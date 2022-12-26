ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallup, NM

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Messy morning roads Thursday morning, drier day

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Snow continues Thursday morning along I-40 from the Grants area to Laguna Pueblo, and roads are reportedly snow covered and slick for most of I-40 from Albuquerque to the AZ state line. Roads are also very snowy and icy along US 550 between Bernalillo and Cuba area, and in the northern mountains. Accidents […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
cibolacitizen.com

Christmas Traffic Causes Chaos

Across Cibola County on Christmas Eve, December 24, a series of traffic accidents cut off all traffic into and out of Grants, New Mexico. The chaos caused by these accidents, while none of them were fatal, was more than enough to spread local law enforcement thin. Sheriff Larry Diaz said that all of the responding agencies worked as quick as they could and with as much efficiency as possible. He said that all of the agencies involved had good communication.
CIBOLA COUNTY, NM
Arizona Center for Investigative Reporting

Community response helped reverse COVID’s devastating toll on Indigenous communities in Arizona

This story was published in partnership with the Documenting COVID-19 project, which is supported by Columbia University’s Brown Institute for Media Innovation and MuckRock. The project collects and shares government documents related to the COVID-19 pandemic and works on investigative journalism projects with partner newsrooms. When COVID-19 first hit...
ARIZONA STATE
cibolacitizen.com

Fire in the Village of Milan

A fire in the Village of Milan on December 26 was caused after a citizen with a burn permit lost control of the fire they started to eliminate overgrown weeds. The fire was in the area of Motel Drive. The citizen did have a burn permit and received minor burns but did not need to be transported to the hospital.
MILAN, NM
gallupsun.com

Homicide victim identified, suspects named

The man that was shot outside of Pep Boys on Dec. 6 has been identified. On Dec. 6, around 11:30 am, Gallup Police officers were dispatched to Pep Boys, 702 U.S. Hwy. 491, in reference to shots fired. Officers arrived at the scene and found a deceased male, who appeared...
GALLUP, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy