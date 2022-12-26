ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murrieta, CA

California school photographer arrested in connection to 'numerous' child molestation cases, police say

ONTARIO, Calif. - A 72-year-old man is behind bars after police say he was connected to numerous child molestation cases. Back in May of 2022, the Ontario Police Department launched an investigation against Philbert Hernandez. Prior to the arrest, Hernandez was a school photographer and shot photos for various other photography firms across Southern California.
Preliminary Hearing Set Friday in Riverside for Alleged Freeway Assailant

A preliminary hearing is scheduled Friday for a felon accused of shooting at another driver during a road rage confrontation on the Riverside (91) Freeway. Enrique Campos, 47, of Homeland, is charged with firearm assault, shooting at an occupied vehicle and a sentence-enhancing allegation of using a gun in the commission of a felony for the alleged attack in October.
Hemet man behind bars for alleged cannabis burglary in Desert Hot Springs

A 28-year-old man from Hemet was behind bars today on suspicion of burglarizing $2,000 worth of products from a Desert Hot Springs cannabis dispensary. The suspect was arrested Monday morning in San Jacinto on suspicion of burglary and being a felon and gang member in possession of a firearm, according to Detective Sgt. Christopher Saucer The post Hemet man behind bars for alleged cannabis burglary in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Two Arrested After Surrendering at End of Montebello Chase Dec. 26

CITRUS - Two men fled into a home Monday once they reached a dead end at the termination of a pursuit, but both surrendered after an hours-long barricade. The driver of a black Kia Sorrento is a known gang member with a felony weapons warrant. Officers attempted to pull him over in Montebello, but he refused and led officers on a chase on surface streets, freeways and ended with a crash into the home near Azusa, according to Michael Chee, director of public affairs and information technology with Montebello.
1 dead, 2 others hurt in North Hollywood shooting; Gunman on the run

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - One person was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting in a North Hollywood apartment area Wednesday evening. The shooting occurred at 8:13 p.m. in an alley south of Hart Street and west of Fulton Avenue, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im told City News Service.
Woman Suspected of Gunning Down Perris Man During Confrontation

A Perris woman was in custody Tuesday for allegedly gunning down a 34-year-old man during a confrontation just north of Menifee. Kayla Sherea Foster, 35, was arrested and booked into the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta Monday night on suspicion of murder. Foster was being held in lieu of $1 million bail.
Homeless man accused of setting fire to commercial properties in Riverside

A homeless man is in police custody on suspicion of setting fire to a large commercial building and a Walmart location in Riverside. On the night of Dec. 18, Riverside firefighters responded to a commercial building fire on the 6600 block of View Park Court. Upon arrival they found items outside the building that were set on fire with flames then spreading to the structure itself.
Man is injured, and is later arrested, after being involved in three-vehicle collision in Fontana

A man suffered injuries, and was later arrested, after being involved in a three-vehicle collision in Fontana on Dec. 26, according to the Fontana Police Department. At about 6:53 p.m., police received a 911 call regarding the collision in which one car was reported to be overturned at Arrow Boulevard and Alder Avenue, said Fontana Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
Woman fatally shot, man injured at LA strip mall

LOS ANGELES - A woman was shot and killed, and a man injured at a strip mall in Los Angeles Wednesday night. It happened just after 8:30 p.m. in the area near Imperial Highway and Avalon Boulevard. According to police, four men in a blue Jaguar SUV drove up to...
Man and woman are arrested in connection with an attempted murder

A man and woman were arrested in connection with an attempted murder at a Highland apartment complex on Dec. 22, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. At about 3:15 a.m., deputies assigned to the Highland Sheriff's Station responded to the 25900 block of Baseline Street regarding a report of shots fired.
Person in grave condition after Arlington Heights house fire

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Calif. - One person was taken to the hospital in grave condition after a fire broke out at a home in Arlington Heights Wednesday. The fire was reported around 10 a.m. at the two-story home located at 1832 S. Arlington Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The fire was contained in less than half an hour and was confined to the first floor, officials said.
Loma Linda man arrested on charge of possession of loaded firearm

A Loma Linda man was arrested on a charge of possession of a loaded firearm while under the influence of a controlled substance, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Dec. 24 at about 12:44 p.m., Deputy Yates conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Barton...
Authorities ID man killed at Palmdale apartment

PALMDALE, Calif. – A 34-year-old man who was found shot to death at an apartment complex in Palmdale was identified Tuesday. The man was identified as Roberto Alonso, according to the coroner’s office. Alonso’s place of residence was unknown. The shooting was reported at about 8:30 p.m....
