I, for one, was very disappointed by the outcome of COP15. It was all too similar to the results of COP27. Justin Francis, CEO of Responsible Travel, and the mainstream World Travel & Tourism Council have all advocated nature-positive travel and tourism. The WTTC asserts that “Taking direct action to reduce impacts and restore nature, while encouraging supply chains and destination partners to do the same, can protect our planet and also boost tourism appeal. Managed well, Travel & Tourism can reconnect people with nature, invest in species protection through effective community-led partnerships and play a leading role in a Nature Positive future.”

2 DAYS AGO