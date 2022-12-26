ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senators vs. Capitals prediction: NHL pick, odds

Slowly but surely, the Ottawa Senators are starting to trend in the right direction. After a splashy offseason, the Sens got off to an abysmal start to the campaign but have started to course correct thanks to a 9-4-2 record in their last 15 games. Ottawa will look to continue its good form on Thursday, but the Sens are a considerable underdog in Washington against the Capitals. As strong as the Sens have performed of late, few teams have been able to match what Washington has put together over the last month. The Caps are 13-3-1 with a +25 goal differential over...
Behind Enemy Lines: Falcons see progress despite late collapse

The bottom of the NFC West meets the bottom of the NFC South this week. It’s just that the Arizona Cardinals (4-11) had playoff aspirations, whereas the Atlanta Falcons (5-10) entered the 2022 season clearly in rebuild mode. As for the latter, a surprisingly strong start faded into a switch to see what Atlanta’s young talent is all about.
