Read full article on original website
Related
scitechdaily.com
Revolutionary MRI Technology Uncovers Stunning Brain Changes in Migraine Sufferers
For the first time, a new study has identified enlarged perivascular spaces in the brains of migraine sufferers. Results of the study were presented recently at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). “In people with chronic migraine and episodic migraine without aura, there are significant...
scitechdaily.com
Breakthrough Test for Alzheimer’s: New Biomarker Can Detect Neurodegeneration in Blood
A group of neuroscientists developed a test to detect a novel marker of Alzheimer’s disease neurodegeneration in a blood sample. A study on their results, which was led by a University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine researcher, was published on December 27 in the journal Brain. The biomarker, called...
scitechdaily.com
Molecular Clue May Explain Why Women Are More Prone to Alzheimer’s Disease
Scripps Research and MIT scientists find that a modified immune protein harming brain connections is much more common in the brains of women with Alzheimer’s, compared to men. Scientists have found a clue to the molecular cause of Alzheimer’s—a clue that may also explain why women are at greater...
scitechdaily.com
The Unseen Effects of Childhood Obesity: New Research Finds Connection With Poor Brain Health
According to new research using MRI data from the largest long-term study of brain development and child health in the United States, higher weight and body mass index (BMI) in pre-adolescence are associated with poor brain health. The findings, which were presented at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society...
scitechdaily.com
Nanomaterial Graphene Oxide Can Affect the Immune System via the Gut Microbiome
The nanomaterial graphene oxide—which is used in everything from electronics to sensors for biomolecules—can indirectly affect the immune system via the gut microbiome, as shown in a new study on zebrafish. The findings are reported in the journal Nature Nanotechnology. “This shows that we must factor the gut...
scitechdaily.com
Researchers Identify Insidious New Way COVID-19 Virus Uses To Invade Cells
University of Ottawa-led team found a new viral entry for SARS-CoV-2 and suggests it may be able to use proteins to infect a wider range of cells. One of the many pressing research undertakings by the scientific community amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has focused on ways the coronavirus manages to enter host cells.
scitechdaily.com
Common Arthritis Treatment May Actually Accelerate Disease Progression
Two recent studies have shown that corticosteroid injections, which are commonly used to treat the pain associated with knee osteoarthritis, may actually contribute to the progression of the disease. These findings were recently presented at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). Osteoarthritis is a widespread...
scitechdaily.com
Breakthrough Material Separates Heavy Water From Normal Water at Room Temperature
A flipping action in a porous material facilitates the passage of normal water to separate it out from heavy water. A research group led by Susumu Kitagawa of Kyoto University’s Institute for Cell-Material Sciences (iCeMS), Japan and Cheng Gu of South China University of Technology, China have made a material that can effectively separate heavy water from normal water at room temperature. Until now, this process has been very difficult and energy intensive. The findings have implications for industrial – and even biological – processes that involve using different forms of the same molecule. The scientists reported their results in the journal Nature.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Have Finally Solved a Crystal Shape Conundrum
Rice theorists have developed a method that can accurately predict the shapes of crystals that do not have symmetry. The shape of a crystal is determined by its inherent chemistry, which ultimately determines its final form from the most basic of details. However, the lack of symmetry in some crystals can make it difficult to predict their shape because the surface energies of their facets are unknown.
scitechdaily.com
Cardiovascular Deaths Spike During Extremely Hot and Cold Weather
More heart failure deaths were linked with extreme temperatures than other heart conditions, from an international study in the journal Circulation. According to a multinational analysis of more than 32 million cardiovascular deaths over four decades, there were more deaths on days when temperatures were at their highest or lowest.
scitechdaily.com
Like at the Center of Planet Uranus: How Materials Behave Under Extreme Pressure
New method enables materials synthesis research and study in the terapascal range for the first time. Jules Verne could not have dreamed of this: A research team from the University of Bayreuth, together with international partners including scientists from the University of Cologne’s Department of Chemistry, has pushed the boundaries of high-pressure and high-temperature research into cosmic dimensions. They succeeded in generating and simultaneously analyzing materials under compression pressures of more than one terapascal (1,000 gigapascals) for the first time. Such extremely high pressures prevail, for example, at the center of the planet Uranus; they are more than three times higher than the pressure at the center of the Earth. In the journal Nature, the researchers present the method they have developed for the synthesis and structural analysis of novel materials.
scitechdaily.com
Off-Patent Liver Disease Drug Could Stop COVID-19 and Protect Against Future Variants
Unique experiments involved ‘mini-organs’, animal research, donated human organs, volunteers, and patients. Cambridge scientists have shown that a widely-used drug to treat liver disease can prevent SARS-CoV-2 infection or reduce COVID-19 severity. The drug has minimal side effects, is cheap, and should protect against future variants of SARS-CoV-2.
scitechdaily.com
New Research: Bad Sleep, Snoring, and Sleepiness During the Day Could All Increase Your Risk of Permanent Sight Loss
New findings highlight the importance of sleep therapy for those at risk and eye exams for poor sleepers. A recent UK Biobank study published in the journal BMJ Open suggests that poor sleep quality, including too much or too little sleep, daytime sleepiness, and snoring, may be associated with an increased risk of developing glaucoma, a condition that causes irreversible vision loss.
scitechdaily.com
Key Micronutrients: Study Identifies Supplements That Benefit Cardiovascular Health
A meta-analysis of more than 884 studies finds omega-3, folic acid, and CoQ10 among the micronutrients that reduce cardiovascular risk. Healthy diets are rich in antioxidants like amino acids, omega-3 fatty acids, and vitamin C, but exactly how beneficial these micronutrients are for cardiovascular health has long been controversial. Now a new meta-analysis published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology provides some clarity.
scitechdaily.com
The First Galaxies Unveiled: Non-Detection of Key Signal Reveals Key Information Regarding the Early Universe
Researchers have been able to make some key determinations about the first galaxies to exist in one of the first astrophysical studies of the cosmic dawn, the period in the early Universe when the first stars and galaxies formed. Using data from India’s SARAS3 radio telescope, the team led by...
Comments / 0