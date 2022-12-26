Across Cibola County on Christmas Eve, December 24, a series of traffic accidents cut off all traffic into and out of Grants, New Mexico. The chaos caused by these accidents, while none of them were fatal, was more than enough to spread local law enforcement thin. Sheriff Larry Diaz said that all of the responding agencies worked as quick as they could and with as much efficiency as possible. He said that all of the agencies involved had good communication.

