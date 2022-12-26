Read full article on original website
Messy morning roads Thursday morning, drier day
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Snow continues Thursday morning along I-40 from the Grants area to Laguna Pueblo, and roads are reportedly snow covered and slick for most of I-40 from Albuquerque to the AZ state line. Roads are also very snowy and icy along US 550 between Bernalillo and Cuba area, and in the northern mountains. Accidents […]
Navajo police warn tribal community about recruiters from treatment centers
The Navajo Nation Police Department has received numerous missing persons reports that they have traced to addiction treatment centers in Arizona.
cibolacitizen.com
Christmas Traffic Causes Chaos
Across Cibola County on Christmas Eve, December 24, a series of traffic accidents cut off all traffic into and out of Grants, New Mexico. The chaos caused by these accidents, while none of them were fatal, was more than enough to spread local law enforcement thin. Sheriff Larry Diaz said that all of the responding agencies worked as quick as they could and with as much efficiency as possible. He said that all of the agencies involved had good communication.
Community response helped reverse COVID’s devastating toll on Indigenous communities in Arizona
This story was published in partnership with the Documenting COVID-19 project, which is supported by Columbia University’s Brown Institute for Media Innovation and MuckRock. The project collects and shares government documents related to the COVID-19 pandemic and works on investigative journalism projects with partner newsrooms. When COVID-19 first hit...
kunm.org
TUES: Native students are expelled in New Mexico far more than any other group, + More
Native students are expelled in New Mexico far more than any other group. This school district is ground zero for the disparity. - By Bryant Furlow, New Mexico In Depth, with additional reporting by Asia Fields, Maya Miller and Joel Jacobs, ProPublica. One chilly March afternoon, dozens of Navajo children...
cibolacitizen.com
Fire in the Village of Milan
A fire in the Village of Milan on December 26 was caused after a citizen with a burn permit lost control of the fire they started to eliminate overgrown weeds. The fire was in the area of Motel Drive. The citizen did have a burn permit and received minor burns but did not need to be transported to the hospital.
Nygren-Montoya appoints transition team following 2022 Navajo Nation Election vajo Nation Election
President-elect Dr. Buu Nygren and Vice President-elect Richelle Montoya have named members of their incoming administration’s transition team to begin the transfer of power for the Navajo Nation Executive Branch Jan. 10, 2023.
gallupsun.com
Homicide victim identified, suspects named
The man that was shot outside of Pep Boys on Dec. 6 has been identified. On Dec. 6, around 11:30 am, Gallup Police officers were dispatched to Pep Boys, 702 U.S. Hwy. 491, in reference to shots fired. Officers arrived at the scene and found a deceased male, who appeared...
New Mexico State Police investigating crash involving 2 semi-trucks
Two semi-trucks were involved in a crash Saturday morning, officials said.
Gallup police search for suspect in shooting homicide
One person has already been arrested in the case, but they're looking for another man now.
