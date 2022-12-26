ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Lake County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
Greater Milwaukee Today

Wisconsin DNR wants your salamander sightings

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking the public to report any observations of mudpuppies they may accidentally catch while fishing this winter with the species potentially declining across the state. Data collected from these sightings will help determine the distribution and range of the...
WISCONSIN STATE
agupdate.com

Technologies assist sustainability

Editor's note: This article is the next in a series featuring Wisconsin farmer-members of dairy cooperatives. The following article features John Haag of Haag Dairy near Dane, Wisconsin. Haag is a member of Rolling Hills Dairy Producers Cooperative. When did you begin farming and why?. John Haag: I began farming...
DANE, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Northeast Wisconsin Low-Income Housing, Shelters to Receive over $350,000

MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Over $350,000 will be coming to Northeast Wisconsin to support multiple shelters in the area, after Gov. Tony Evers announced $2 million in grants across the state Tuesday. Evers, along with the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority, announced that 54 organizations across the state...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Outagamie County man dies after snowmobile crash in northern Wisconsin

ANDERSON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Greenville reportedly died on December 23 following a snowmobile crash in Iron County. According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, on December 22 around 7:30 p.m., authorities were made aware of a snowmobile crash on trail 9. The crash happened about 1.5 miles south of Upson, in the Town of Anderson.
IRON COUNTY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Appleton Residents React to Gas Price Increase

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — While national gas prices continue to drop, prices in the Fox Valley are going in the opposite direction. “When that stuff happens I really gotta start budgeting my money, cooking at home, stuff like that,” Appleton Resident Mason Manske said. Manske said gas prices...
APPLETON, WI
wiproud.com

Christmas fire destroys Wisconsin family’s home

SEYMOUR Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A home in the town of Seymour is a complete loss after a fire on Christmas Eve. Township Fire, with assistance from the Eau Claire Fire Department, responded to the home on Tower Drive Saturday afternoon. A passerby called in the fire, and no one...
SEYMOUR, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Treating dry skin from the Wisconsin Institute of Plastic Surgery

(WFRV) – It’s winter season and that means winter skin. In Your Health with Bellin, Physician Assistants Colleen Van Egeren and Megan MacCarthy visited Local 5 Live with what to do when you need a higher level of dermatology care for dry skin and how the Wisconsin Institute of Plastic Surgery can help.
DE PERE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Winnebago County: Avoid I-41 Butte Des Morts Causeway

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Friday’s severe weather outlook is high with fierce west-northwest winds. Drifting snow is a significant hazard for drivers. There will be whiteout conditions at times. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to avoid the Butte Des Morts Causeway on I-41. “Please...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
wisportsheroics.com

Braelon Allen Reveals What Excites Him About Fickell’s New Offense

Braelon Allen deciding to stay in Madison was huge for the Wisconsin Badgers. This past season he rushed for over 1,100 yards and accounted for 10 touchdowns. To have a player with this kind of production back is huge. In a recent interview, Braelon Allen revealed what excites him about Fickell’s new offense.
MADISON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Pipes bursting in nearby homes and businesses

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The frigid temperatures outside could cause your pipes to freeze and burst. A few businesses in our area experienced the issue this week. The Lighthouse Bookstore, Above and Beyond Children’s Museum, and the Appleton Pick n Save, are just a few of the places dealing with pipe bursts. The extreme cold temperatures are causing this issue occur more often.
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Fire engulfs garage in Grand Chute

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire engulfed a garage in Grand Chute Monday. At about 6:06 p.m., the Grand Chute Fire Department was called to a single-family home in the 500 block of West Sunset Avenue for a fire in a garage attached to a home. The owners escaped their...
GRAND CHUTE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy