26 points, Warriors rally past Jazz
SAN FRANCISCO -- - Just weeks ago, the Golden State Warriors might not have pulled off a win like this without their superstars on the court. The backups are making big strides for the defending champions. Jordan Poole scored 26 points and converted a key layup with 1:27 left and...
Monk scores 33, hits winning free throw as Kings top Nuggets
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- - Malik Monk scored 33 points, including the tiebreaking free throw with 0.7 seconds left, and the Sacramento Kings came back from down 19 points late in the third quarter to beat the Denver Nuggets 127-126 on Wednesday night. "I was talking to my old teammate, DeAndre...
Clippers stage improbable late comeback, beat Pistons in OT
DETROIT -- Paul George scored 32 points, and theLA Clippersovercame a 14-point deficit in the final 3 minutes of regulation to beat the Detroit Pistons 142-131 in overtime on Monday night. Clippers coach Tyronn Lue pulled his starters when his team fell behind 126-112, but a lineup of Luke Kennard,...
Kings say Domantas Sabonis has avulsion fracture in right thumb
Sacramento KingsAll-Star center Domantas Sabonis has been diagnosed with an avulsion fracture of the ulnar collateral ligament of the right thumb, the team announced Monday. The Kings said he will be listed as questionable for Tuesday's home game against the Denver Nuggets, indicating he may try to play through the injury.
Nearing age 38, LeBron James says top priority is 'to win'
MIAMI -- Back in the arena where he played arguably the best basketball of his career, LeBron James was asked to look to the future rather than back into the past and share how much longer he plans to play in the NBA. "I don't have a number," James said...
Kings coach Mike Brown enters health and safety protocols
SACRAMENTO, Calif. --Kingscoach Mike Brown has entered the league's health and safety protocols and missed the team's 113-106 loss to the visiting Denver Nuggets on Tuesday. Associate coach Jordi Fernandez filled in for Brown against the Nuggets and will continue to run the team in his absence. Brown will be...
Your Guide to the Week’s Best Ticket Deals
Alabama’s Sugar Bowl matchup against Kansas State is the bargain of bowl season.
4 Young Husky Defensive Players on the Verge of Moving Up
UW co-defensive coordinator Chuck Morrell singled out this group for their unique skill sets.
Former Oregon Ducks guard Jennah Isai transfers to BYU
Heralded point guard Jennah Isai is leaving the Oregon Ducks program and heading to BYU, where she will be enrolling in January and eligible to play starting in the 2023-24 season – BYU’s first in the Big 12 Conference. Isai appeared in 10 games for Kelly Graves’ team this year, averaging seven points, 3.2 rebounds, and two assists per game before departing the program due to “personal reasons” before Oregon’s matchup against Ohio State on December 20. Isai was the 36th ranked prospect in the class of 2022 by ESPN, coming to Eugene out of Valley Vista High School in Surprise, Arizona. Isai’s departure will challenge Oregon’s depth in the backcourt, where the team is currently led by Endyia Rogers and Te-Hina Paopao who are averaging 14.4 and 12.8 points, respectively. It also continues a disturbing trend of players leaving Graves program, following the exodus of Taylor Bigby, Maddie Scherr, Sydney Parrish, and Kylee Watson during the previous offseason. Despite the hardships, Oregon is 10-2 heading into a big home matchup against No. 10 UCLA on December 30. List Social Media Buzz: Ducks win thrilling Holiday Bowl with 28-27 comeback over North Carolina
Kings place Kaliyev on injured reserve, promote Byfield
The Los Angeles Kings placed forward Arthur Kaliyev on injured reserve Tuesday, clearing the way for a return of a prized prospect. Kaliyev's transaction is retroactive to Dec. 20 while he recovers from a lower-body injury. The 21-year-old winger has nine goals and 19 points in 34 games for the Kings.
Comments / 0