New company transforming Aurora Radisson into 'affordable' housingDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Opinion: People experiencing homelessness smoke germ-infested snipes despite riskDavid Heitz
Opinion: My adorable Denver neighbor howls at sirensDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Opinion: Your Uber or Lyft driver might be homelessDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Canine Airport Therapy Squad (CATS) Helps Stressed TravelersColorado JillDenver, CO
Monty Williams calls for NBA to address courtside seating after 'out of control' fan, ejection from Suns-Wizards game
WASHINGTON D.C. – Chris Paul wasn’t sure what the fan said to Monty Williams or what his head coach said in response, but he is certain about a couple of things. “Coach is the most peaceful person I know,” Paul said. “If you’ve made him mad, then you’re on one.” Williams had an exchange...
Suns find their motor, catch Grizzlies slipping in great shorthanded win
The Memphis Grizzlies got trapped into thinking a shorthanded Phoenix Suns team would just roll over on Tuesday. To be fair, that’s more or less what happened four days prior. But the Suns squad we’ve truly come to know the last two years that was up on milk cartons...
Phoenix Suns’ defense offers little resistance in road loss to Wizards
Wednesday’s 127-102 loss for the Phoenix Suns to the Washington Wizards spotlighted how difficult it is going to be for the Suns to win shorthanded right now. The Suns got good performances from their current Big 3 of Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges in the same game for the first time in weeks. They shot well from 3 at 13-for-31 (41.9%).
Suns rule Devin Booker, Landry Shamet out for Tuesday matchup vs. Grizzlies
The Phoenix Suns’ injury-riddled December will continue Tuesday against the Memphis Grizzlies as Devin Booker and Landry Shamet will not play after suiting up in Sunday’s Christmas loss to the Denver Nuggets. Booker (left groin straight), Shamet (right achilles soreness), Cam Payne (right foot strain) and Cam Johnson...
Sean Miller, former Arizona assistant Book Richardson back on speaking terms
Sean Miller and his former Arizona Wildcats assistant coach Book Richardson on Wednesday spoke for the first time since the latter was arrested on bribery charges by the FBI in September 2017. They met briefly following Xavier’s win at St. John’s, reports ESPN’s Myron Medcalf. Miller is in his first...
Crouse, Chychrun register 3 points apiece as Coyotes end Avs’ 4-game winning streak
TEMPE (AP) — Michael Carcone scored in his first NHL game, Nick Schmaltz had his second power-play goal in two games and the Arizona Coyotes beat Colorado 6-3 on Tuesday night to end the Avalanche’s winning streak at four. Shayne Gostisbehere, Lawson Crouse, J.J. Moser and Clayton Keller...
Senators vs. Capitals prediction: NHL pick, odds
Slowly but surely, the Ottawa Senators are starting to trend in the right direction. After a splashy offseason, the Sens got off to an abysmal start to the campaign but have started to course correct thanks to a 9-4-2 record in their last 15 games. Ottawa will look to continue its good form on Thursday, but the Sens are a considerable underdog in Washington against the Capitals. As strong as the Sens have performed of late, few teams have been able to match what Washington has put together over the last month. The Caps are 13-3-1 with a +25 goal differential over...
Behind Enemy Lines: Falcons see progress despite late collapse
The bottom of the NFC West meets the bottom of the NFC South this week. It’s just that the Arizona Cardinals (4-11) had playoff aspirations, whereas the Atlanta Falcons (5-10) entered the 2022 season clearly in rebuild mode. As for the latter, a surprisingly strong start faded into a switch to see what Atlanta’s young talent is all about.
