New method enables materials synthesis research and study in the terapascal range for the first time. Jules Verne could not have dreamed of this: A research team from the University of Bayreuth, together with international partners including scientists from the University of Cologne’s Department of Chemistry, has pushed the boundaries of high-pressure and high-temperature research into cosmic dimensions. They succeeded in generating and simultaneously analyzing materials under compression pressures of more than one terapascal (1,000 gigapascals) for the first time. Such extremely high pressures prevail, for example, at the center of the planet Uranus; they are more than three times higher than the pressure at the center of the Earth. In the journal Nature, the researchers present the method they have developed for the synthesis and structural analysis of novel materials.

