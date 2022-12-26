CITRUS - Two men fled into a home Monday once they reached a dead end at the termination of a pursuit, but both surrendered after an hours-long barricade. The driver of a black Kia Sorrento is a known gang member with a felony weapons warrant. Officers attempted to pull him over in Montebello, but he refused and led officers on a chase on surface streets, freeways and ended with a crash into the home near Azusa, according to Michael Chee, director of public affairs and information technology with Montebello.

MONTEBELLO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO