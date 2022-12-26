ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

scitechdaily.com

Revolutionary MRI Technology Uncovers Stunning Brain Changes in Migraine Sufferers

For the first time, a new study has identified enlarged perivascular spaces in the brains of migraine sufferers. Results of the study were presented recently at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). “In people with chronic migraine and episodic migraine without aura, there are significant...
scitechdaily.com

Nanomaterial Graphene Oxide Can Affect the Immune System via the Gut Microbiome

The nanomaterial graphene oxide—which is used in everything from electronics to sensors for biomolecules—can indirectly affect the immune system via the gut microbiome, as shown in a new study on zebrafish. The findings are reported in the journal Nature Nanotechnology. “This shows that we must factor the gut...
scitechdaily.com

Researchers Identify Insidious New Way COVID-19 Virus Uses To Invade Cells

University of Ottawa-led team found a new viral entry for SARS-CoV-2 and suggests it may be able to use proteins to infect a wider range of cells. One of the many pressing research undertakings by the scientific community amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has focused on ways the coronavirus manages to enter host cells.
scitechdaily.com

Common Arthritis Treatment May Actually Accelerate Disease Progression

Two recent studies have shown that corticosteroid injections, which are commonly used to treat the pain associated with knee osteoarthritis, may actually contribute to the progression of the disease. These findings were recently presented at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). Osteoarthritis is a widespread...
scitechdaily.com

Breakthrough Material Separates Heavy Water From Normal Water at Room Temperature

A flipping action in a porous material facilitates the passage of normal water to separate it out from heavy water. A research group led by Susumu Kitagawa of Kyoto University’s Institute for Cell-Material Sciences (iCeMS), Japan and Cheng Gu of South China University of Technology, China have made a material that can effectively separate heavy water from normal water at room temperature. Until now, this process has been very difficult and energy intensive. The findings have implications for industrial – and even biological – processes that involve using different forms of the same molecule. The scientists reported their results in the journal Nature.
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Have Finally Solved a Crystal Shape Conundrum

Rice theorists have developed a method that can accurately predict the shapes of crystals that do not have symmetry. The shape of a crystal is determined by its inherent chemistry, which ultimately determines its final form from the most basic of details. However, the lack of symmetry in some crystals can make it difficult to predict their shape because the surface energies of their facets are unknown.
scitechdaily.com

Cardiovascular Deaths Spike During Extremely Hot and Cold Weather

More heart failure deaths were linked with extreme temperatures than other heart conditions, from an international study in the journal Circulation. According to a multinational analysis of more than 32 million cardiovascular deaths over four decades, there were more deaths on days when temperatures were at their highest or lowest.
scitechdaily.com

Like at the Center of Planet Uranus: How Materials Behave Under Extreme Pressure

New method enables materials synthesis research and study in the terapascal range for the first time. Jules Verne could not have dreamed of this: A research team from the University of Bayreuth, together with international partners including scientists from the University of Cologne’s Department of Chemistry, has pushed the boundaries of high-pressure and high-temperature research into cosmic dimensions. They succeeded in generating and simultaneously analyzing materials under compression pressures of more than one terapascal (1,000 gigapascals) for the first time. Such extremely high pressures prevail, for example, at the center of the planet Uranus; they are more than three times higher than the pressure at the center of the Earth. In the journal Nature, the researchers present the method they have developed for the synthesis and structural analysis of novel materials.
scitechdaily.com

Off-Patent Liver Disease Drug Could Stop COVID-19 and Protect Against Future Variants

Unique experiments involved ‘mini-organs’, animal research, donated human organs, volunteers, and patients. Cambridge scientists have shown that a widely-used drug to treat liver disease can prevent SARS-CoV-2 infection or reduce COVID-19 severity. The drug has minimal side effects, is cheap, and should protect against future variants of SARS-CoV-2.
scitechdaily.com

New Research: Bad Sleep, Snoring, and Sleepiness During the Day Could All Increase Your Risk of Permanent Sight Loss

New findings highlight the importance of sleep therapy for those at risk and eye exams for poor sleepers. A recent UK Biobank study published in the journal BMJ Open suggests that poor sleep quality, including too much or too little sleep, daytime sleepiness, and snoring, may be associated with an increased risk of developing glaucoma, a condition that causes irreversible vision loss.
scitechdaily.com

Key Micronutrients: Study Identifies Supplements That Benefit Cardiovascular Health

A meta-analysis of more than 884 studies finds omega-3, folic acid, and CoQ10 among the micronutrients that reduce cardiovascular risk. Healthy diets are rich in antioxidants like amino acids, omega-3 fatty acids, and vitamin C, but exactly how beneficial these micronutrients are for cardiovascular health has long been controversial. Now a new meta-analysis published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology provides some clarity.

