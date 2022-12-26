Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
3 Solid Funds to Buy Amid Persisting Market Volatility
Markets are about to close one of the worst years in recent times, as fears of an impending recession loom large on the U.S. economy. The Fed has hinted at additional rate hikes through 2023, which has alarmed investors and is taking a toll on stocks. Even though inflation has...
Zacks.com
5 Oil & Gas Stocks Still on Sale Despite Sector Boom
Despite concerns surrounding high inflation and slowing growth, this year has been a stellar one for Oil/Energy bulls. The space has easily emerged as the best performing of all 11 U.S. market sectors, gaining nearly 57% so far in 2022. In contrast, the other 10 indexes have all suffered losses year to date. Meanwhile, the broader S&P 500 benchmark is down more than 19% during this period.
Zacks.com
4 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Curb Market Volatility Risk
The broader equity market has been hammered by recession fears, inflationary pressure and soaring interest rates. The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has further increased worries for investors about the global economic recovery. The major stock indexes, Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500, have declined 9.5%, 34.7% and 20.6%,...
Zacks.com
Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Camtek (CAMT) Stock?
CAMT - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Jan 20, 2023 $12.50 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Zacks.com
4 Stocks With Solid Net Profit Margin to Boost Your Portfolio
OSW - Free Report) , Hudson Technologies (. HDSN - Free Report) , International Game Technology (. BBW - Free Report) boast solid net profit margins. Net Profit Margin = Net profit/Sales * 100. In simple terms, net profit is the amount a company retains after deducting all costs, interest,...
Zacks.com
4 Business Services Stocks Most Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish About
The year 2022 didn’t go well for the business services sector as supply chain disruptions and labor market constraints continued, and inflationary pressure loomed large. Over the past year, the broader Business Services sector has declined 42.7% and currently carries a Zacks Sector Rank #11, which places it in the bottom 32% of 11 Zacks Sectors.
Zacks.com
Buy These 3 Mid-Cap Blend Mutual Funds for Solid Returns
Blend funds, also known as hybrid funds, aim for value appreciation by capital gains. They owe their origin to a graphical representation of a fund’s equity style box. In addition to diversification, blend funds are great picks for investors looking for a mix of growth and value investment. In addition, a mid-cap blend fund is a type of equity mutual fund that holds a mix of value and growth stocks in its portfolio, where the market cap of the stocks is generally between $2 billion and $10 billion.
Zacks.com
Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 29th
SPNS - Free Report) : This company that provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days. Sapiens International Corporation N.V. Price and Consensus. Sapiens International Corporation N.V. price-consensus-chart | Sapiens...
Zacks.com
Do Options Traders Know Something About Shoals (SHLS) Stock We Don't?
SHLS - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Jan 20, 2023 $7.50 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Zacks.com
Here's Why Owl Rock Capital (ORCC) is a Strong Buy Stock Now
ORCC - Free Report) is well-poised to grow on the back of a high interest rate environment, a diversified portfolio and a solid inorganic growth strategy. Shares of ORCC have climbed 13.6% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 5% growth. Owl Rock Capital, with a market...
Zacks.com
Should Value Investors Buy Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) Stock?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more...
Zacks.com
Is it Wise to Retain SL Green (SLG) Stock in Your Portfolio?
SLG - Free Report) portfolio of high-quality office properties located in the high barrier-to-entry real estate market of New York is well-poised to benefit from the recovering United States office real-estate market. With a gradual return of the workforce to offices, SLG has been witnessing an increase in demand for...
Zacks.com
TXRH vs. WEN: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
TXRH - Free Report) and Wendy's (. WEN - Free Report) . But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.
Zacks.com
Should Value Investors Buy Barrett Business Services (BBSI) Stock?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Looking at...
Zacks.com
3 Under-$10 Auto Stocks That Wall Street Analysts Recommend
Year 2022 has been a mixed bag for the auto space. While the demand for cars managed to remain strong, parts shortage (a byproduct of COVID-19 that got worsened by the Russia-Ukraine war) choked supplies and low stockpiles impacted sales. Even though historically low new-vehicle inventories had been a thorn in the side of the sector, automakers found relief in affluent car shoppers ready to pay a hefty price for vehicles. As the curtains roll down on 2022, one set of challenges seems to be replaced by another. We know that inventory levels are finally picking up as supply chain snafus are gradually starting to ease. While improving inventory levels should help meet pent-up demand through 2023, rising interest rates and uncertain economic conditions might play spoilsports.
Zacks.com
Here's Why Gol Linhas (GOL) Deserves a Place in Your Portfolio
GOL - Free Report) is benefiting from the uptick in air-travel demand (particularly on the domestic front). Let’s delve deeper to unearth the factors that make the stock an attractive investment opportunity. Solid Rank & VGM Score: Gol Linhas currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and has a...
Zacks.com
Investors Heavily Search Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ): Here is What You Need to Know
CSIQ - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this solar wafers manufacturer have returned -11.2%,...
Zacks.com
Is MGIC Investment (MTG) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Zacks.com
Is EMCOR Group (EME) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?
EME - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Zacks.com
2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume on Emerging Market & Broad Market
SPY - Free Report) lost 1.24%, (. QQQ - Free Report) moved 1.32% lower on the day. Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.
Comments / 0