Estimated Tesla Order Backlog Decreased To Just 163,000 As Of Dec 8
Tesla's estimated global electric car order backlog continued its quick decrease in the early days of December, reaching the lowest level in more than a year. According to Troy Teslike, an invaluable source of Tesla stats and forecasts, the estimated order backlog as of December 8, 2022 was roughly 163,000 - down by 27,000 or 14% in just one week from November 30 (190,000).
Despite COP15 nature positive matters
I, for one, was very disappointed by the outcome of COP15. It was all too similar to the results of COP27. Justin Francis, CEO of Responsible Travel, and the mainstream World Travel & Tourism Council have all advocated nature-positive travel and tourism. The WTTC asserts that “Taking direct action to reduce impacts and restore nature, while encouraging supply chains and destination partners to do the same, can protect our planet and also boost tourism appeal. Managed well, Travel & Tourism can reconnect people with nature, invest in species protection through effective community-led partnerships and play a leading role in a Nature Positive future.”
Which cities have the highest risk of a housing bubble?
The city of Toronto has the highest risk of a housing bubble, according to a recent survey released by investment bank UBS. Other cities at a high risk include Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Munich, Zurich and Vancouver. According to the World Economic Forum (WEF), housing prices in Toronto grew by 17...
10 train journeys to take around the world in 2023
Train travelling is becoming more and more popular for all the good reasons. People are becoming more conscious about the carbon footprint of their travels and start choosing trains over planes, especially over short haul flights. Plus, the new high-speed routes being built around the world are bound to make train travel even more convenient. So here are 10 train journeys to take around the world in 2023.
Used Tesla Prices Plummet, Ending The Days Of Sky-High Demand
The floor falls out from under used Tesla prices, while the company slashes Shanghai production — and automakers as a whole consider doing the same. All that and more in The Morning Shift for Tuesday, December 27, 2022. 1st Gear: Good Luck Offloading That Used Tesla. Tesla’s cars once...
Brussels to get its first public open air swimming pool
The Brussels government approved the proposal by Brussels Prime Minister Rudi Vervoort and Brussels State Secretary for Urbanism Pascal Smet to build an indoor and outdoor swimming pool on the roof of the Manufakture building on the Abattoir site in Anderlecht.. Public outdoor swimming facilities have been a sensitive issue...
Bruges wants to become the European Capital of Culture in 2030
Bruges’ College of Mayor and Aldermen has decided the city will compete for the title of European Capital of Culture in 2030. This year marks exactly twenty years since Bruges became European Capital of Culture (in 2002). Every year, since 2002, two European cities are designated Cultural Capitals. It has already been decided that in 2030 it will be Belgium’s turn again, along with Cyprus.
Countries start imposing Covid testing for travellers from China
As China has started to relax travel restrictions and quarantine rules, other countries from around the world have started to re-impose mandatory Covid testing for travellers coming from the Asian country. After almost three years of strict zero-Covid policies, China is starting to ease some of its restrictions, internally and...
Tesla Suspends Production in a Key Market
It's been a nightmarish year-end for Tesla. It is the complete opposite of what its charismatic and visionary CEO, Elon Musk, promised in October. "We're looking forward to a record breaking Q4," Musk told analysts during the company's third quarter earnings' call. "It looks like we'll have an epic end of year."
All you need to know about travelling to and from Croatia as of 2023
From the 1st of January 2023, border controls between Croatia and the other countries in the Schengen area will be lifted. Checks at internal air borders will be lifted from the 26th of March 2023, given the need for this to coincide with the dates of IATA summer/winter time schedule. From 1 January 2023 Croatia will also start issuing Schengen visas and will be able to make full use of the Schengen Information System.
British couple cycles the world on a tandem bicycle in 6 months
A British couple is applying for Guinness World Record certification after having cycled across five continents in 180 days. Laura Massey-Pugh and Stevie Massey are the protagonists of a story that has astonished travelers around the world. On their first date, they decided to take a tandem ride not knowing that years later, the inspiration for the venture would come to them from a news story about two British women, Cat Dixon and Raz Marsden, who had taken 263 days, 8 hours and 7 minutes to complete a round-the-world trip.
Polish urban explorer shows abandoned places in China
Polish urban explorer Greg Abandoned has spent the past five years in China searching for rundown places, documenting all of the locations he’s been able to find. Urban exploration or Urbex often entails trespassing and flying drones illegally. The explorer has chosen to pursue his passion under a pseudonym.
