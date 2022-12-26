Read full article on original website
80-year-old California store owner who shot robber dies
An 80-year-old Southern California liquor store owner who opened fire with a shotgun and wounded a would-be armed robber this summer has died, the store reported Tuesday.
KTLA.com
Elderly war veteran’s golf cart stolen on Christmas Eve in Riverside County
A Southern California veteran is hoping for justice after his beloved golf cart stolen was stolen from his Riverside County home on Christmas Eve. The victim, 73-year-old Dave Stotler, is a Vietnam War veteran who has lived at the Crane Lakeside Mobile Home Park in Lake Elsinore for 17 years.
foxla.com
California school photographer arrested in connection to 'numerous' child molestation cases, police say
ONTARIO, Calif. - A 72-year-old man is behind bars after police say he was connected to numerous child molestation cases. Back in May of 2022, the Ontario Police Department launched an investigation against Philbert Hernandez. Prior to the arrest, Hernandez was a school photographer and shot photos for various other photography firms across Southern California.
mynewsla.com
Preliminary Hearing Set Friday in Riverside for Alleged Freeway Assailant
A preliminary hearing is scheduled Friday for a felon accused of shooting at another driver during a road rage confrontation on the Riverside (91) Freeway. Enrique Campos, 47, of Homeland, is charged with firearm assault, shooting at an occupied vehicle and a sentence-enhancing allegation of using a gun in the commission of a felony for the alleged attack in October.
Hemet man behind bars for alleged cannabis burglary in Desert Hot Springs
A 28-year-old man from Hemet was behind bars today on suspicion of burglarizing $2,000 worth of products from a Desert Hot Springs cannabis dispensary. The suspect was arrested Monday morning in San Jacinto on suspicion of burglary and being a felon and gang member in possession of a firearm, according to Detective Sgt. Christopher Saucer The post Hemet man behind bars for alleged cannabis burglary in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
sgvcitywatch.com
Two Arrested After Surrendering at End of Montebello Chase Dec. 26
CITRUS - Two men fled into a home Monday once they reached a dead end at the termination of a pursuit, but both surrendered after an hours-long barricade. The driver of a black Kia Sorrento is a known gang member with a felony weapons warrant. Officers attempted to pull him over in Montebello, but he refused and led officers on a chase on surface streets, freeways and ended with a crash into the home near Azusa, according to Michael Chee, director of public affairs and information technology with Montebello.
foxla.com
1 dead, 2 others hurt in North Hollywood shooting; Gunman on the run
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - One person was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting in a North Hollywood apartment area Wednesday evening. The shooting occurred at 8:13 p.m. in an alley south of Hart Street and west of Fulton Avenue, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Woman Suspected of Gunning Down Perris Man During Confrontation
A Perris woman was in custody Tuesday for allegedly gunning down a 34-year-old man during a confrontation just north of Menifee. Kayla Sherea Foster, 35, was arrested and booked into the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta Monday night on suspicion of murder. Foster was being held in lieu of $1 million bail.
Body cam video shows deadly shooting of armed suspect by Riverside County deputy
Authorities have released body cam video of the deadly shooting of an armed suspect by a Riverside County deputy. The person killed during the shooting was identified as Kenneth Scott Wallis, 38, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. On Nov. 12 around 3:30 p.m., deputies spotted Wallis riding a bicycle on the wrong side […]
z1077fm.com
Yucca Valley attempted kidnapping ends with arrest of suspect in Brehm Park
A Yucca Valley man wanted for suspicion of attempted kidnapping was located in Brehm Park on Monday (December 26). At around 4:30 p.m., Sheriff’s Deputies responded an incident in the 56700 block of Little League Drive. Deputies report that a man and woman were having an argument in their...
KTLA.com
Homeless man accused of setting fire to commercial properties in Riverside
A homeless man is in police custody on suspicion of setting fire to a large commercial building and a Walmart location in Riverside. On the night of Dec. 18, Riverside firefighters responded to a commercial building fire on the 6600 block of View Park Court. Upon arrival they found items outside the building that were set on fire with flames then spreading to the structure itself.
Fontana Herald News
Man is injured, and is later arrested, after being involved in three-vehicle collision in Fontana
A man suffered injuries, and was later arrested, after being involved in a three-vehicle collision in Fontana on Dec. 26, according to the Fontana Police Department. At about 6:53 p.m., police received a 911 call regarding the collision in which one car was reported to be overturned at Arrow Boulevard and Alder Avenue, said Fontana Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
foxla.com
Woman fatally shot, man injured at LA strip mall
LOS ANGELES - A woman was shot and killed, and a man injured at a strip mall in Los Angeles Wednesday night. It happened just after 8:30 p.m. in the area near Imperial Highway and Avalon Boulevard. According to police, four men in a blue Jaguar SUV drove up to...
Fontana Herald News
Man and woman are arrested in connection with an attempted murder
A man and woman were arrested in connection with an attempted murder at a Highland apartment complex on Dec. 22, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. At about 3:15 a.m., deputies assigned to the Highland Sheriff's Station responded to the 25900 block of Baseline Street regarding a report of shots fired.
New video shows aftermath of deadly South L.A. takeover; reward offered for info
Authorities are offering a $50,000 reward for information in a South Los Angeles street takeover that left a woman dead on Christmas Day. The deadly incident occurred around 9 p.m. Sunday during a large street takeover at the intersection of Florence Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Three vehicles were […]
foxla.com
Man arrested for allegedly squatting in Culver City home under construction
CULVER CITY, Calif. - A man was arrested on suspicion of making his way into a house under construction in Culver City, authorities said Monday. Police received a call Friday regarding people inside a residence under construction in the 4100 block of Irving Place, the Culver City Police Department reported.
foxla.com
Person in grave condition after Arlington Heights house fire
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Calif. - One person was taken to the hospital in grave condition after a fire broke out at a home in Arlington Heights Wednesday. The fire was reported around 10 a.m. at the two-story home located at 1832 S. Arlington Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The fire was contained in less than half an hour and was confined to the first floor, officials said.
Fontana Herald News
Loma Linda man arrested on charge of possession of loaded firearm
A Loma Linda man was arrested on a charge of possession of a loaded firearm while under the influence of a controlled substance, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Dec. 24 at about 12:44 p.m., Deputy Yates conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Barton...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed at Palmdale apartment
PALMDALE, Calif. – A 34-year-old man who was found shot to death at an apartment complex in Palmdale was identified Tuesday. The man was identified as Roberto Alonso, according to the coroner’s office. Alonso’s place of residence was unknown. The shooting was reported at about 8:30 p.m....
Dog, motorcycle found in stolen U-Haul after pursuit in Riverside County
A dog and a motorcycle were found inside a stolen U-Haul when a pursuit with authorities came to an end in Riverside County Monday night. Deputies responded to the area of San Jacinto Avenue and 7th Street in San Jacinto to assist Hemet police who were in pursuit of the U-Haul, Riverside County Sheriff’s Department […]
